Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood examines current knowledge of the development of the gastrointestinal tract in swine. It focuses on changes occurring during the developmental phase, with emphasis on the gut, which are reflected in alterations of the intestinal mucosa architecture, such as changes in the shape and height of villi.Led by leading experts in pig digestion research, this book contains descriptions and microphotographs of the most updated research in the field. The changes occurring in the intestine are presented in a comprehensive order, from small magnifications of tissue structures to high magnifications of fragments of epithelium-building cell structures. Additionally, the book highlights the replacement mechanism of epithelial cells during the development of the small intestinal mucosa. The book also shows developmental changes within the intestinal mucosa during development with IUGR (intrauterine growth retardation) syndrome, piglets fed milk substitute formulations, starved piglets, and piglets fed a nutrient stimulating the development of the small intestinal mucosa. It presents observation techniques for the structure of the gastrointestinal tract, covering their advantage, disadvantages, and the most frequent errors in the preparatory work, which sometimes result in emergence of artifacts and misinterpretation of results obtained with these techniques.

Atlas of the Pig Gut: Research and Techniques from Birth to Adulthood is the ideal resource for animal science researchers and practitioners. Swine veterinarians and academics will also find this useful due to its helpful, detailed graphics and organized structure.