Atlas of Pain Management Injection Techniques - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323414159, 9780323428385

Atlas of Pain Management Injection Techniques

4th Edition

Authors: Steven Waldman
eBook ISBN: 9780323428385
eBook ISBN: 9780323428378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414159
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th September 2016
Page Count: 712
Description

Focusing on the "how-to" details of pain management injection techniques, this best-selling atlas helps you master the key nerve blocks you need to know to successfully treat common and uncommon pain syndromes. Nearly 200 joint and muscular injections, as well as 30 brand-new injection techniques, are presented in a highly illustrated, easy-to-follow format. Dr. Steven D. Waldman walks you through every essential pain management procedure used today – from the head and neck to the foot and ankle, and everywhere in between.

Key Features

  • Shows exactly how to evaluate the causes of pain, identify the most promising injection technique, locate the injection site with precision, and deliver effective pain relief to your patients.

  • Helps you find what you need quickly with a logical organization by anatomic region, and templated chapters that cover indications and clinical considerations, clinically relevant anatomy, technique, side effects and complications, and Dr. Waldman’s own clinical pearls.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Head & Neck

  1. Temporomandibular Joint Injection

  2. Supraorbital Nerve Block

  3. Trochlear Nerve Block

  4. Buccal Fold Injection Technique For Incisors and Canine Teeth

  5. Buccal Fold Injection For Injection Technique For Upper Premolar Teeth

  6. Buccal Fold Injection For Injection Technique Upper Molar Teeth

  7. Incisive Nerve Block

  8. Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block For Lower Premolar Teeth

  9. Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block For Lower Molar Teeth

  10. Styloid Process Injection For Eagle Syndrome

  11. Stylohyoid Ligament Injection For Hyoid Syndrome

  12. Nasociliary Nerve Block For Frey’s Syndrome

  13. Auriculotemporal Nerve Block For Charlin Syndrome

  14. Greater Auricular Nerve Block

  15. Omohyoid Muscle Injection For Omohyoid Syndrome

  16. Trigeminal Nerve Block Via The Coronoid Notch

  17. Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block Via The Transnasal Approach

  18. Injection Technique For Trapezius Syndrome

  19. Injection Technique For Cervical Strain

  20. Injection Technique For Sternocleidomastoid Syndrome

  21. Greater Occipital Nerve Block

  22. Lesser Occipital Nerve Block

  23. Third Occipital Nerve Block

  24. Injection Technique For Splenius Cervicis Syndrome

  25. Injection Technique For Cervicothoracic Interspinous Bursitis Pain

    26. Section 2 Shoulder

  26. Intra-articular Injection Of The Glenohumeral Joint

  27. Acromioclavicular Joint Injection

  28. Supraspinatus Tendon Injection

  29. Infraspinatus Tendon Injection

  30. Subscapularis Tendon Injection

  31. Injection Technique For Deltoid Syndrome

  32. Injection Technique For Pectoralis Major Syndrome

  33. Injection Technique For Pectoralis Major Tear Syndrome

  34. Injection Technique For Teres Major Syndrome

  35. Long Head of the Biceps Injection For Bicipital Tendinitis

  36. Injection Technique For Subacromial Impingement Syndrome

  37. Injection Technique For Os Acromiale Pain Syndrome

  38. Injection Technique For Biceps Brachii Syndrome

  39. Injection Technique For Triceps Brachii Syndrome

  40. Injection Technique For Rotator Cuff Tear

  41. Suprascapular Nerve Block

  42. Injection Technique For Scapulothoracic Articulation Pain

  43. Axillary Nerve Block For Quadrilateral Space Syndrome

  44. Subdeltoid Bursa Injection

  45. Subcoracoid Bursa Pain

  46. Injection Technique For Frozen Shoulder Syndrome

  47. Injection Technique For Scapuloscostal Syndrome

  48. Intercostobrachial Nerve Block

  49. Medial Cutaneous Nerve Block

    50. Section 3 Elbow & Forearm

  50. Intra-articular Injection Of The Elbow Joint

  51. Injection Technique For Anconeus Syndrome

  52. Injection Technique For Aneconeus Epitrochlearis

  53. Ulnar Nerve Block at the Elbow

  54. Injection Technique For Driver’s Elbow

  55. Injection Technique For Os Supertrochleare-Related Elbow Pain

  56. Injection Technique For Tennis Elbow Syndrome

  57. Radial Nerve Block at the Humerus

  58. Injection Technique For Golfer’s Elbow

  59. Triceps Tendon Injection For Triceps Tendinitis

  60. Olecranon Bursa Injection

  61. Cubital Bursa Injection

  62. Injection Technique For Supinator Syndrome

  63. Injection Technique For Extensor Brachioradialis Syndrome

  64. Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Syndrome

  65. Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Radialis Brevis Syndrome

  66. Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Radialis Longus Syndrome

  67. Injection Technique For Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Syndrome

  68. Injection Technique For Flexor Carpi Radialis Syndrome

  69. Injection Technique For Pronator Syndrome

  70. Injection Technique For Anterior Interosseous Syndrome

  71. Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Block

    72. Section 4 Wrist & Hand

  72. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Wrist Joint

  73. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Radio-Ulnar Joint

  74. Flexor Carpi Radialis Tendon Injection

  75. Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon Injection

  76. Radial Nerve Block at the Wrist

  77. Median Nerve Block at the Wrist

  78. Ulnar Nerve Block at the Wrist

  79. Injection Technique For de Quervain’s Tenosynovitis

  80. Injection Technique For Intersection Syndrome

  81. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Carpometacarpal Joint Of The Thumb

  82. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Carpometacarpal Joint Injection of the Fingers

  83. Flexor Pollicic Longus Tendon Injection For Tendinitis and Trigger Thumb

  84. Flexor Digitorum Superficialis Injection Tendinitis and Trigger Finger

  85. Injection Technique For Bowler’s Thumb

  86. Injection Technique For Sesamoiditis Of The Hand

  87. Intra-Articular Injection of the Metacarpophlangeal Joints

  88. Intra-Articular Injection of the Interphlangeal Joints

  89. Injection Technique For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

  90. Injection Technique For Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome

  91. Injection Technique For Carpal Boss

  92. Injection Technique For Secretan Syndrome

  93. Injection Technique For Os Centrale Carpi

  94. Injection Technique For Ganglion Cysts Of The Wrist & Hand

  95. Dupuytren Contracture Injection

  96. Metacarpal Nerve Block

  97. Digital Nerve Block of the Thumb

  98. Digital Nerve Block of the Fingers

    99. Section 5 Chest Wall, Trunk, Back & Abdomen

  99. Sternoclavicular Joint Injection

  100. Long Thoracic Nerve Block

  101. Injection Technique For Serratus Anterior Muscle Syndrome

  102. Injection Technique For Latissimus Dorsi Muscle Syndrome

  103. Costosternal Joint Injection For Tietze Syndrome

  104. Costovertebral Joint Injection

  105. Manubriosternal Joint Injection

  106. Injection Technique For Sternalis Syndrome

  107. Xiphisternal Joint Injection

  108. Injection Technique For Slipping Rib Syndrome

  109. Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Block

  110. Intercostal Nerve Block

  111. Transverse Abdominis Plane Block

  112. Injection Technique For Lumbar Myofascial Pain Syndrome

    113. Section 6 Hip & Pelvis

  113. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Hip Joint

  114. Femoral Nerve Block

  115. Adductor Tendon Injection For Adductor Tendonitis

  116. Ischial Bursa Injection

  117. Gluteal Bursa Injection

  118. Psoas Bursa Injection

  119. Iliopectineal Bursa Injection

  120. Trochanteric Bursa Injection

  121. Injection Technique For Thigh Splints

  122. Injection Technique For Snapping Hip Syndrome

  123. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Sacroiliac Joint

  124. Injection Technique For Gluteus Maximus Syndrome

  125. Injection Technique For Gluteus Medius Syndrome

  126. Injection Technique For Levator Ani Pain Syndrome

  127. Obturator Nerve Block

  128. Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block For Meralgia Paresthetica

  129. Injection Technique For PiriFormis Syndrome

  130. Injection Technique For Osteitis Pubis Syndrome

  131. Ilioinguinal Nerve Block

  132. Iliohypogastric Nerve Block

  133. Genitofemoral Nerve Block

  134. Sacral Nerve Block

  135. Sacrococcygeal Joint Injection

  136. Injection Technique For Coccydynia

    137. Section 7 Knee & Lower Extremity

  137. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Knee Joint

  138. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Superior Tibio-Fibular Joint

  139. Injection Technique For Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome

  140. Coronary Ligament Injection

  141. Medial Collateral Ligament Injection

  142. Injection Technique For Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome

  143. Quadriceps Tendon Injection

  144. Suprapatellar Bursa Injection

  145. Prepatellar Bursa Injection

  146. Superficial Infrapatella Bursa Injection

  147. Deep Infrapatella Bursa Injection

  148. Pes Anserine Bursa Injection

  149. Iliotibial Band Bursa Injection

  150. Medial Collateral Ligament Bursa Injection

  151. Iliotibial Band Injection for Runner’s Knee

  152. Hamstring Tendon Injection

  153. Injection Technique For Baker Cyst

  154. Fabella Injection

  155. Fascia Lata Injection

  156. Saphenous Nerve Block

  157. Sciatic Nerve Block at the Knee

  158. Tibial Nerve Block at the Knee

  159. Common Peroneal Nerve Block at the Knee

    160. Section 8 Ankle & Foot

  160. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Ankle Joint

  161. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Subtalar Joint

  162. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Midtarsal Joints

  163. Intra-Articular Injection Of The Metatarsaophalangeal Joints

  164. Intra-Articular Injection of the Intraphalangeal Joints of the Toes

  165. Deltoid Ligament Injection

  166. Anterior Talofibular Ligament Injection

  167. Deep Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle

  168. Superficial Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle

  169. Posterior Tibial Nerve Block at the Ankle

  170. Sural Nerve Block at the Ankle

  171. Achilles Tendon Injection

  172. Achilles Bursa Injection

  173. Fibulocalcaneal Ligament Injection

  174. Peroneal Tendon Injection

  175. Injection Technique For Plantar Fasciitis*

  176. Injection Technique For Calcaneal Spurs

  177. Superficial Extensor Tendon Injection

  178. Posterior Tibialis Tendon Injection

  179. Injection Technique For Bunion Pain Syndrome

  180. Injection Technique For Bunionette Pain Syndrome

  181. Injection Technique For Mallet Toe Pain Syndrome

  182. Injection Technique For Hammer Toe Pain Syndrome

  183. Morton’s Neuroma Injection

  184. Intermetatarsal Bursa Injection

  185. Injection Technique For Sesamoiditis Pain

  186. Injection Technique For Metatarsalgia Pain Syndrome

About the Author

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.

