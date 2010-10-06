Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery richly illustrates pelvic anatomy and surgical geography through full-color artwork, step-by-step descriptions, and a DVD of anatomy videos. Drs. Michael S. Baggish and Mickey Karram guide you through detailed anatomy and the full spectrum of surgical procedures, including new chapters on robotics, major complications of laparoscopic surgery, cosmetic gynecologic surgery, minimally invasive non-hysteroscopic endometrial ablation to keep you current in your field.