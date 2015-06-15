Atlas of Structural Geology features a broad and inclusive range of high-quality meso- and micro-scale full-color photographs, descriptions, and captions related to the deformation of rocks and geologic structures.

It is a multi-contributed, comprehensive reference that includes submissions from many of the world’s leading structural geologists, making it the most thorough and comprehensive reference available to the scientific community. All types of structures are featured, including structures related to ductile and brittle shear zones, sigma- and delta-structures, mineral fish, duplexes and trapezoids, shear related folds, and flanking structures in meso- and micro-scales. A stunning collection of the world’s most beautiful and arresting geologic structures, the Atlas of Structural Geology is the ideal aid in the retention of key concepts in geology.