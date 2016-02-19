Atomic Absorption Spectrometry, Volume 5

Atomic absorption spectroscopy is now a well-established technique for the determination of trace elements covering a wide range of analyte types. The early theory and instrumentation chapters incorporate recent trends in instrumental design and methodology, in particular those associated with electrothermal techniques and background correction. The major thrust of the book is represented by 14 application chapters which give an extensive well referenced review of the practical use of the technique written by experts drawn from their own speciality areas. These include the determination of trace elements in areas as diverse as environmental, chemical and industrial analysis.

Whilst the book is primarily concerned with atomic absorption spectroscopy, any analyst involved in sample handling prior to trace elemental analysis will find this book a valuable compendium of methodology drawn from a very wide range of applications. For the current user of the technique the well referenced sections critically evaluate the state-of-the-art, while for the newer user the text will form the basis of a good laboratory handbook which offers a comprehensive instruction on the theory and instrumental design in atomic absorption spectroscopy.