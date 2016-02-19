Atomic and Electron Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759077, 9780080859835

Atomic and Electron Physics, Volume 7A

1st Edition

Atomic Interactions

Serial Editors: Benjamin Bederson Wade Fite
eBook ISBN: 9780080859835
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 505
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
505
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859835

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Wade Fite Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, University of Pittsburgh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.