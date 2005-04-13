Atlas Of Vascular Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Exceptional, step-by-step illustrations and descriptions provide crystal-clear guidance on the most commonly performed vascular surgical procedures. The new 2nd Edition of this well-respected title features comprehensive updates throughout to reflect the newest advances, particularly the explosion in endovascular surgery. In addition, new section introductions summarize indications, preoperative diagnostic testing, and complications
at a glance.
Key Features
· A completely new section on endovascular surgery describes how to perform today's full range of minimally invasive procedures.
· New section introductions present information on diagnosis, indications, and complications—particularly useful to surgeons who are practicing in a managed care environment.
· Updated discussions of traditional procedures reflect the results of the newest research in the field.
Table of Contents
Section I Aortic Arch and Extracranial Cerebrovascular Procedures
1. Carotid Endarterectomy
2. Carotid Endarterectomy Using an Intraluminal Shunt
3. Kinked Carotid
4. Coiled Carotid
5. Management of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis
6. Fibromuscular Dysplasia of the Internal Carotid Artery
7. Subclavian External Carotid Bypass
8. External Carotid Endarterectomy
9. External Carotid Endarterectomy with a Patch
10. Subclavian Artery Revascularization
11. Carotid Subclavian Bypass
12. Vertebral Revascularization
13. Innominate Endarterectomy and Bypass
Section II Treatment of Aneurysmal Disease
1.Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
2. Endovascular Aneurysm repair
a. Coil Embolization of Internal Iliac Artery
b. Preservation of the Internal Iliac Artery
c. Iliac and Femoral Artery Closure
3. Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
4. Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms
5. Peripheral Aneurysms
Section IV Renal Vascularization
1. Left Renal Revascularization
2. Right Renal Revascularization
3. Hepatorenal and Splenorenal Bypass
4. Bench Surgery for Renal Artery Stenosis
5. Renal Revascularization in Association with Aortic Procedures
Section V Mesenteric Revascularizati
1. Superior Mesenteric Artery Embolectomy
2. Retrograde Celiac and Superior Mesenteric Bypass
3. Antegrade Celiac and Superior Mesenteric Bypass
4. Aortomesenteric Endarterectomy
5. Superior Mesenteric Artery Endarterectomy
Section VI Peripheral Occlusive Disease
1. Aortofemoral Bypass
2. Aortofemoral Bypass End-to-Side Proximal Anastomosis
3. Axillofemoral Bypas
4. Reversed Saphenous Vein Femoropopliteal Bypass
5. Femoral Posterior Tibial In Situ Saphenous Vein Bypass
6. Femoral Anterior Tibial Bypass
7. Femoral Anterior Tibial Bypass
8. Femoroperoneal Bypass—Medial Approach
9. Femoroperoneal Bypass—Lateral Approach
10. Femoral Proximal Popliteal Bypass
Section VII Reoperative Surgery and Complications
1. Aortoduodenal Fistula
2. Infected Aortofemoral Bypass Graft
3. Femoral Pseudoaneurysm
4. Vein Graft Thrombosis
5. Revision of Distal Anastomosis
6. Replacement of Saphenous Vein Bypass with a Prosthetic Graft
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 13th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437722253
About the Author
Christopher Zarins
Affiliations and Expertise
Walter Clifford and Elsa Rooney Chidester Professorship in Surgery, Chief, Division of Vascular Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA
Bruce Gewertz
Affiliations and Expertise
The Dallas P. Phemister Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery, The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL