Atlas of the Prenatal Mouse Brain
1st Edition
Description
The Atlas of the Prenatal Mouse Brain is the latest addition to Academic Press' list of atlases for neuroscientists and neuroscience students. It fills an urgent need for a comprehensive atlas of the developing mouse brain for use in studies of both normal and abnormal development. High-quality photomicrographs of brain sections are depicted in sagittal, coronal, and horizontal planes for four gestational age groups. Each photomicrograph is accompanied by a fully labeled, precision-drawn diagram for easy identification of brain structures. Researchers and students using normal, transgenic, or mutant mouse preparations in developmental neurobiology, neurotoxicology, and biotechnology will welcome this meticulously assembled and accessible guide.
Key Features
Key Features and Benefits: Presents 153 photomicrographs of serial brain sections
- Represents four gestational ages (GD 12 and 14 embryos; GD 16 and 18 fetuses), each depicted in sigittal, coronal, and horizontal planes
- Includes fully labeled diagrams identifying brain structures for each photomicrograph
- Provides complete alphabetical lists of brain structures and abbreviations
- Presents a full description of tissue preparation method
- Large format, 8-1/2 x 11" pages in a sturdy hardcover case
Readership
Developmental neurobiologists and students, molecular biologists doing studies involving transgenic mice, and researchers in biotechnology.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Methods. References. List of Abbreviations. List of Structures. Gestational Day 12 (GD 12). Gestational Day 14 (GD 14). Gestational Day 16 (GD 16). Gestational Day 18 (GD 18).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 12th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289083
About the Editor
Uta Schambra
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.
Jerry Silver
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.