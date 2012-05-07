Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323077798, 9781455728909

Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy

2nd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Kenneth Moses Pedro Nava John Banks Darrell Petersen
eBook ISBN: 9781455728909
eBook ISBN: 9780323279062
eBook ISBN: 9780323240413
Paperback ISBN: 9780323077798
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th May 2012
Page Count: 656
Description

Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy uses over 500 incredibly well-executed and superb dissection photos and illustrations to guide you through all the key structures you’ll need to learn in your gross anatomy course. This medical textbook helps you master essential surface, gross, and radiologic anatomy concepts through high-quality photos, digital enhancements, and concise text introductions throughout.

Key Features

  • Get a clear understanding of surface, gross, and radiologic anatomy with a resource that’s great for use before, during, and after lab work, in preparation for examinations, and later on as a primer for clinical work.

  • Learn as intuitively as possible with large, full-page photos for effortless comprehension. No more confusion and peering at small, closely cropped pictures!

  • Easily distinguish highlighted structures from the background in each dissection with the aid of digitally color-enhanced images.

  • See structures the way they present in the anatomy lab with specially commissioned dissections, all done using freshly dissected cadavers prepared using low-alcohol fixative.

  • Bridge the gap between gross anatomy and clinical practice with clinical correlations throughout.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Anatomy

    UNIT 1: HEAD & NECK

    2. Introduction to Head and Neck

    3. Skull

    4. Scalp and Face

    5. Parotid, Temporal and Pterygopalatine Regions

    6. Eye

    7. Ear

    8. Nose

    9. Oral Region

    10. Pharynx and Larynx

    11. Submental Region

    12. Anterior Triangle

    13. Posterior Triangle/Deep Neck

    UNIT 2: UPPER LIMB

    14. Introduction to the Upper Limb

    15. Breast and Pectoral Regions

    16. Axilla/Brachial Plexus

    17. Scapular Region

    18. Shoulder Complex

    19. Arm

    20. Elbow Joint/Cubital Fossa

    21. Anterior Forearm

    22. Posterior Forearm

    23. Wrist and Hand Joints

    24. Hand Muscles

    UNIT 3: TRUNK

    25. Introduction to Trunk

    26. Vertebral Column

    27. Suboccipital Region

    28. Back Muscles

    29. Chest Wall and Mediastinum

    30. Heart

    31. Lungs

    32. Diaphragm/Posterior Abdominal Wall

    33. Abdominal Organs

    34. Gastrointestinal Tract

    35. Anterolateral Abdominal Wall/Inguinal Region

    36. Pelvic Girdle

    37. Pelvic Viscera - Male and Female

    38. Perineum

    UNIT 4: THE LOWER LIMB

    39. Introduction to the Lower Limb

    40. Anteromedial Thigh

    41. Hip Joint

    42. Gluteal Region/Posterior Thigh

    43. Knee Joint and Popliteal Fossa

    44. Anterolateral Leg

    45. Posterior Leg

    46. Ankle and Foot Joints

    47. Foot

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Kenneth Moses

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Anatomy Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA, USA

Pedro Nava

Affiliations and Expertise

Division Director, Associate Professor, Division of Anatomy Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA

John Banks

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy, Andrews University, Berrien Springs, MI

Darrell Petersen

