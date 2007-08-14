Atlas of Microbial Mat Features Preserved within the Siliciclastic Rock Record, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Prologue: an introduction to microbial mats
2. Structures left by modern microbial mats in their host sediments
3. Classification of structures left by microbial mats in their host sediments
4. Mat features in sandstones
5. Microbial mats on muddy substrates – examples of possible sedimentary features and underlying processes
6. Discussion of some problems: unusual features and the importance of terminology
7. Examples of stratigraphic units bearing outstanding mat features
8. New developments in research on microbial mats
9. Palaeoenvironmental and chronological relationships of mat-related features, and sequence stratigraphic implications of microbial mats
10. Conclusions
Description
Drawing on a combination of modern occurrences and likely ancient counterparts, this atlas is a treatise of mat-related sedimentary features that one may expect to see in ancient terrigenous clastic sedimentary successions. By combining modern and ancient examples, the connection is made to likely formative processes and the utilization of these features in the interpretation of ancient sedimentary rocks.
Key Features
- The first full compilation of microbial mat features/structures preserved in the sliciclastic rock record
- High quality, full color photographs fully support the text
- Modern and ancient examples connect the formative processes and utilization of mat-related features in the interpretation of sedimentary rocks
Readership
Researchers and advanced graduate student in sedimentology, petrology, and petroleum geology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 14th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549309
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528599
Reviews
"The results summarized in this book have already helped to open up an exciting avenue in the study of microbial evolution, and the atlas itself will undoubtedly serve as an invaluable aid to researchers in the field." -- Mike Tice, Texas A & M University, writing in the Journal of Sedimentary Research
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Juergen Schieber Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University, Bloomington, USA
Pradip Bose Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
P.G. Eriksson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pretoria, South Africa
Santanu Banerjee Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, India
Subir Sarkar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
Wladyslaw Altermann Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ludwigs-Maximilians-University Munich, Germany
Octavian Catuneanu Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada