Atlas Anatomi Manusia Netter - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9789814666930

Atlas Anatomi Manusia Netter

7th Edition

Author: Frank Netter
Editor: Isabella Liem
Paperback ISBN: 9789814666930
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 640
Description

Atlas ini memberikan panduan visual langsung yang Anda perlukan dengan penuh percaya diri, guna mengikuti ujian dan memahami topografi spasial, sambil juga memperoleh pengetahuan anatomi praktis.
• Membuatkan korelasi anatomi terhadap praktik klinis, melalui banyak gambar MR, CT, DSA, radiografi, endoskopi dan operatif, yang memperagakan bagaimana struktur yang dilihat dalam pandangan klinis saat ini.
• Memperlihatkan apa yang harus dicari dan bagaimana melanjutkan berkat koleksi foto diseksi berlabel yang tak tertandingi, yang mencakup semua topik penting
dan didukung oleh diagram yang terang dan jelas serta pencitraan modern.
• Termasuk BONUS akses ke Student Consult - > 200 video 3D, 500 kondisi klinis yang harus diketahui, > 2000 foto klinis, pencitraan radiologis dan presentasi kasus tambahan.

Table of Contents

BAGIAN 1 PENDAHULUAN
BAGIAN 2 KEPALA DAN LEHER
BAGIAN 3 PUNGGUNG DAN MEDULLA SPINALIS
BAGIAN 4 TORAKS
BAGIAN 5 ABDOMEN
BAGIAN 6 PELVIS DAN PERINEUM
BAGIAN 7 EKSTREMITAS ATAS
BAGIAN 8 EKSTREMITAS BAWAH

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814666930

About the Author

Frank Netter

Affiliations and Expertise

Licenciado en Medicina e ilustrador médico (1906-1991).

About the Editor

Isabella Liem

