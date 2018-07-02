Atlas of Hematopathology
2nd Edition
Morphology, Immunophenotype, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Approaches
Description
Atlas of Hematopathology: Morphology, Immunophenotype, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Approaches, Second Edition, will appeal to both a wide range of people undergoing training in a variety of medical fields and practicing non-hematopathologists. For clinicians, fellows and residents, correct diagnosis (and therefore correct treatment) of diseases depends on a strong understanding of the molecular basis for the disease, making this book a crucial resource. This atlas contains hundreds of high-quality color images that mirror the findings that fellows and clinicians encounter in practice. In addition, it provides information in a quick, simple and user-friendly manner, attracting both those in training and non- experts.
Residents, fellows, practicing clinicians, and researchers in pathology, hematology and hematology/oncology will find this a useful resource.
Key Features
- Covers both non-neoplastic hematopathology and neoplastic hematopathology in all organs and tissues
- Demonstrates results of important complementary diagnostic tests, such as immunophenotyping (immunohistochemical stains and flow cytometry), karyotyping, FISH and DNA/molecular studies
- Provides tables to summarize the most important clinicopathological features
- Saves clinicians and researchers time in quickly accessing the very latest details on the diverse clinical and scientific aspects of hematopathology
Readership
Residents and fellows in pathology, hematology, and oncology; practicing pathologists
Table of Contents
1. Structure and Function of Hematopoietic Tissues
2. Principles of Immunophenotyping
3. Principles of Cytogenetics
4. Principles of Molecular Techniques
5. Morphology of Abnormal Bone Marrow
6. Reactive Lymphadenopathies
7. Bone Marrow Aplasia
8. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
9. Chronic Myeloproliferative Diseases
10. Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Diseases
11. Acute Myeloid Leukemia
12. The Neoplasms of Precursor Lymphoblasts
13. Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage
14. Lymphoid Malignancies of Non-precursor Cells: General Considerations
15. Mature B-Cell Neoplasms
16. Plasma Cell Myeloma and Related Disorders
17. Mature T-cell and NK-Cell Neoplasms
18. Hodgkin Lymphoma
19. Non-neoplastic and Borderline Lymphocytic Disorders
20. Mastocytosis
21. Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Disorders
22. Granulocytic Disorders
23. Disorder of Red Blood Cells: Anemias
24. Disorders of Megakaryocytes and Platelets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098448
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098431
About the Author
Faramarz Naeim
Dr. Faramarz Naeim is Professor Emeritus of Pathology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. He graduated from Tehran University School of Medicine and received his training in Pathology at Mallory Institute of Pathology, Boston City Hospital and Department of Pathology at UCLA School of Medicine. He has provided clinical services as a hematopathologist for 43 years, 30 years at UCLA, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and 13 years at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. Dr. Naeim has published several books and book chapters in hematopathology and numerous articles in peer review journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Pathology, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, Hematopathologist, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, California
P. Rao
Dr. Rao is an established Elsevier author. Current projects include analysis of cytogenetic abnormalities in Paget's disease patients and analyzing the mouse karyotypes for identifying XXY males among the offspring of female chimeras from embryonic stem-cells. His cytogenetics laboratory is a training site for interested residents, fellows and medical students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Pediatrics, Chief, UCLA Cytogenetics Center, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, CA, USA
Sophie Song
Dr. Sophie Song is a practicing board-certified hematopathologist. Dr. Song has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, post-doctoral training in Cellular Immunology, and in-depth technical knowledge in flow cytometry that was developed while working as a research scientist at Biotech industry. Following her research experiences, Dr. Song completed her Pathology residency and Hematopathology fellowship at UCLA, and became faculty member at the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UCLA in 2003. Since 2005, she has served as the Director of Clinical Flow Cytometry and Bone Marrow Laboratories at UCLA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director, Clinical Flow Cytometry & Bone Marrow Laboratories, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, CA, USA
Ryan Phan
Dr. Ryan T. Phan is a prolific author who has published in many leading academic journals, including Nature, Nature Immunology, Proceeding of National Academy of Sciences and Journal of Clinical Pathology. He received his B.A. in Biochemistry from University of California at Berkeley and Ph.D. in Cancer Genetics from Columbia University, New York. He completed his post-doctoral training in Cancer Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Boston. Dr Phan is the Director of Molecular Pathology and Cytogenetics Laboratory at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. He also serves as the Director of Pathology Residency Program at VA Los Angeles Medical Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, Director, Molecular Pathology and Cytogenetics Laboratory, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, LA, CA, USA