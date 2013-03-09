Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Improve your surgical outcomes with Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery by James N. Palmer, MD and Alexander G. Chiu, MD. Ideal for every otolaryngologist who performs basic or advanced rhinologic procedures, this beautifully illustrated atlas takes you step by step through endoscopic sinus and skull base surgeries as if the chapter authors were right there with you in the operating room.
Key Features
- Benefit from the extensive knowledge and experience of leaders in the field as they walk you through endoscopic approaches to chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, sinonasal tumors, and much more.
- Employ state-of-the-art techniques in your practice, from septoplasty and sphenoethmoidectomy to extended frontal sinus procedures, endoscopic craniofacial resections, balloon dilation, and complex skull base reconstructions.
- Visualize every step of each procedure thanks to high-definition, intraoperative endoscopic photos paired with detailed, labeled anatomic illustrations.
- Achieve optimal patient care before, during, and after surgery with detailed information on relevant anatomy and surgical indications, instrumentation, potential pitfalls, and post-operative considerations.
- Access the entire text and illustrations online, fully searchable, at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Part I: Nasal Surgery
1. Septoplasty
2. Septodermoplasty
3. Inferior and Middle Turbinates
4. Sphenopalatine
5. Anterior/Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation
6. Choanal Atresia Repair
Part II: Basics of Primary Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
7. Maximal Medical Management of Chronic Rhinosinusitis: Preoperative Preparation and Positioning
8. Maxillary Antrostomy
9. Partial and Complete Ethmoidectomy
10. Sphenoidotomy
11. Frontal Recess Dissections
12. Post-operative Debridement
13. Balloon Dilatation of the Maxillary, Frontal, and Sphenoid Sinuses
Part III: Basics of Revision Endoscopic Sinus Surgery for Inflammatory Disease
14. Completion sphenoethmoidectomy
15. Extended Frontal Recess Dissections: Draf IIb and III
16. Modified Medial Maxillectomy
17. Extended Sphenoid Sinus Antrostomy
Part IV: Orbital Surgery
18. DCR
19. Orbital Decompression
20. Optic Nerve Decompression
Part V: Sinonasal Tumors
21. Endoscopic Medial Maxillectomy with Internal Maxillary Artery Ligation
22. Pterygopalatine/Pterygomaxillary Fossa
23. Approach for JNA
24. Craniofacial Resection for Anterior Skull Base Tumors
Part VI: Skull Base Reconstruction
25. Cribiform Plate CSF/Encepholocele Repair
26. Sphenoid Sinus CSF Leak and Encepholocele Repair
27. Large Skull Base Defect Reconstruction with and without Pedicled Flaps
Part VII: Other Skull Base Approaches
28. Pituitary
29. Endoscopic Transplanum and Sellar Approach
30. Clivus
Part VIII: Combined Endoscopic and Open Approaches – Frontal Sinus
31. Trephine
32. Osteoplastic Flap with and without Obliteration
33. Frontal Sinus Fractures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 9th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455751822
About the Author
James Palmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Director, Division of Rhiology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Alexander Chiu
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Professor, Department of Surgery University Medical Center University of Arizona Health