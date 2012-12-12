Atlas of Clinical Dermatology
4th Edition
Description
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Internal Medicine!
Now in its 4th edition, Dr. du Vivier's bestselling Atlas of Clinical Dermatology provides the comprehensive visual guidance you need to effectively evaluate, diagnose, and manage all forms of skin disease. Over 2,300 images richly depict etiology, clinical features, diagnosis, and treatment, equipping you to provide the best care to every patient.
Key Features
- Get complete guidance on etiology, clinical features, diagnosis, and treatment with Dr. du Vivier's Atlas of Clinical Dermatology.
- Compare dermatopathology images and their accompanying presentations and manifestations side by side through an oversized format that accommodates larger illustrations.
- Quickly find the answers to your most common clinical questions with help from a clear, consistent writing approach.
- Get well-rounded coverage of regional dermatology, dermatoses of infancy, pregnancy and management, HIV and AIDs, and immunosuppression and transplants.
Table of Contents
1 The Dermatological Diagnosis
2 The structure and function of normal skin
3 Eczema
4 Contact dermatitis
5 Psoriasis
6 Pityriasis rosea and pityriasis rubra pilaris
7 Lichen planus and lichenoid eruptions
8 Naevi and developmental defects
9 Benign tumours of the skin
10 Non-melanoma skin cancer
11 Moles and melanoma
12 Mycosis fungoides and lymphoproliferative disorders
13 Bacterial and spirochaetal infections
14 Viral disorders of the skin
15 Superficial fungal disorders of the skin
16 Infestations of the skin
17 Tropical infections of the skin
18 Reactive disorders of the skin and drug eruptions
19 Blistering disorders of the skin
20 Developmental disorders of the skin
21 Connective tissue disorders
22 The skin and systemic disease
23 Skin manifestations of disordered circulation
24 Disorders of sebaceous, sweat and apocrine glands
25 Nail Disorders
26 Disorders of the hair and scalp
27 Disorders of pigmentation
28 Skin disorders associated with pregnancy and the reproductive system
29 Psychological disorders and the skin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 12th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702034213
About the Author
Anthony du Vivier
Anthony du Vivier MD FRCP
Physician in Charge, The Skin Department, King’s College Hospital, London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Physician in Charge, The Skin Department, King's College Hospital, London, UK