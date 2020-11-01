COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Atlas of the Pig Gut - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128189580

Atlas of the Pig Gut

1st Edition

Research and techniques from birth to adulthood

Editors: Romuald Zabielski Tomasz Skrzypek
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189580
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 416
Description

Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood examines current knowledge of the development of the gastrointestinal tract in swine. It focuses on changes occurring during the developmental phase, with emphasis on the gut, which are reflected in alterations of the intestinal mucosa architecture, such as changes in the shape and height of villi.Led by leading experts in pig digestion research, this book contains descriptions and microphotographs of the most updated research in the field. The changes occurring in the intestine are presented in a comprehensive order, from small magnifications of tissue structures to high magnifications of fragments of epithelium-building cell structures. Additionally, the book highlights the replacement mechanism of epithelial cells during the development of the small intestinal mucosa. The book also shows developmental changes within the intestinal mucosa during development with IUGR (intrauterine growth retardation) syndrome, piglets fed milk substitute formulations, starved piglets, and piglets fed a nutrient stimulating the development of the small intestinal mucosa. It presents observation techniques for the structure of the gastrointestinal tract, covering their advantage, disadvantages, and the most frequent errors in the preparatory work, which sometimes result in emergence of artifacts and misinterpretation of results obtained with these techniques.

Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood is the ideal resource for animal science researchers and practitioners. Swine veterinarians and academics will also find this useful due to its helpful, detailed graphics and organized structure.

Key Features

  • Discusses microscopic techniques for observing changes in the gastrointestinal mucosa structure and guidelines for avoiding common analysis errors
  • Features original micrographs obtained from light, confocal, and scanning electron microscopy
  • Provides carefully-worded directions for learning the basic mammalian anatomy and morphology of the gut
  • Applicable for a better understanding of the human gastrointestinal tract’s structure and effects

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in animal science and feed science; advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students in veterinary medicine

Table of Contents

  1. 2D and 3D Imaging
    2. Proper Tissue Harvesting
    3. Histology Techniques
    4. Equipmentology
    5. Harvesting and Presenting Images
    6. Tissue Analysis
    7. From Birth to Adulthood
    8. Early Postnatal Rebuilding of Gut Mucosa
    9. Adaptation to Solid Diet
    10. Cell Changes
    11. Proteins for Development and Function
    12. Healthy Gut Patterns vs. Intrauterine Growth Retarded Gut
    13. Effects of Different Feeds
    14. Gut Microbial Life
    15. Pathophysiology in the Gut
    16. Inflammation
    17. Bacterial, Viral, and Parasitic Infections

About the Editor

Romuald Zabielski

Romuald Zabielski, DVM, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Large Animal Diseases with Clinic, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine SGGW in Warsaw, Poland, and has been teaching animal physiology and physiology of neonate on various levels for over three decades. In 2012, he introduced the Veterinary Prevention course, and the Herd Health Management course at FVM SGGW in 2015. Since 2013, he has been a member of the Polish Academy of Science. His research interests include the physiology of digestive functions of neonates, neurohormonal regulations, and the role of food and food components in controlling digestive tract functions. He published more than 200 research papers and monographs.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Large Animal Disease with clinic, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine SGGW, Warsaw, Poland

Tomasz Skrzypek

Dr. Tomasz Skrzypek is a Research Assistant Professor and head of the Laboratory of Confocal and Electron Microscopy and Laboratory Ultrastructure and Electron Microscopy, Department of Biotechnology and Environmental Sciences, Center for Interdisciplinary Research, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin. He holds a doctorate in Biological Sciences, specializing in light and electron microscopy, scientifically involved in the study of the development of the digestive system structures in pigs. He is the author of 24 scientific publications. His research interests include the morphology and histology of the development of the digestive tract in neonates and the impact of food and supplements on small intestine mucosa architecture.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and head of the Laboratory of Confocal and Electron Microscopy and Laboratory Ultrastructure and Electron Microscopy, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland

