Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques
1st Edition
A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques, by Drs. Ashley Haralson Vernon and Stanley W. Ashley, provides the guidance you need to master these procedures - used more frequently due to reduced patient risks, improved outcomes, and rapidly advancing technologies. With discussions of complications of adjustable gastric banding, laparoscopic pancreatico-jejunostomy, endoscopic component separation, minimally invasive esophagectomy, laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and more; high-quality anatomic line drawings; and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, this volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series delivers all the help you need to stay on the cutting edge of minimally invasive surgery.
Key Features
- Watch key surgical techniques performed by experts in procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, where you’ll also find the fully searchable text and a gallery of downloadable images.
- Master both laparoscopic and endoscopic techniques with step-by-step instructions for a full range of minimally invasive procedures.
- See exactly how to perform techniques from 200 detailed anatomic line drawings from laparascopic and endoscopic perspectives rendered from video still shots that correspond to the accompanying videos.
- Stay current on the latest developments in minimally invasive surgery, including complications of adjustable gastric banding, laparoscopic pancreatico-jejunostomy, endoscopic component separation, minimally invasive esophagectomy, and laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.
- Choose the best procedural option for each patient thanks to coverage of variations on techniques (for example, handsewn gastrojejunal anastomosis as an alternative to the linear stapler technique).
Table of Contents
- Zenker’s Diverticulum
2. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy
3. Heller Myotomy with Toupet or Dor Fundoplication for Achalasia
4. Nissen Fundoplication
5. Paraesophageal Hernia
6. Gastric Wedge Resection
7. Peptic Ulcer Surgery
8. Cholecystectomy
9. Liver Resection
10. Transgastric Cystgastrostomy
11. Distal Pancreatic Resection
12. Pancreaticojejunostomy (Puestow Procedure)
13. Splenectomy
14. Adrenalectomy
15. Total Extraperitoneal (TEP) Hernia Repair
16. Ventral Incisional Hernia
17. Endoscopic Component Separation
18. Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement
19. Appendectomy
20. Hand-Assisted Right Colectomy
21. Right Hemicolectomy
22. Left Colon Resection (Medial to Lateral Approach)
23. Total Proctocolectomy with Ileal-pouch Anal Anastomosis
24. Roux en-Y Gastric Bypass (linear stapler)
25. Handsewn Gastrojejunal Anastomosis
26. Adjustable Gastric Banding
27. Complications of Adjustable Gastric Banding
28. Sleeve Gastrectomy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 9th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744800
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315340
About the Series Editor
Courtney Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas
B. Mark Evers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky
About the Author
Ashley Vernon
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Surgeon, Birgham and Women's Hospital, Division of General and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Boston, MA