Atlas of Head and Neck Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416033684, 9781455728473

Atlas of Head and Neck Surgery

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: James Cohen Gary Clayman
eBook ISBN: 9781455728473
eBook ISBN: 9780323245821
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416033684
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th July 2011
Page Count: 640
Description

Atlas of Head and Neck Surgery, by Drs. James I. Cohen and Gary L. Clayman, delivers unparalleled visual guidance and insight to help you master the most important and cutting-edge head and neck procedures. Clear, consistent black-and-white drawings and detailed text lead you through each step of all standard operations, while commentary from leading experts presents alternative techniques – complete with explanations about the differences, nuances, pearls, and pitfalls of each approach. Concise yet complete, this easily accessible text captures groundbreaking techniques such as video-assisted thyroid and parathyroid surgeries; transoral laser surgeries; and robotic surgeries. In print or online at www.expertconsult.com, this surgical technique reference is an ideal resource for planning and performing successful head and neck surgery or preparing for the head and neck portion of the Otolaryngology boards.

Key Features

  • Understand how to proceed thanks to an abundance of explicit illustrations and detailed text that take you from one step to the next.

  • Quickly find the information you need to make confident decisions. Relevant indications/contraindications, pre-operative considerations, and post operative management are presented in an easily accessible format.

  • Discern the nuances and understand the differences between standard operations and alternate techniques. Experts debate each procedure offering insightful explanations, rationale, and tips for avoiding complications.

  • Master new procedures such as video-assisted thyroid and parathyroid surgeries; transoral laser surgeries; and robotic surgeries. Section editor F. Christopher Holsinger, MD, FACS, is at the forefront of many of these techniques, some of which are being illustrated for the first time here.

  • Learn from some of the very best - Experts from the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) share their innovative approaches to the surgical techniques and complications management most frequently seen in practice.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Understand specific variations in anatomy as they apply to each procedure.

Table of Contents

1 Clinical Diagnostic Nasopharyngoscopy

2 Diagnostic Clinical Pharyngoscopy and Laryngoscopy

3 Operative Pharyngoscopy and Laryngoscopy

4 Operative Esophagoscopy and Percutaneous Gastrostomy

5 Operative Bronchoscopy

6 Tracheotomy

7 Laryngotracheal Reconstruction for Subglottic and Proximal Tracheal Stenosis

8 Cricotracheal Resection for Subglottic Stenosis

9 Surgery for Unilateral Vocal Fold Paralysis

10 Excision of Saccular Cysts and Laryngoceles

11 Drainage of Deep Space Neck Infections

12 Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Excision (Sistrunk Procedure)

13 Branchial Cleft Cyst Excision

14 Operations on the Cervical Esophagus and Cervical Spine

15 Cricopharyngeal Myotomy and Surgical Management of Zenker’s Diverticulum

16 Defatting Tracheotomy

17 Radical Neck Dissection

18 Modified Radical Neck Dissection

19 Selective Neck Dissection, Levels I-III (Supraomohyoid Neck Dissection)

20 Selective Neck Dissection, Levels I-IV and II-IV (Anterolateral and Lateral Neck Dissection)

21 Posterolateral Neck Dissection

22 Retropharyngeal Lymph Node Dissection

23 Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy

24 Superficial Parotidectomy

25 Submandibular Gland Excision

26 Excision of Ranula

27 Parapharyngeal Space Tumor

28 Resection of Carotid Body Tumor

29 Transoral Resections

30 Extended Approaches to the Oropharynx: Mandibular Swing and Cheek Flap

31 Transoral Robotic Surgery

32 Composite Resection with Segmental Mandibulectomy

33 Transhyoid and Lateral Pharyngotomy

34 Exam Under Anesthesia For the Patient with Cancer: Direct Laryngopharyngoscopy and Mucosal Tatouage

35 Horizontal Supraglottic Laryngectomy

36 Supracricoid Partial Laryngectomy with Cricohyoidopexy or Cricohyoidoepiglottopexy

37 Total Laryngectomy

38 Stomaplasty for Hands-Free Voice with Tracheoesophageal Puncture

39 Tracheoesophageal Puncture in the Clinic, via Transnasal Esophagoscopy

40 Transoral Laser Microsurgery: Supraglottic Laryngectomy

41 Transoral Laser Resection of Glottic Tumors

42 Transfacial Approaches: Lateral Rhinotomy and Weber-Fergusson

43 Maxillectomy

44 Craniofacial Resection

45 Lateral and Subtotal Temporal Bone Resection

46 Thyroid Lobectomy and Isthmusectomy

47 Subtotal and Total Thyroidectomy

48 Video-Assisted Thyroidectomy

49 Robotic Thyroidectomy: Surgical Technique for Lobectomy Via Axillary Incision without Carbon Dioxide Insufflation

50 Paratracheal and Superior Mediastinal Dissection (Transcervical)

51 Transcervical Thymectomy and Superior Mediastinal Dissection

52 Targeted Parathyroidectomy

53 Open Parathyroidectomy

54 Video-Assisted Parathyroidectomy

55 Split-Thickness Skin Graft

56 Cervicofacial Rotation Flap

57 Deltopectoral Flap

58 Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous Flap

59 Trapezius Flap

60 Latissimus Dorsi Myocutaneous Flap

61 Neural Reconstruction

Details

About the Author

James Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery; Chief Otolaryngology/Assistant Chief Surgery, Portland VA Medical Center, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon

Gary Clayman

Affiliations and Expertise

Alando J. Ballantyne Distinguished Chair of Head & Neck Surgery; Professor of Surgery and Cancer Biology, Department of Head and Neck Surgery; Chief, Section of Head & Neck Endocrine Surgery; Deputy Head Division of Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

