Atlas of Aesthetic Breast Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Apply the most current and up-to-date surgical thinking on aesthetic surgery of the breast to your practice. Hundreds of color illustrations and photographs show you how to perform new and innovative techniques for surgically and artistically augmenting, reshaping, lifting, and reducing the breast. Get expert guidance on all aspects of patient care from evaluation systems for management to a comprehensive strategy for choosing a breast implant to best fit a particular patient. Plus, the DVD of video clips narrated by Dr. Hammond gives you unparalleled insight into the technique of some of today’s most successful practitioners.
Key Features
- Offers concise, how-to-do-it guidance from a respected author so you can master today’s most popular aesthetic procedures.
- Features hundreds of color photographs that depict which candidates are suitable for each procedure and the results of surgery.
- Shows anatomy and techniques in superb detail through more than one hundred original surgical illustrations.
- Includes operations—such as SPAIR mastopexy, vertical breast reduction, gynecomastia excision, and more—performed in real time and narrated by Dr. Hammond on the bonus DVD.
Table of Contents
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Applied anatomy
Chapter 2 Optimizing Success in Aesthetic Breast Surgery
Chapter 3 Implant Basics
Chapter 4 Breast Augmentation
Chapter 5 Mastopexy
Chapter 6 Augmentation Mastopexy
Chapter 7 Breast Reduction
Chapter 8 Correction of the Tuberous Breast
Chapter 9 Gynecomastia
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719543
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031840
About the Author
Dennis Hammond
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, MI, USA