2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!

Accurately diagnose and treat adult and pediatric sleep disorders with exceptional visual guidance from world-renowned sleep expert Dr. Meir H. Kryger. Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine is an easy-to-read, highly illustrated atlas that details the physiologic, clinical, morphologic, and investigational aspects of the full range of sleep disorders you encounter in everyday practice -- and helps you interpret the visual manifestations of your patients sleep disorders so you can manage them most effectively.

".. a nice addition to your library and a powerful teaching tool in a training program." Reviewed by Sleep Breath, Oct 2014

"As a regular teacher on the same range of sleep disorders, one of its best features is excellent online access (to all the pictures, graphs, polysomnography traces and patient videos)." Reviewed by Advances in Clinical Neuroscience and Rehabilitation (ANCR), Jan 2015