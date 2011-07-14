Atlas of Head and Neck Surgery
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Atlas of Head and Neck Surgery, by Drs. James I. Cohen and Gary L. Clayman, delivers unparalleled visual guidance and insight to help you master the most important and cutting-edge head and neck procedures. Clear, consistent black-and-white drawings and detailed text lead you through each step of all standard operations, while commentary from leading experts presents alternative techniques – complete with explanations about the differences, nuances, pearls, and pitfalls of each approach. Concise yet complete, this easily accessible text captures groundbreaking techniques such as video-assisted thyroid and parathyroid surgeries; transoral laser surgeries; and robotic surgeries. In print or online at www.expertconsult.com, this surgical technique reference is an ideal resource for planning and performing successful head and neck surgery or preparing for the head and neck portion of the Otolaryngology boards.
Key Features
- Understand how to proceed thanks to an abundance of explicit illustrations and detailed text that take you from one step to the next.
- Quickly find the information you need to make confident decisions. Relevant indications/contraindications, pre-operative considerations, and post operative management are presented in an easily accessible format.
- Discern the nuances and understand the differences between standard operations and alternate techniques. Experts debate each procedure offering insightful explanations, rationale, and tips for avoiding complications.
- Master new procedures such as video-assisted thyroid and parathyroid surgeries; transoral laser surgeries; and robotic surgeries. Section editor F. Christopher Holsinger, MD, FACS, is at the forefront of many of these techniques, some of which are being illustrated for the first time here.
- Learn from some of the very best - Experts from the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) share their innovative approaches to the surgical techniques and complications management most frequently seen in practice.
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.
- Understand specific variations in anatomy as they apply to each procedure.
Table of Contents
1 Clinical Diagnostic Nasopharyngoscopy
2 Diagnostic Clinical Pharyngoscopy and Laryngoscopy
3 Operative Pharyngoscopy and Laryngoscopy
4 Operative Esophagoscopy and Percutaneous Gastrostomy
5 Operative Bronchoscopy
6 Tracheotomy
7 Laryngotracheal Reconstruction for Subglottic and Proximal Tracheal Stenosis
8 Cricotracheal Resection for Subglottic Stenosis
9 Surgery for Unilateral Vocal Fold Paralysis
10 Excision of Saccular Cysts and Laryngoceles
11 Drainage of Deep Space Neck Infections
12 Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Excision (Sistrunk Procedure)
13 Branchial Cleft Cyst Excision
14 Operations on the Cervical Esophagus and Cervical Spine
15 Cricopharyngeal Myotomy and Surgical Management of Zenker’s Diverticulum
16 Defatting Tracheotomy
17 Radical Neck Dissection
18 Modified Radical Neck Dissection
19 Selective Neck Dissection, Levels I-III (Supraomohyoid Neck Dissection)
20 Selective Neck Dissection, Levels I-IV and II-IV (Anterolateral and Lateral Neck Dissection)
21 Posterolateral Neck Dissection
22 Retropharyngeal Lymph Node Dissection
23 Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy
24 Superficial Parotidectomy
25 Submandibular Gland Excision
26 Excision of Ranula
27 Parapharyngeal Space Tumor
28 Resection of Carotid Body Tumor
29 Transoral Resections
30 Extended Approaches to the Oropharynx: Mandibular Swing and Cheek Flap
31 Transoral Robotic Surgery
32 Composite Resection with Segmental Mandibulectomy
33 Transhyoid and Lateral Pharyngotomy
34 Exam Under Anesthesia For the Patient with Cancer: Direct Laryngopharyngoscopy and Mucosal Tatouage
35 Horizontal Supraglottic Laryngectomy
36 Supracricoid Partial Laryngectomy with Cricohyoidopexy or Cricohyoidoepiglottopexy
37 Total Laryngectomy
38 Stomaplasty for Hands-Free Voice with Tracheoesophageal Puncture
39 Tracheoesophageal Puncture in the Clinic, via Transnasal Esophagoscopy
40 Transoral Laser Microsurgery: Supraglottic Laryngectomy
41 Transoral Laser Resection of Glottic Tumors
42 Transfacial Approaches: Lateral Rhinotomy and Weber-Fergusson
43 Maxillectomy
44 Craniofacial Resection
45 Lateral and Subtotal Temporal Bone Resection
46 Thyroid Lobectomy and Isthmusectomy
47 Subtotal and Total Thyroidectomy
48 Video-Assisted Thyroidectomy
49 Robotic Thyroidectomy: Surgical Technique for Lobectomy Via Axillary Incision without Carbon Dioxide Insufflation
50 Paratracheal and Superior Mediastinal Dissection (Transcervical)
51 Transcervical Thymectomy and Superior Mediastinal Dissection
52 Targeted Parathyroidectomy
53 Open Parathyroidectomy
54 Video-Assisted Parathyroidectomy
55 Split-Thickness Skin Graft
56 Cervicofacial Rotation Flap
57 Deltopectoral Flap
58 Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous Flap
59 Trapezius Flap
60 Latissimus Dorsi Myocutaneous Flap
61 Neural Reconstruction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 14th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728473
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245821
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416033684
About the Author
James Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery; Chief Otolaryngology/Assistant Chief Surgery, Portland VA Medical Center, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon
Gary Clayman
Affiliations and Expertise
Alando J. Ballantyne Distinguished Chair of Head & Neck Surgery; Professor of Surgery and Cancer Biology, Department of Head and Neck Surgery; Chief, Section of Head & Neck Endocrine Surgery; Deputy Head Division of Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas