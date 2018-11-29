Atlas of the Anatomy of Dolphins and Whales - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128024461, 9780128026366

Atlas of the Anatomy of Dolphins and Whales

1st Edition

Authors: Stefan Huggenberger Helmut Oelschläger Bruno Cozzi
eBook ISBN: 9780128026366
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128024461
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2018
Page Count: 539
Description

Atlas of the Anatomy of Dolphins and Whales is a detailed, fully illustrated atlas on the anatomy and morphology of toothed and whalebone whales. The book provides basic knowledge on anatomical structures, in particular, soft tissues, and functions as a standalone reference work for dissecting rooms and labs, and for those sampling stranded and by-caught dolphins in the field. As a companion and supplement to Anatomy of Dolphins: Insights into Body Structure and Function, this atlas will be of great interest to the scientific community, including veterinarians and biologists, as a book of reference. With a modern approach to dolphin anatomy and morphology, this atlas provides the extensive knowledge necessary to practitioners and theoretical scientists such as evolutionary biologists.

The conceptual clarity, precision, and comprehensive and updated display of the topographical anatomy of the body of cetaceans in the atlas support and illustrate the authors’ related work, serving as a comprehensive reference for those who are more specifically interested in the details of the anatomy and morphology of porpoises, dolphins and whales.

Key Features

  • Offers a single reference source and useful teaching tool for visualizing the integrated body and its components
  • Functions as a helpful method for demonstrating the animal’s anatomy prior to dissection, and for teaching topographic and comparative anatomy
  • Provides a unique and authoritative resource that explicitly relates the gross and microscopic anatomy of cetacean organs and tissues
  • The prenatal development of dolphins is largely achieved

Readership

Vertebrate zoologists, mammalogists, marine biologists, veterinary medicine researchers and those interested in the anatomy, evolutionary biology, and morphology of dolphins. Field biologists and veterinarians who work with dolphins in captivity or in coastal and off-shore environments. Researchers, faculty, graduate students and advanced undergraduates interested in these disciplines or teaching a class in marine biology, zoology or veterinary medicine. Volunteers involved in stranding networks

Table of Contents

  1. List of Species and List of Species Contents
    2. Skin
    3. Locomotory System
    4. Respiratory System and Circulatory System, including Lymphatics Thymus and Spleen
    5. Head and Sensory Systems
    6. Nervous System
    7. Body Control: Endocrine System and Peripheral Nervous System
    8. Digestive System
    9. Urinary and Genital System
    10. Regional Anatomy Including Developmental Anatomy
    11. References and Further Reading

Details

No. of pages:
539
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128026366
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128024461

About the Author

Stefan Huggenberger

Stefan Huggenberger studied in Cologne (Germany) and graduated with the diploma in Biology on morphological aspects of the harbor porpoise population in the Baltic Sea. Since 1999, he performed research on the echolocation system of toothed whales (Ph.D. in Biology). Next to several scientific articles he published chapters in German text books about whales and dolphins illustrated with high-quality graphic work. Current scientific projects focus on the neuroanatomy, and physiology of the auditory system in amphibians, rodents, and particularly toothed whales. In 2010, Dr. Huggenberger organized a marine mammal morphology workshop in Stralsund (Germany) which was the intellectual starting line of this book on The Anatomy of Dolphins.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy II, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Helmut Oelschläger

Helmut Oelschläger (Dr.rer.nat.) is a senior lecturer, senior scientist and professor in human anatomy. After studying biology and chemistry in Tübingen (Germany) he made his Ph.D. and habilitation in Frankfurt am Main. He received several scientific awards and organized two marine mammal workshops (Kyoto and Tokyo 2000, Frankfurt 2001). Prof. Oelschläger is an experienced morphologist and neurobiologist and received numerous grants. Scientific topics are: the terminal nerve, magnetic orientation in mammals and the structure of the mammalian head and nervous system (sensory organs, brainstem, neocortex, ontogenetic development). His main focus lies on the comparative neurobiology and the evolution of whales and dolphins.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Anatomy III (Dr. Senckenbergische Anatomie), Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany

Bruno Cozzi

Bruno Cozzi obtained his degree in Veterinary Medicine (Dr. Med.Vet.) with honors in 1980 from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Milan (Italy) and his Ph.D. degree in 1993 from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark). In 1999 he was appointed full professor of veterinary anatomy at the University of Padova (Italy).

His scientific production is focused mainly on comparative neuroendocrinology and neuroanatomy of large domestic herbivores, marine mammals, and man. In 2002 he founded the Mediterranean marine mammal tissue Bank.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Comparative Biomedicine and Food Science, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

