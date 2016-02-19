Atmosphere—Ocean Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Atmosphere-Ocean Dynamics deals with a systematic and unified approach to the dynamics of the ocean and atmosphere. The book reviews the relationship of the ocean-atmosphere and how this system functions. The text explains this system through radiative equilibrium models; the book also considers the greenhouse effect, the effects of convection and of horizontal gradients, and the variability in radiative driving of the earth. Equations in the book show the properties of a material element, mass conservation, the balance of scalar quantity (such as salinity), and the mathematical behavior of the ocean and atmosphere. The book also addresses how the ocean-atmosphere system tends to adjust to equilibrium, both in the absence and presence of driving forces such as gravity. The text also explains the effect of the earth's rotation on the system, as well as the application of forced motions such as that produced by wind or temperature changes. The book explains tropical dynamics and the effects of variation of the Coriolis parameter with latitude. The text will be appreciated by meteorologists, environmentalists, students studying hydrology, and people working in general earth sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter One How the Ocean-Atmosphere System Is Driven
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Amount of Energy Received by the Earth
1.3 Radiative Equilibrium Models
1.4 The Greenhouse Effect
1.5 Effects of Convection
1.6 Effects of Horizontal Gradients
1.7 Variability in Radiative Driving of the Earth
Chapter Two Transfer of Properties between Atmosphere and Ocean
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Contrasts in Properties of Ocean and Atmosphere
2.3 Momentum Transfer between Air and Sea, and the Atmosphere's Angular Momentum Balance
2.4 Dependence of Exchange Rates on Air-Sea Velocity, Temperature, and Humidity Differences
2.5 The Hydrological Cycle
2.6 The Heat Balance of the Ocean
2.7 Surface Density Changes and the ThermohaHne Circulation of the Ocean
Chapter Three Properties of a Fluid at Rest
3.1 The Equation of State
3.2 Thermodynamic Variables
3.3 Values of Thermodynamic Quantities for the Ocean and Atmosphere
3.4 Phase Changes
3.5 Balance of Forces in a Fluid at Rest
3.6 Static Stability
3.7 Quantities Associated with Stability
3.8 Stability of a Saturated Atmosphere
3.9 Graphical Representation of Vertical Soundings
Chapter Four Equations Satisfied by a Moving Fluid
4.1 Properties of a Material Element
4.2 Mass Conservation Equation
4.3 Balance for a Scalar Quantity like Salinity
4.4 The Internal Energy (or Heat) Equation
4.5 The Equation of Motion
4.6 Mechanical Energy Equation
4.7 Total Energy Equation
4.8 Bernoulli's Equation
4.9 Systematic Effects of Diffusion
4.10 Summary List of the Governing Equations
4.11 Boundary Conditions
4.12 A Coordinate System for Planetary Scale Motions
Chapter Five Adjustment under Gravity in a Nonrotating System
5.1 Introduction : Adjustment to Equilibrium
5.2 Perturbations from the Rest State for a Homogenous Inviscid Fluid
5.3 Surface Gravity Waves
5.4 Dispersion
5.5 Short-Wave and Long-Wave Approximations
5.6 Shallow-Water Equations Derived Using the Hydrostatic Approximation
5.7 Energetics of Shallow-Water Motion
5.8 Seiches and Tides in Channels and Gulfs
Chapter Six Adjustment under Gravity of a Density-Stratified Fluid
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Case of Two Superposed Fluids of Different Density
6.3 The Baroclinic Mode and the Rigid Lid Approximation
6.4 Adjustments within a Continuously Stratified Incompressible Fluid
6.5 Internal Gravity Waves
6.6 Dispersion Effects
6.7 Energetics of Internal Waves
6.8 Internal Waves Generated at a Horizontal Boundary
6.9 Effects on Boundary-Generated Waves of Variations of Buoyancy Frequency with Height
6.10 Free Waves in the Presence of Boundaries
6.11 Waves of Large Horizontal Scale: Normal Modes
6.12 An Example of Adjustment to Equilibrium in a Stratified Fluid
6.13 Resolution into Normal Modes for the Ocean
6.14 Adjustment to Equilibrium in a Stratified Compressible Fluid
6.15 Examples of Adjustment in a Compressible Atmosphere
6.16 Weak Dispersion of a Pulse
6.17 Isobaric Coordinates
6.18 The Vertically Integrated Perturbation Energy Equation in Isobaric Coordinates
Chapter Seven Effects of Rotation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Rossby Adjustment Problem
7.3 The Transients
7.4 Applicability to the Rotating Earth
7.5 The Rossby Radius of Deformation
7.6 The Geostrophic Balance
7.7 Relative Geostrophic Currents: The Thermal Wind
7.8 Available Potential Energy
7.9 Circulation and Vorticity
7.10 Conservation of Potential Vorticity for a Shallow Homogeneous Layer
7.11 Circulation in a Stratified Fluid and Ertel's Potential Vorticity
7.12 Perturbation Forms of the Vorticity Equations in a Uniformly Rotating Fluid
7.13 Initialization of Fields for Numerical Prediction Schemes
Chapter Eight Gravity Waves in a Rotating Fluid
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Effect of Rotation on Surface Gravity Waves: Poincaré Waves
8.3 Dispersion Properties and Energetics of Poincaré Waves
8.4 Vertically Propagating Internal Waves in a Rotating Fluid
8.5 Polarization Relations
8.6 Energetics
8.7 Waves Generated at a Horizontal Boundary
8.8 Mountain Waves
8.9 Effects of Variation of Properties with Height
8.10 Finite-Amplitude Topographic Effects
8.11 Dissipative Effects in the Upper Atmosphere
8.12 The Liouville-Green or WKBJ Approximation
8.13 Wave Interactions
8.14 The Internal Wave Spectrum in the Ocean
8.15 Wave Transport and Effects on the Mean Flow
8.16 Quasi-geostrophic Flow (/Plane): The Isallobaric Wind
Chapter Nine Forced Motion
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Forcing Due to Surface Stress: Ekman Transport
9.3 Wind-Generated Inertial Oscillations in the Ocean Mixed Layer
9.4 Ekman Pumping
9.5 Bottom Friction: Velocity Structure of the Boundary Layer
9.6 The Laminar Ekman Layer
9.7 The Nocturnal Jet
9.8 Tide-Producing Forces
9.9 Effect of Atmospheric Pressure Variations and Wind on Barotropic Motion in the Sea: The Forced Shallow-Water Equation
9.10 Baroclinic Response of the Ocean to Wind Forcing: Use of Normal Modes
9.11 Response of the Ocean to a Moving Storm or Hurricane
9.12 Spin-Down by Bottom Friction
9.13 Buoyancy Forcing
9.14 Response to Stationary Forcing: A Barotropic Example
9.15 A Forced Baroclinic Vortex
9.16 Equilibration through Dissipative Effects
Chapter Ten Effects of Side Boundaries
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Effects of Rotation on Seiches and Tides in Narrow Channels and Gulfs
10.3 Poincaré Waves in a Uniform Channel of Arbitrary Width
10.4 Kelvin Waves
10.5 The Full Set of Modes for an Infinite Channel of Uniform Width
10.6 End Effects: Seiches and Tides in a Gulf That Is Not Narrow
10.7 Adjustment to Equilibrium in a Channel
10.8 Tides
10.9 Storm Surges on an Open Coastline : The Local Solution
10.10 Surges Moving along the Coast: Forced Kelvin Waves
10.11 Coastal Upwelling
10.12 Continental Shelf Waves
10.13 Coastally Trapped Waves
10.14 Eastern Boundary Currents
Chapter Eleven The Tropics
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Effects of Earth's Curvature: Shallow-Water Equations on the Sphere
11.3 Potential Vorticity for a Shallow Homogeneous Layer
11.4 The Equatorial Beta Plane
11.5 The Equatorial Kelvin Wave
11.6 Other Equatorially Trapped Waves
11.7 The Equatorial Waveguide: Gravity Waves
11.8 Planetary Waves and Quasi-geostrophic Motion
11.9 Baroclinic Motion near the Equator
11.10 Vertically Propagating Equatorial Waves
11.11 Adjustment under Gravity near the Equator
11.12 Transient Forced Motion
11.13 Potential Vorticity for Baroclinic Motion: The Steady Limit
11.14 Steady Forced Motion
11.15 The Tropical Circulation of the Atmosphere
11.16 Tropical Ocean Currents
Chapter Twelve Mid-latitudes
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Mid-latitude Beta Plane
12.3 Planetary Waves
12.4 Spin-Up of the Ocean by an Applied Wind Stress
12.5 Steady Ocean Circulation
12.6 Western Boundary Currents
12.7 Vertical Propagation of Planetary Waves in a Medium at Rest
12.8 Nonlinear Quasi-geostrophic Flow in Three Dimensions
12.9 Small Disturbances on a Zonal Flow Varying with Latitude and Height
12.10 Deductions about Vertical Motion from the Quasi-geostrophic Equations
Chapter Thirteen Instabilities, Fronts, and the General Circulation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Free Waves in the Presence of a Horizontal Temperature Gradient
13.3 Baroclinic Instability: The Eady Problem
13.4 Baroclinic Instability : The Charney Problem
13.5 Necessary Conditions for Instability
13.6 Barotropic Instability
13.7 Eddies in the Ocean
13.8 Fronts
13.9 The Life Cycle of a Baroclinic Disturbance
13.10 General Circulation of the Atmosphere
Appendix One Units and Their SI Equivalents
Appendix Two Useful Values
Appendix Three Properties of Seawater
A3.1 The Equation of State
A3.2 Other Quantities Related to Density
A3.3 Expansion Coefficients
A3.4 Specific Heat
A3.5 Potential Temperature
A3.6 Speed of Sound
A3.7 Freezing Point of Seawater
Appendix Four Properties of Moist Air
A4.1 Methods of Specifying Moisture Content
A4.2 Saturation Vapor Pressure
A4.3 Further Quantities Related to Moisture Content
A4.4 Latent Heats
A4.5 Lapse Rates
Appendix Five A List of Atlases and Data Sources
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281582