Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!
Accurately diagnose and treat adult and pediatric sleep disorders with exceptional visual guidance from world-renowned sleep expert Dr. Meir H. Kryger. Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine is an easy-to-read, highly illustrated atlas that details the physiologic, clinical, morphologic, and investigational aspects of the full range of sleep disorders you encounter in everyday practice -- and helps you interpret the visual manifestations of your patients sleep disorders so you can manage them most effectively.
".. a nice addition to your library and a powerful teaching tool in a training program." Reviewed by Sleep Breath, Oct 2014
"As a regular teacher on the same range of sleep disorders, one of its best features is excellent online access (to all the pictures, graphs, polysomnography traces and patient videos)." Reviewed by Advances in Clinical Neuroscience and Rehabilitation (ANCR), Jan 2015
Key Features
- Visually grasp how sleep affects each body system thanks to a full-color compendium that correlates the physiology of sleep with the relevant findings.
- Determine the best and most up-to-date drug therapy with information about the latest drugs available as well as those in clinical trials.
- Compare your patients’ polysomnograms to a wealth of high-quality recordings taken from the latest machines used by institutions around the world.
- Score, interpret, and diagnose sleep disorders employing the scoring rules from the latest AASM scoring manual.
Table of Contents
1. Sleep in Art and Literature
2. History of Sleep Medicine and Physiology
3. The Biology of Sleep
3.1. Sleep Mechanisms
3.2. Localization and Neurochemistry of Sleep-Wake Physiology & Pathophysiology
3.3. Circadian Rhythms Regulation
3.4. Physiologic Regulation in Sleep
3.5. Cytokines, Host Defense, and Sleep
3.6. Control of Breathing
3.7. Central and Autonomic Regulation in Cardiovascular Physiology
3.8. Interactive Regulation of Sleep and Feeding
3.9. Endocrine Physiology
4. Normal Sleep
4.1. Sleep in Animals and the Phylogeny of Sleep
4.2. Normal Sleep in Humans
5. Sleep Restriction
6. Pharmacology
7. Dreaming in Normal and Disrupted Sleep
8. Impact, Presentation, and Diagnostic Considerations
9. Circadian System Disorders
9.1. Circadian Rhythm Disorders
9.2. Circadian Desynchrony and Health
10. Insomnia
11. Neurologic Disorders
11.1. Central Nervous System Hypersomnias
11.2. Movement Disorders in Sleep
11.3. Sleep and Epilepsy
11.4. Sleep in Other Neurologic Disorders
12. Parasomnias
13. Sleep Breathing Disorders
13.1. Examination of the Patient with Suspected Sleep Apnea
13.2. Sleep Apnea in the Adolescent and Adult
13.3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
13.4. Respiratory Diseases and the Overlap Syndromes
14. Vascular Disorders
14.1. Cardiovascular Diseases
14.2. Cerebrovascular Disease and Sleep
15. Other Medical Disorders
15.1. Thyroid Disease
15.2. Diseases of the Pituitary Gland
15.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders
15.4. Diabetes Mellitus
15.5. Sleep Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease
16. Women’s Health
16.1. The Menstrual Cycle
16.2. Pregnancy and Postpartum
16.3. Midlife Transition and Menopause
16.4. Chronic Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Syndromes
17. Sleep and Psychiatric Disease
18. Diagnostic Assessment Methods in Adults
19. Gallery of Polysomnographic Recordings
20. Gallery of Patient Interview Videos
21. Gallery of Sleep Laboratory Video Findings
Index
About the Author
Meir Kryger
Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut