Atherosclerotic Plaque Characterization Methods Based on Coronary Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Atherosclerotic Plaque Characterization Methods Based on Coronary Imaging provides a complete review of computer methods for atherosclerotic plaque reconstruction and characterization. The authors, with their expertise from biomedical engineering, computer science, and cardiology, offer a holistic view. The focus of the book is on the presentation of major imaging techniques, including their limitations. It includes details on the mechanical characterization and properties of plaques and appropriate constitutive models to describe the mechanical behavior of plaques.
The authors explore the challenges of using multiple coronary imaging technologies, and provide the pros and cons of invasive vs. non-invasive techniques. Methods for plaque characterization and 3D reconstruction of coronary arteries using IVUS, OCT, and CT images are described.
This book will help readers study new trends in image processing analysis and plaque characterization, implement automated plaque characterization methodologies, understand coronary imaging drawbacks, and comprehend 3 dimensional coronary artery and plaque reconstruction methods.
Key Features
- Describes the multimodality imaging techniques that are commonly used in the diagnosis of arterial diseases, including intravascular ultrasound, optical coherence tomography, angiography, computed tomography angiography, and magnetic resonance angiography
- Discusses in-depth the computational methods which can be used for the detection of different plaque types
- Explores plaque in 3D reconstruction methods and plaque modeling approaches
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Computer Scientists, Clinicians, Cardiologists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Cardiovascular System
1.2 Atherosclerosis
1.3 Imaging of Atherosclerosis: Invasive and Non-invasive Techniques
Chapter 2: Principles of Coronary Imaging Techniques
2.1 Coronary Angiography
2.2 Intravascular ultrasound - IVUS
2.3 Optical coherence tomography - OCT
2.4 Computed Tomography - CT
Chapter 3: Quantitative Coronary Angiography methods
3.1 Two Dimensional (2D) Coronary Quantitative Angiography
3.2 Three Dimensional (3D) Coronary Angiography
3.3 Functionality of Three Dimensional (3D) Reconstruction: Fractional Flow Reserve Calculation (FFR)
Chapter 4: Plaque Characterization Methods using Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging (IVUS)
4.1 Plaque Segmentation
4.2 Plaque Characterization
Chapter 5: Plaque Characterization Methods using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
5.1 Plaque Segmentation Methods using OCT
5.2 Plaque Characterization using OCT
5.3 Plaque Characterization
5.4 Plaque characterization and plaque phenotype
Chapter 6: Plaque Characterization Methods using Computed Tomography (CT)
6.1 Lumen detection methods
6.2 Plaque detection methods
6.3 CTA segmentation
6.4 3D Artery and 3D CP reconstruction
6.5 Can CTA plaque characterization accuracy be affected?
Chapter 7: Methods for Three Dimensional (3D) reconstruction of Coronary Arteries and Plaque
7.1 Methods for Three Dimensional (3D) reconstruction of Coronary Arteries based on a single intravascular imaging modality
7.2 Methods for Three Dimensional (3D) reconstruction of Coronary Arteries based on the fusion of intravascular imaging modalities
7.3 Intravascular 3D reconstruction tools
Chapter 8: Propagation of Segmentation and Imaging System Errors
8.1 Imaging Systems and Segmentation Errors
8.2 Fundamental statistics for propagating the error
8.3 Error propagation in plaque characterization
Chapter 9: Validation using Histological and Micro-CT Data: Registration and Inflation using IVUS
9.1 Micro-CT vs Histology
9.2 Image Registration Methods in Medical Imaging
9.3 Inflating Deformed Vessel Images
Chapter 10: Structure and Mechanical Behavior of Atherosclerotic Plaque
10.1 Mechanical Plaque Characterization
10.2 Plaque Development Models
10.3 Prognosis of Atherosclerosis
Chapter 11: Conclusions and Future Trends
11.1 Towards novel imaging modalities
11.2 Hybrid Imaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051139
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128047347
About the Author
Lambros Athanasiou
Lambros S. Athanasiou received his diploma degree from the Department of Information and Communication Systems Engineering, University of the Aegean, Greece, in 2009 and the PhD degree from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece, in 2015. He is currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for Medical Engineering & Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA. His research interests include medical image processing, biomedical engineering, decision support and medical expert systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Information and Communication Systems Engineer, Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Dimitrios Fotiadis
Dimitrios I. Fotiadis received his Diploma degree in chemical engineering from National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, in 1985 and the Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, in 1990. He is currently Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece, and affiliated researcher at the Biomedical Research Dept. of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology - FORTH. He is the Director of the Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, Greece. He is the member of the board of Michailideion Cardiology Center. His research interests include modeling of human tissues and organs, intelligent wearable devices for automated diagnosis and processing/analysis of biomedical data.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece
Lampros Michalis
Lampros K. Michalis received his M.D. degree with Distinction from the University of Athens Medical School, Greece in 1984 and in 1989, he was awarded his M.D. Thesis with Distinction also from the University of Athens Medical School. He has been fully trained in clinical and interventional cardiology in the United Kingdom. Since 1995 he has been with the University of Ioannina Medical School, Ioannina, Greece, where he is a Professor of Cardiology. He is the chairman of the board of Michailideion Cardiology Center. His research interests focus on interventional cardiology, vibrational angioplasty, intravascular imaging, coronary and peripheral artery disease, and bioengineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, School of Medicine, University of Ioannina, Greece