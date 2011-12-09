Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416046967, 9781455744800

Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

1st Edition

A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Series Editors: Courtney Townsend B. Mark Evers
Authors: Ashley Vernon Stanley Ashley
eBook ISBN: 9781455744800
eBook ISBN: 9780323315340
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2011
Page Count: 328
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atlas of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques, by Drs. Ashley Haralson Vernon and Stanley W. Ashley, provides the guidance you need to master these procedures - used more frequently due to reduced patient risks, improved outcomes, and rapidly advancing technologies. With discussions of complications of adjustable gastric banding, laparoscopic pancreatico-jejunostomy, endoscopic component separation, minimally invasive esophagectomy, laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and more; high-quality anatomic line drawings; and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, this volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series delivers all the help you need to stay on the cutting edge of minimally invasive surgery.

Key Features

  • Watch key surgical techniques performed by experts in procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, where you’ll also find the fully searchable text and a gallery of downloadable images.

  • Master both laparoscopic and endoscopic techniques with step-by-step instructions for a full range of minimally invasive procedures.

  • See exactly how to perform techniques from 200 detailed anatomic line drawings from laparascopic and endoscopic perspectives rendered from video still shots that correspond to the accompanying videos.

  • Stay current on the latest developments in minimally invasive surgery, including complications of adjustable gastric banding, laparoscopic pancreatico-jejunostomy, endoscopic component separation, minimally invasive esophagectomy, and laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.

  • Choose the best procedural option for each patient thanks to coverage of variations on techniques (for example, handsewn gastrojejunal anastomosis as an alternative to the linear stapler technique).

Table of Contents

  1. Zenker’s Diverticulum
    2. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy
    3. Heller Myotomy with Toupet or Dor Fundoplication for Achalasia
    4. Nissen Fundoplication
    5. Paraesophageal Hernia
    6. Gastric Wedge Resection
    7. Peptic Ulcer Surgery
    8. Cholecystectomy
    9. Liver Resection
    10. Transgastric Cystgastrostomy
    11. Distal Pancreatic Resection
    12. Pancreaticojejunostomy (Puestow Procedure)
    13. Splenectomy
    14. Adrenalectomy
    15. Total Extraperitoneal (TEP) Hernia Repair
    16. Ventral Incisional Hernia
    17. Endoscopic Component Separation
    18. Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement
    19. Appendectomy
    20. Hand-Assisted Right Colectomy
    21. Right Hemicolectomy
    22. Left Colon Resection (Medial to Lateral Approach)
    23. Total Proctocolectomy with Ileal-pouch Anal Anastomosis
    24. Roux en-Y Gastric Bypass (linear stapler)
    25. Handsewn Gastrojejunal Anastomosis
    26. Adjustable Gastric Banding
    27. Complications of Adjustable Gastric Banding
    28. Sleeve Gastrectomy

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744800
eBook ISBN:
9780323315340

About the Series Editor

Courtney Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

B. Mark Evers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

About the Author

Ashley Vernon

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Surgeon, Birgham and Women's Hospital, Division of General and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Boston, MA

Stanley Ashley

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.