Atlas of Structural Geology
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of Structural Geology features a broad and inclusive range of high-quality meso- and micro-scale full-color photographs, descriptions, and captions related to the deformation of rocks and geologic structures.
It is a multi-contributed, comprehensive reference that includes submissions from many of the world’s leading structural geologists, making it the most thorough and comprehensive reference available to the scientific community. All types of structures are featured, including structures related to ductile and brittle shear zones, sigma- and delta-structures, mineral fish, duplexes and trapezoids, shear related folds, and flanking structures in meso- and micro-scales. A stunning collection of the world’s most beautiful and arresting geologic structures, the Atlas of Structural Geology is the ideal aid in the retention of key concepts in geology.
Key Features
- Presents more than 250 top-quality, full-color photographs contributed by the world’s most respected structural geologists
- Features a broad range of morphological variations of geologic structures, making it the most up-to-date and inclusive reference of its kind
- Edited by a structural geologist with 14 years of experience in related research and instruction
- Aids researchers in developing mathematical and analogue models on the peculiarity and uniqueness of the world’s most iconic structures
Readership
geologists, structural geologists, economic and petroleum geologists, mineralogists and exploration geoscientists globally
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Folds
- Chapter 2. Ductile Shear Zones
- Chapter 3. Brittle Faults
- Chapter 4. Boudins and Mullions
- Chapter 5. Veins
- Chapter 6. Various Structures
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 15th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124202061
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201521
About the Editor
Soumyajit Mukherjee
Soumyajit Mukherjee is a Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India. He received his Ph.D. degree in Geology and M.Tech. in Applied Geology from IIT Roorkee in 2007 and 2002, respectively. He did his B.Sc. with Geology (Honors) from Presidency College (Kolkata) in 1999. He was a recipient of the Hutchison Young Scientist Award from IUGS in 2004. He served as the Guest Researcher at the Hans Ramberg Tectonic Lab, Uppsala University during 2005-2006. Dr. Mukherjee, a structural geologist and tectonician, has been performing fieldwork, microstructural studies, analogue- and analytical modelling, mainly on ductile shear kinematics and collisional tectonics. His research and editorial experience spans 15 years and so far he has authored and (co)edited 12 books. He presently serves as an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Earth Sciences (Springer) and the Series Editor for the Developments in Structural Geology and Tectonics (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
Awards
2016 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Earth Science: Association of American Publishers, Atlas of Structural Geology
Reviews
"Geology is a visual science unlike any other. As such, it is represented in this book in a remarkable selection of excellent, clear, crisp photographs of all manner and scales of common deformational geologic structures…Summing Up: Highly recommended." --Choice Reviews Online