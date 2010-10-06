Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery
3rd Edition
Description
Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery richly illustrates pelvic anatomy and surgical geography through full-color artwork, step-by-step descriptions, and a DVD of anatomy videos. Drs. Michael S. Baggish and Mickey Karram guide you through detailed anatomy and the full spectrum of surgical procedures, including new chapters on robotics, major complications of laparoscopic surgery, cosmetic gynecologic surgery, minimally invasive non-hysteroscopic endometrial ablation to keep you current in your field.
Key Features
- Follow each procedure step by step through superb full-color illustrations with concise descriptions and detailed legends.
- See actual surgical procedures and realistic depictions of surgical geography thanks to color photographs of surgeries and pelvic cadaver anatomy.
- Master the full spectrum of surgical procedures with comprehensive coverage of conventional and endoscopic surgeries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 6th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710683
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Michael Baggish
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California
Mickey Karram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio