Atlas of the Pig Gut
1st Edition
Research and techniques from birth to adulthood
Description
Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood examines current knowledge of the development of the gastrointestinal tract in swine. It focuses on changes occurring during the developmental phase, with emphasis on the gut, which are reflected in alterations of the intestinal mucosa architecture, such as changes in the shape and height of villi.Led by leading experts in pig digestion research, this book contains descriptions and microphotographs of the most updated research in the field. The changes occurring in the intestine are presented in a comprehensive order, from small magnifications of tissue structures to high magnifications of fragments of epithelium-building cell structures. Additionally, the book highlights the replacement mechanism of epithelial cells during the development of the small intestinal mucosa. The book also shows developmental changes within the intestinal mucosa during development with IUGR (intrauterine growth retardation) syndrome, piglets fed milk substitute formulations, starved piglets, and piglets fed a nutrient stimulating the development of the small intestinal mucosa. It presents observation techniques for the structure of the gastrointestinal tract, covering their advantage, disadvantages, and the most frequent errors in the preparatory work, which sometimes result in emergence of artifacts and misinterpretation of results obtained with these techniques.
Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood is the ideal resource for animal science researchers and practitioners. Swine veterinarians and academics will also find this useful due to its helpful, detailed graphics and organized structure.
Key Features
- Discusses microscopic techniques for observing changes in the gastrointestinal mucosa structure and guidelines for avoiding common analysis errors
- Features original micrographs obtained from light, confocal, and scanning electron microscopy
- Provides carefully-worded directions for learning the basic mammalian anatomy and morphology of the gut
- Applicable for a better understanding of the human gastrointestinal tract’s structure and effects
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in animal science and feed science; advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students in veterinary medicine
Table of Contents
- 2D and 3D Imaging
2. Proper Tissue Harvesting
3. Histology Techniques
4. Equipmentology
5. Harvesting and Presenting Images
6. Tissue Analysis
7. From Birth to Adulthood
8. Early Postnatal Rebuilding of Gut Mucosa
9. Adaptation to Solid Diet
10. Cell Changes
11. Proteins for Development and Function
12. Healthy Gut Patterns vs. Intrauterine Growth Retarded Gut
13. Effects of Different Feeds
14. Gut Microbial Life
15. Pathophysiology in the Gut
16. Inflammation
17. Bacterial, Viral, and Parasitic Infections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189580
About the Editor
Romuald Zabielski
Romuald Zabielski, DVM, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Large Animal Diseases with Clinic, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine SGGW in Warsaw, Poland, and has been teaching animal physiology and physiology of neonate on various levels for over three decades. In 2012, he introduced the Veterinary Prevention course, and the Herd Health Management course at FVM SGGW in 2015. Since 2013, he has been a member of the Polish Academy of Science. His research interests include the physiology of digestive functions of neonates, neurohormonal regulations, and the role of food and food components in controlling digestive tract functions. He published more than 200 research papers and monographs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Large Animal Disease with clinic, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine SGGW, Warsaw, Poland
Tomasz Skrzypek
Dr. Tomasz Skrzypek is a Research Assistant Professor and head of the Laboratory of Confocal and Electron Microscopy and Laboratory Ultrastructure and Electron Microscopy, Department of Biotechnology and Environmental Sciences, Center for Interdisciplinary Research, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin. He holds a doctorate in Biological Sciences, specializing in light and electron microscopy, scientifically involved in the study of the development of the digestive system structures in pigs. He is the author of 24 scientific publications. His research interests include the morphology and histology of the development of the digestive tract in neonates and the impact of food and supplements on small intestine mucosa architecture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and head of the Laboratory of Confocal and Electron Microscopy and Laboratory Ultrastructure and Electron Microscopy, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland
Ratings and Reviews
