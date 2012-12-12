Atlas of Clinical Dermatology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702034213

Atlas of Clinical Dermatology

4th Edition

Authors: Anthony du Vivier
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702034213
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th December 2012
Page Count: 740
Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Internal Medicine!

Now in its 4th edition, Dr. du Vivier's bestselling Atlas of Clinical Dermatology provides the comprehensive visual guidance you need to effectively evaluate, diagnose, and manage all forms of skin disease. Over 2,300 images richly depict etiology, clinical features, diagnosis, and treatment, equipping you to provide the best care to every patient.

Key Features

  • Get complete guidance on etiology, clinical features, diagnosis, and treatment with Dr. du Vivier's Atlas of Clinical Dermatology.
  • Compare dermatopathology images and their accompanying presentations and manifestations side by side through an oversized format that accommodates larger illustrations.
  • Quickly find the answers to your most common clinical questions with help from a clear, consistent writing approach.
  • Get well-rounded coverage of regional dermatology, dermatoses of infancy, pregnancy and management, HIV and AIDs, and immunosuppression and transplants.

Table of Contents

1 The Dermatological Diagnosis

2 The structure and function of normal skin

3 Eczema

4 Contact dermatitis

5 Psoriasis

6 Pityriasis rosea and pityriasis rubra pilaris

7 Lichen planus and lichenoid eruptions

8 Naevi and developmental defects

9 Benign tumours of the skin

10 Non-melanoma skin cancer

11 Moles and melanoma

12 Mycosis fungoides and lymphoproliferative disorders

13 Bacterial and spirochaetal infections

14 Viral disorders of the skin

15 Superficial fungal disorders of the skin

16 Infestations of the skin

17 Tropical infections of the skin

18 Reactive disorders of the skin and drug eruptions

19 Blistering disorders of the skin

20 Developmental disorders of the skin

21 Connective tissue disorders

22 The skin and systemic disease

23 Skin manifestations of disordered circulation

24 Disorders of sebaceous, sweat and apocrine glands

25 Nail Disorders

26 Disorders of the hair and scalp

27 Disorders of pigmentation

28 Skin disorders associated with pregnancy and the reproductive system

29 Psychological disorders and the skin

About the Author

Anthony du Vivier

Anthony du Vivier MD FRCP

Physician in Charge, The Skin Department, King’s College Hospital, London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Physician in Charge, The Skin Department, King's College Hospital, London, UK

