Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323044080, 9781455751822

Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: James Palmer Alexander Chiu
eBook ISBN: 9781455751822
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2013
Page Count: 384
Description

Improve your surgical outcomes with Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery by James N. Palmer, MD and Alexander G. Chiu, MD. Ideal for every otolaryngologist who performs basic or advanced rhinologic procedures, this beautifully illustrated atlas takes you step by step through endoscopic sinus and skull base surgeries as if the chapter authors were right there with you in the operating room.

Key Features

  • Benefit from the extensive knowledge and experience of leaders in the field as they walk you through endoscopic approaches to chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, sinonasal tumors, and much more.
  • Employ state-of-the-art techniques in your practice, from septoplasty and sphenoethmoidectomy to extended frontal sinus procedures, endoscopic craniofacial resections, balloon dilation, and complex skull base reconstructions.
  • Visualize every step of each procedure thanks to high-definition, intraoperative endoscopic photos paired with detailed, labeled anatomic illustrations.
  • Achieve optimal patient care before, during, and after surgery with detailed information on relevant anatomy and surgical indications, instrumentation, potential pitfalls, and post-operative considerations.
  • Access the entire text and illustrations online, fully searchable, at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Part I: Nasal Surgery

1. Septoplasty

2. Septodermoplasty

3. Inferior and Middle Turbinates

4. Sphenopalatine

5. Anterior/Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation

6. Choanal Atresia Repair

  

Part II: Basics of Primary Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

7. Maximal Medical Management of Chronic Rhinosinusitis: Preoperative Preparation and Positioning

8. Maxillary Antrostomy

9. Partial and Complete Ethmoidectomy

10. Sphenoidotomy

11. Frontal Recess Dissections

12. Post-operative Debridement

13. Balloon Dilatation of the Maxillary, Frontal, and Sphenoid Sinuses

Part III: Basics of Revision Endoscopic Sinus Surgery for Inflammatory Disease

14. Completion sphenoethmoidectomy

  15. Extended Frontal Recess Dissections: Draf IIb and III

16. Modified Medial Maxillectomy

17. Extended Sphenoid Sinus Antrostomy

Part IV: Orbital Surgery

18. DCR

19. Orbital Decompression

20. Optic Nerve Decompression

Part V: Sinonasal Tumors

21. Endoscopic Medial Maxillectomy with Internal Maxillary Artery Ligation

22. Pterygopalatine/Pterygomaxillary Fossa

23. Approach for JNA

  

24. Craniofacial Resection for Anterior Skull Base Tumors

  

Part VI: Skull Base Reconstruction

25. Cribiform Plate CSF/Encepholocele Repair

26. Sphenoid Sinus CSF Leak and Encepholocele Repair

27. Large Skull Base Defect Reconstruction with and without Pedicled Flaps

Part VII: Other Skull Base Approaches

28. Pituitary

29. Endoscopic Transplanum and Sellar Approach

30. Clivus

Part VIII: Combined Endoscopic and Open Approaches – Frontal Sinus

31. Trephine

32. Osteoplastic Flap with and without Obliteration

  

33. Frontal Sinus Fractures

  

About the Author

James Palmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Director, Division of Rhiology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Alexander Chiu

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Professor, Department of Surgery University Medical Center University of Arizona Health

