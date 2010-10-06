Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416059097, 9781455710683

Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Michael Baggish Mickey Karram
eBook ISBN: 9781455710683
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th October 2010
Page Count: 1424
Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery richly illustrates pelvic anatomy and surgical geography through full-color artwork, step-by-step descriptions, and a DVD of anatomy videos. Drs. Michael S. Baggish and Mickey Karram guide you through detailed anatomy and the full spectrum of surgical procedures, including new chapters on robotics, major complications of laparoscopic surgery, cosmetic gynecologic surgery, minimally invasive non-hysteroscopic endometrial ablation to keep you current in your field.

  • Follow each procedure step by step through superb full-color illustrations with concise descriptions and detailed legends.

  • See actual surgical procedures and realistic depictions of surgical geography thanks to color photographs of surgeries and pelvic cadaver anatomy.

  • Master the full spectrum of surgical procedures with comprehensive coverage of conventional and endoscopic surgeries.

1424
English
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Saunders
9781455710683
Michael Baggish

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California

Mickey Karram

Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

