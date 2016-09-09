Atlas of Pain Management Injection Techniques
4th Edition
Description
Focusing on the "how-to" details of pain management injection techniques, this best-selling atlas helps you master the key nerve blocks you need to know to successfully treat common and uncommon pain syndromes. Nearly 200 joint and muscular injections, as well as 30 brand-new injection techniques, are presented in a highly illustrated, easy-to-follow format. Dr. Steven D. Waldman walks you through every essential pain management procedure used today – from the head and neck to the foot and ankle, and everywhere in between.
Key Features
- Shows exactly how to evaluate the causes of pain, identify the most promising injection technique, locate the injection site with precision, and deliver effective pain relief to your patients.
- Helps you find what you need quickly with a logical organization by anatomic region, and templated chapters that cover indications and clinical considerations, clinically relevant anatomy, technique, side effects and complications, and Dr. Waldman’s own clinical pearls.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Head & Neck
- Temporomandibular Joint Injection
- Supraorbital Nerve Block
- Trochlear Nerve Block
- Buccal Fold Injection Technique For Incisors and Canine Teeth
- Buccal Fold Injection For Injection Technique For Upper Premolar Teeth
- Buccal Fold Injection For Injection Technique Upper Molar Teeth
- Incisive Nerve Block
- Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block For Lower Premolar Teeth
- Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block For Lower Molar Teeth
- Styloid Process Injection For Eagle Syndrome
- Stylohyoid Ligament Injection For Hyoid Syndrome
- Nasociliary Nerve Block For Frey’s Syndrome
- Auriculotemporal Nerve Block For Charlin Syndrome
- Greater Auricular Nerve Block
- Omohyoid Muscle Injection For Omohyoid Syndrome
- Trigeminal Nerve Block Via The Coronoid Notch
- Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block Via The Transnasal Approach
- Injection Technique For Trapezius Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Cervical Strain
- Injection Technique For Sternocleidomastoid Syndrome
- Greater Occipital Nerve Block
- Lesser Occipital Nerve Block
- Third Occipital Nerve Block
- Injection Technique For Splenius Cervicis Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Cervicothoracic Interspinous Bursitis Pain
- Intra-articular Injection Of The Glenohumeral Joint
- Acromioclavicular Joint Injection
- Supraspinatus Tendon Injection
- Infraspinatus Tendon Injection
- Subscapularis Tendon Injection
- Injection Technique For Deltoid Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Pectoralis Major Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Pectoralis Major Tear Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Teres Major Syndrome
- Long Head of the Biceps Injection For Bicipital Tendinitis
- Injection Technique For Subacromial Impingement Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Os Acromiale Pain Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Biceps Brachii Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Triceps Brachii Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Rotator Cuff Tear
- Suprascapular Nerve Block
- Injection Technique For Scapulothoracic Articulation Pain
- Axillary Nerve Block For Quadrilateral Space Syndrome
- Subdeltoid Bursa Injection
- Subcoracoid Bursa Pain
- Injection Technique For Frozen Shoulder Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Scapuloscostal Syndrome
- Intercostobrachial Nerve Block
- Medial Cutaneous Nerve Block
- Intra-articular Injection Of The Elbow Joint
- Injection Technique For Anconeus Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Aneconeus Epitrochlearis
- Ulnar Nerve Block at the Elbow
- Injection Technique For Driver’s Elbow
- Injection Technique For Os Supertrochleare-Related Elbow Pain
- Injection Technique For Tennis Elbow Syndrome
- Radial Nerve Block at the Humerus
- Injection Technique For Golfer’s Elbow
- Triceps Tendon Injection For Triceps Tendinitis
- Olecranon Bursa Injection
- Cubital Bursa Injection
- Injection Technique For Supinator Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Extensor Brachioradialis Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Radialis Brevis Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Extensor Carpi Radialis Longus Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Flexor Carpi Radialis Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Pronator Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Anterior Interosseous Syndrome
- Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Block
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Wrist Joint
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Radio-Ulnar Joint
- Flexor Carpi Radialis Tendon Injection
- Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon Injection
- Radial Nerve Block at the Wrist
- Median Nerve Block at the Wrist
- Ulnar Nerve Block at the Wrist
- Injection Technique For de Quervain’s Tenosynovitis
- Injection Technique For Intersection Syndrome
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Carpometacarpal Joint Of The Thumb
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Carpometacarpal Joint Injection of the Fingers
- Flexor Pollicic Longus Tendon Injection For Tendinitis and Trigger Thumb
- Flexor Digitorum Superficialis Injection Tendinitis and Trigger Finger
- Injection Technique For Bowler’s Thumb
- Injection Technique For Sesamoiditis Of The Hand
- Intra-Articular Injection of the Metacarpophlangeal Joints
- Intra-Articular Injection of the Interphlangeal Joints
- Injection Technique For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Carpal Boss
- Injection Technique For Secretan Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Os Centrale Carpi
- Injection Technique For Ganglion Cysts Of The Wrist & Hand
- Dupuytren Contracture Injection
- Metacarpal Nerve Block
- Digital Nerve Block of the Thumb
- Digital Nerve Block of the Fingers
- Sternoclavicular Joint Injection
- Long Thoracic Nerve Block
- Injection Technique For Serratus Anterior Muscle Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Latissimus Dorsi Muscle Syndrome
- Costosternal Joint Injection For Tietze Syndrome
- Costovertebral Joint Injection
- Manubriosternal Joint Injection
- Injection Technique For Sternalis Syndrome
- Xiphisternal Joint Injection
- Injection Technique For Slipping Rib Syndrome
- Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Block
- Intercostal Nerve Block
- Transverse Abdominis Plane Block
- Injection Technique For Lumbar Myofascial Pain Syndrome
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Hip Joint
- Femoral Nerve Block
- Adductor Tendon Injection For Adductor Tendonitis
- Ischial Bursa Injection
- Gluteal Bursa Injection
- Psoas Bursa Injection
- Iliopectineal Bursa Injection
- Trochanteric Bursa Injection
- Injection Technique For Thigh Splints
- Injection Technique For Snapping Hip Syndrome
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Sacroiliac Joint
- Injection Technique For Gluteus Maximus Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Gluteus Medius Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Levator Ani Pain Syndrome
- Obturator Nerve Block
- Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block For Meralgia Paresthetica
- Injection Technique For PiriFormis Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Osteitis Pubis Syndrome
- Ilioinguinal Nerve Block
- Iliohypogastric Nerve Block
- Genitofemoral Nerve Block
- Sacral Nerve Block
- Sacrococcygeal Joint Injection
- Injection Technique For Coccydynia
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Knee Joint
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Superior Tibio-Fibular Joint
- Injection Technique For Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome
- Coronary Ligament Injection
- Medial Collateral Ligament Injection
- Injection Technique For Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome
- Quadriceps Tendon Injection
- Suprapatellar Bursa Injection
- Prepatellar Bursa Injection
- Superficial Infrapatella Bursa Injection
- Deep Infrapatella Bursa Injection
- Pes Anserine Bursa Injection
- Iliotibial Band Bursa Injection
- Medial Collateral Ligament Bursa Injection
- Iliotibial Band Injection for Runner’s Knee
- Hamstring Tendon Injection
- Injection Technique For Baker Cyst
- Fabella Injection
- Fascia Lata Injection
- Saphenous Nerve Block
- Sciatic Nerve Block at the Knee
- Tibial Nerve Block at the Knee
- Common Peroneal Nerve Block at the Knee
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Ankle Joint
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Subtalar Joint
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Midtarsal Joints
- Intra-Articular Injection Of The Metatarsaophalangeal Joints
- Intra-Articular Injection of the Intraphalangeal Joints of the Toes
- Deltoid Ligament Injection
- Anterior Talofibular Ligament Injection
- Deep Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle
- Superficial Peroneal Nerve Block at the Ankle
- Posterior Tibial Nerve Block at the Ankle
- Sural Nerve Block at the Ankle
- Achilles Tendon Injection
- Achilles Bursa Injection
- Fibulocalcaneal Ligament Injection
- Peroneal Tendon Injection
- Injection Technique For Plantar Fasciitis*
- Injection Technique For Calcaneal Spurs
- Superficial Extensor Tendon Injection
- Posterior Tibialis Tendon Injection
- Injection Technique For Bunion Pain Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Bunionette Pain Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Mallet Toe Pain Syndrome
- Injection Technique For Hammer Toe Pain Syndrome
- Morton’s Neuroma Injection
- Intermetatarsal Bursa Injection
- Injection Technique For Sesamoiditis Pain
- Injection Technique For Metatarsalgia Pain Syndrome
Section 2 Shoulder
Section 3 Elbow & Forearm
Section 4 Wrist & Hand
Section 5 Chest Wall, Trunk, Back & Abdomen
Section 6 Hip & Pelvis
Section 7 Knee & Lower Extremity
Section 8 Ankle & Foot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428385
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323414159
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.