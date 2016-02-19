Atomic Absorption Spectrometry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Theory, Design and Applications
Table of Contents
- Basic principles (J.F. Tyson). 2. Instrumental requirements and optimisation (S.J. Haswell). 3. Practical techniques (S.J. Haswell). 4a. Waters, sewage and effluents (M. Blankley, A. Henson and K.C. Thompson). 4b. Application of atomic absorption spectrometry to marine analysis (H. Haraguchi and T. Akagi). 4c. Analysis of airborne particles in workplace atmospheres (J.C. Septon). 4d. Application of atomic absorption spectrometry to the analysis of foods (T.C. Rains). 4e. Applications of atomic absorption spectrometry in ferrous metallurgy (K. Ohls and D. Sommer). 4f. The analysis of non-ferrous metals by atomic absorption spectrometry (M.R. North). 4g. Atomic absorption methods in applied geochemistry (M. Thompson and E.K. Banerjee). 4h. Applications of atomic absorption spectrometry in the petroleum industry (J. Marshall). 4i. Methods for the analysis of glasses and ceramics by atomic absorption spectrometry (W.M. Wise, R. A. Burdo and D.E. Goforth). 4j. Clinical applications of flame techniques (A. Taylor). 4k. Elemental analysis of body fluids and tissues by electrothermal atomization and atomic absorption spectrometry (H.T. Delves and I.L. Shuttler). 4l. Forensic science (I.M. Dale). 4m. Fine, industrial and other chemicals (L. Ebdon and A.S. Fisher). 4n. Analysis of polluted soils (M. Cresser). Subject Index.
Description
Atomic absorption spectroscopy is now a well-established technique for the determination of trace elements covering a wide range of analyte types. The early theory and instrumentation chapters incorporate recent trends in instrumental design and methodology, in particular those associated with electrothermal techniques and background correction. The major thrust of the book is represented by 14 application chapters which give an extensive well referenced review of the practical use of the technique written by experts drawn from their own speciality areas. These include the determination of trace elements in areas as diverse as environmental, chemical and industrial analysis.
Whilst the book is primarily concerned with atomic absorption spectroscopy, any analyst involved in sample handling prior to trace elemental analysis will find this book a valuable compendium of methodology drawn from a very wide range of applications. For the current user of the technique the well referenced sections critically evaluate the state-of-the-art, while for the newer user the text will form the basis of a good laboratory handbook which offers a comprehensive instruction on the theory and instrumental design in atomic absorption spectroscopy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 21st November 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444882172
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933979
Reviews
@qu:...well written and organized. ...would make an excellent addition to the library of the most experienced, practicing spectroscopist.
@source:Applied Spectroscopy
@qu:...will certainly be a most useful reference book.
@source:Trends in Analytical Chemistry
@qu:By current standards for scientific books, this one is not unreasonably priced and I have no hesitation in recommending that it should be added to the library of anyone who uses atomic absorption spectrometry.
@source:The Analyst
@qu:For the current user of the technique the well referenced sections critically evaluate the state-of-the-art, while for the newer user the text will form the basis of a good laboratory handbook which offers a comprehensive instruction on the theory and instrumental design in AAS.
@source:Fresenius Journal of Analytical Chemistry
@qu:...full of practical details... It is a text to be highly recommended.
@source:Talanta
@qu:...there is much to recommend this text. It should find its way to a number of bookshelves (and one may hope, to lab benches) of practical chemists interested in
practical analysis.
@source:Clinical Chemistry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.J. Haswell Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University of Hull, Hull, UK