Atlas of Microbial Mat Features Preserved within the Siliciclastic Rock Record - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528599, 9780080549309

Atlas of Microbial Mat Features Preserved within the Siliciclastic Rock Record, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Juergen Schieber Pradip Bose P.G. Eriksson Santanu Banerjee Subir Sarkar Wladyslaw Altermann Octavian Catuneanu
eBook ISBN: 9780080549309
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528599
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th August 2007
Page Count: 324
Table of Contents

  1. Prologue: an introduction to microbial mats
    2. Structures left by modern microbial mats in their host sediments
    3. Classification of structures left by microbial mats in their host sediments
    4. Mat features in sandstones
    5. Microbial mats on muddy substrates – examples of possible sedimentary features and underlying processes
    6. Discussion of some problems: unusual features and the importance of terminology
    7. Examples of stratigraphic units bearing outstanding mat features
    8. New developments in research on microbial mats
    9. Palaeoenvironmental and chronological relationships of mat-related features, and sequence stratigraphic implications of microbial mats
    10. Conclusions

Description

Drawing on a combination of modern occurrences and likely ancient counterparts, this atlas is a treatise of mat-related sedimentary features that one may expect to see in ancient terrigenous clastic sedimentary successions. By combining modern and ancient examples, the connection is made to likely formative processes and the utilization of these features in the interpretation of ancient sedimentary rocks.

Key Features

  • The first full compilation of microbial mat features/structures preserved in the sliciclastic rock record
  • High quality, full color photographs fully support the text
  • Modern and ancient examples connect the formative processes and utilization of mat-related features in the interpretation of sedimentary rocks

Readership

Researchers and advanced graduate student in sedimentology, petrology, and petroleum geology

Reviews

"The results summarized in this book have already helped to open up an exciting avenue in the study of microbial evolution, and the atlas itself will undoubtedly serve as an invaluable aid to researchers in the field." -- Mike Tice, Texas A & M University, writing in the Journal of Sedimentary Research

About the Editors

Juergen Schieber Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University, Bloomington, USA

Pradip Bose Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

P.G. Eriksson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pretoria, South Africa

Santanu Banerjee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, India

Subir Sarkar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

Wladyslaw Altermann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ludwigs-Maximilians-University Munich, Germany

Octavian Catuneanu

Octavian Catuneanu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

