Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Meir Kryger
eBook ISBN: 9780323289177
eBook ISBN: 9780323247450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323187275
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 536
Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!

Accurately diagnose and treat adult and pediatric sleep disorders with exceptional visual guidance from world-renowned sleep expert Dr. Meir H. Kryger. Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine is an easy-to-read, highly illustrated atlas that details the physiologic, clinical, morphologic, and investigational aspects of the full range of sleep disorders you encounter in everyday practice -- and helps you interpret the visual manifestations of your patients sleep disorders so you can manage them most effectively. 

 ".. a nice addition to your library and a powerful teaching tool in a training program." Reviewed by Sleep Breath, Oct 2014 

 "As a regular teacher on the same range of sleep disorders, one of its best features is excellent online access (to all the pictures, graphs, polysomnography traces and patient videos)." Reviewed by Advances in Clinical Neuroscience and Rehabilitation (ANCR), Jan 2015

Key Features

  • Visually grasp how sleep affects each body system thanks to a full-color compendium that correlates the physiology of sleep with the relevant findings.
  • Determine the best and most up-to-date drug therapy with information about the latest drugs available as well as those in clinical trials.
  • Compare your patients’ polysomnograms to a wealth of high-quality recordings taken from the latest machines used by institutions around the world.
  • Score, interpret, and diagnose sleep disorders employing the scoring rules from the latest AASM scoring manual.

Table of Contents

1. Sleep in Art and Literature

2. History of Sleep Medicine and Physiology

3. The Biology of Sleep

3.1. Sleep Mechanisms

3.2. Localization and Neurochemistry of Sleep-Wake Physiology & Pathophysiology

3.3. Circadian Rhythms Regulation

3.4. Physiologic Regulation in Sleep

3.5. Cytokines, Host Defense, and Sleep

3.6. Control of Breathing

3.7. Central and Autonomic Regulation in Cardiovascular Physiology

3.8. Interactive Regulation of Sleep and Feeding

3.9. Endocrine Physiology

4. Normal Sleep

4.1. Sleep in Animals and the Phylogeny of Sleep

4.2. Normal Sleep in Humans

5. Sleep Restriction

6. Pharmacology

7. Dreaming in Normal and Disrupted Sleep

8. Impact, Presentation, and Diagnostic Considerations

9. Circadian System Disorders

9.1. Circadian Rhythm Disorders

9.2. Circadian Desynchrony and Health

10. Insomnia

11. Neurologic Disorders

11.1. Central Nervous System Hypersomnias

11.2. Movement Disorders in Sleep

11.3. Sleep and Epilepsy

11.4. Sleep in Other Neurologic Disorders

12. Parasomnias

13. Sleep Breathing Disorders

13.1. Examination of the Patient with Suspected Sleep Apnea

13.2. Sleep Apnea in the Adolescent and Adult

13.3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children

13.4. Respiratory Diseases and the Overlap Syndromes

14. Vascular Disorders

14.1. Cardiovascular Diseases

14.2. Cerebrovascular Disease and Sleep

15. Other Medical Disorders

15.1. Thyroid Disease

15.2. Diseases of the Pituitary Gland

15.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

15.4. Diabetes Mellitus

15.5. Sleep Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease

16. Women’s Health

16.1. The Menstrual Cycle

16.2. Pregnancy and Postpartum

16.3. Midlife Transition and Menopause

16.4. Chronic Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Syndromes

17. Sleep and Psychiatric Disease

18. Diagnostic Assessment Methods in Adults

19. Gallery of Polysomnographic Recordings

20. Gallery of Patient Interview Videos

21. Gallery of Sleep Laboratory Video Findings

Index

About the Author

Meir Kryger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

