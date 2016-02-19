Atmosphere, Ocean and Climate Dynamics, Volume 20
1st Edition
An Introductory Text
Table of Contents
- Characteristics of the atmosphere. 2. The global energy balance. 3. The vertical structure of the atmosphere. 4. Convection. 5. The Meridional structure of the atmosphere. 6. The equations of fluid motion. 7. Balanced flow. 8. The general circulation of the atmosphere. 9. The ocena and its circulation. 10. The wind-driven circulation. 11. The thermohaline circulation of the ocean. 12. Climate and climate variability. 13. Appendices.
Description
For advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in atmospheric, oceanic, and climate science, Atmosphere, Ocean and Climate Dynamics is an introductory textbook on the circulations of the atmosphere and ocean and their interaction, with an emphasis on global scales. It will give students a good grasp of what the atmosphere and oceans look like on the large-scale and why they look that way. The role of the oceans in climate and paleoclimate is also discussed. The combination of observations, theory and accompanying illustrative laboratory experiments sets this text apart by making it accessible to students with no prior training in meteorology or oceanography.
Key Features
- Written at a mathematical level that is appealing for undergraduates and beginning graduate students
- Provides a useful educational tool through a combination of observations and laboratory demonstrations which can be viewed over the web
- Contains instructions on how to reproduce the simple but informative laboratory experiments
- Includes copious problems (with sample answers) to help students learn the material.
Readership
Undergraduate or master-course students in meteorology, oceanography and climatology are the main target.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 17th December 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080954554
Reviews
"Marshall and Plumb have nicely presented the basics of both meteorology and oceanography in this work. The book begins with a discusssion of atmospheric characteristics; the final chapter on climate and climatic variability nicely leads into the subject of global warming, and should be read by anyone with an interest in the future of the planet. . . . Highly recommended." -- A.E. Staver, Northern Illinois University, in CHOICE, June 2008
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
John Marshall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
R. Alan Plumb Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.