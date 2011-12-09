Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques, by Drs. Ashley Haralson Vernon and Stanley W. Ashley, provides the guidance you need to master these procedures - used more frequently due to reduced patient risks, improved outcomes, and rapidly advancing technologies. With discussions of complications of adjustable gastric banding, laparoscopic pancreatico-jejunostomy, endoscopic component separation, minimally invasive esophagectomy, laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and more; high-quality anatomic line drawings; and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, this volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series delivers all the help you need to stay on the cutting edge of minimally invasive surgery.