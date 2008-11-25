Atlas of Aesthetic Breast Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031840, 9781437719543

Atlas of Aesthetic Breast Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Dennis Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781437719543
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031840
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2008
Page Count: 236
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Apply the most current and up-to-date surgical thinking on aesthetic surgery of the breast to your practice. Hundreds of color illustrations and photographs show you how to perform new and innovative techniques for surgically and artistically augmenting, reshaping, lifting, and reducing the breast. Get expert guidance on all aspects of patient care from evaluation systems for management to a comprehensive strategy for choosing a breast implant to best fit a particular patient. Plus, the DVD of video clips narrated by Dr. Hammond gives you unparalleled insight into the technique of some of today’s most successful practitioners.

Key Features

  • Offers concise, how-to-do-it guidance from a respected author so you can master today’s most popular aesthetic procedures.
  • Features hundreds of color photographs that depict which candidates are suitable for each procedure and the results of surgery.
  • Shows anatomy and techniques in superb detail through more than one hundred original surgical illustrations.
  • Includes operations—such as SPAIR mastopexy, vertical breast reduction, gynecomastia excision, and more—performed in real time and narrated by Dr. Hammond on the bonus DVD.

Table of Contents

Preface

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1 Applied anatomy

Chapter 2 Optimizing Success in Aesthetic Breast Surgery

Chapter 3 Implant Basics

Chapter 4 Breast Augmentation

Chapter 5 Mastopexy

Chapter 6 Augmentation Mastopexy

Chapter 7 Breast Reduction

Chapter 8 Correction of the Tuberous Breast

Chapter 9 Gynecomastia

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719543
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031840

About the Author

Dennis Hammond

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.