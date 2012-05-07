Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy
2nd Edition
Description
Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy uses over 500 incredibly well-executed and superb dissection photos and illustrations to guide you through all the key structures you’ll need to learn in your gross anatomy course. This medical textbook helps you master essential surface, gross, and radiologic anatomy concepts through high-quality photos, digital enhancements, and concise text introductions throughout.
Key Features
- Get a clear understanding of surface, gross, and radiologic anatomy with a resource that’s great for use before, during, and after lab work, in preparation for examinations, and later on as a primer for clinical work.
- Learn as intuitively as possible with large, full-page photos for effortless comprehension. No more confusion and peering at small, closely cropped pictures!
- Easily distinguish highlighted structures from the background in each dissection with the aid of digitally color-enhanced images.
- See structures the way they present in the anatomy lab with specially commissioned dissections, all done using freshly dissected cadavers prepared using low-alcohol fixative.
- Bridge the gap between gross anatomy and clinical practice with clinical correlations throughout.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Anatomy
UNIT 1: HEAD & NECK
2. Introduction to Head and Neck
3. Skull
4. Scalp and Face
5. Parotid, Temporal and Pterygopalatine Regions
6. Eye
7. Ear
8. Nose
9. Oral Region
10. Pharynx and Larynx
11. Submental Region
12. Anterior Triangle
13. Posterior Triangle/Deep Neck
UNIT 2: UPPER LIMB
14. Introduction to the Upper Limb
15. Breast and Pectoral Regions
16. Axilla/Brachial Plexus
17. Scapular Region
18. Shoulder Complex
19. Arm
20. Elbow Joint/Cubital Fossa
21. Anterior Forearm
22. Posterior Forearm
23. Wrist and Hand Joints
24. Hand Muscles
UNIT 3: TRUNK
25. Introduction to Trunk
26. Vertebral Column
27. Suboccipital Region
28. Back Muscles
29. Chest Wall and Mediastinum
30. Heart
31. Lungs
32. Diaphragm/Posterior Abdominal Wall
33. Abdominal Organs
34. Gastrointestinal Tract
35. Anterolateral Abdominal Wall/Inguinal Region
36. Pelvic Girdle
37. Pelvic Viscera - Male and Female
38. Perineum
UNIT 4: THE LOWER LIMB
39. Introduction to the Lower Limb
40. Anteromedial Thigh
41. Hip Joint
42. Gluteal Region/Posterior Thigh
43. Knee Joint and Popliteal Fossa
44. Anterolateral Leg
45. Posterior Leg
46. Ankle and Foot Joints
47. Foot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 7th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728909
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279062
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323077798
About the Author
Kenneth Moses
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Anatomy Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA, USA
Pedro Nava
Affiliations and Expertise
Division Director, Associate Professor, Division of Anatomy Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA
John Banks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Andrews University, Berrien Springs, MI