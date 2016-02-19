Atlas Anatomi Manusia Netter
7th Edition
Description
Atlas ini memberikan panduan visual langsung yang Anda perlukan dengan penuh percaya diri, guna mengikuti ujian dan memahami topografi spasial, sambil juga memperoleh pengetahuan anatomi praktis.
• Membuatkan korelasi anatomi terhadap praktik klinis, melalui banyak gambar MR, CT, DSA, radiografi, endoskopi dan operatif, yang memperagakan bagaimana struktur yang dilihat dalam pandangan klinis saat ini.
• Memperlihatkan apa yang harus dicari dan bagaimana melanjutkan berkat koleksi foto diseksi berlabel yang tak tertandingi, yang mencakup semua topik penting
dan didukung oleh diagram yang terang dan jelas serta pencitraan modern.
• Termasuk BONUS akses ke Student Consult - > 200 video 3D, 500 kondisi klinis yang harus diketahui, > 2000 foto klinis, pencitraan radiologis dan presentasi kasus tambahan.
Table of Contents
BAGIAN 1 PENDAHULUAN
BAGIAN 2 KEPALA DAN LEHER
BAGIAN 3 PUNGGUNG DAN MEDULLA SPINALIS
BAGIAN 4 TORAKS
BAGIAN 5 ABDOMEN
BAGIAN 6 PELVIS DAN PERINEUM
BAGIAN 7 EKSTREMITAS ATAS
BAGIAN 8 EKSTREMITAS BAWAH
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814666930
About the Author
Frank Netter
Affiliations and Expertise
Licenciado en Medicina e ilustrador médico (1906-1991).
About the Editor
Isabella Liem
