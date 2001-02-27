Atherosclerosis and Autoimmunity

Preface. List of Contributors. Introduction: Autoimmunity as an Additional 'Risk Factor' for Atherosclerosis (Y. Shoenfeld, D. Harats, G. Wick).

I Autoimmunity and Atherosclerosis The Autoimmune Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis - an Evolutionary-Darwinian Concept (G. Wick, G. Millonig, Qingbo Xu). Autoimmune Aspects of Atherosclerosis (G.K. Hansson, A. Nicoletti).

II Pathogenetic Immune Mechanism of Atherosclerosis The Role of Macrophage Scavenger Receptors in Atherogenesis (K. Takahashi, M. Takeya, N. Sakashita, M. Yoshimatsu, K. Jinnouchi). CD36, the Macrophage Class B Scavenger Receptor: Regulation and Role in Atherosclerosis (A.C. Nicholson, Jihong Han, M. Febbraio, S.F.A. Pearce, A.M. Gotto Jr., D. Hajjar). Atherosclerosis, Matrix-Metalloproteinases (MMPs) and Ischemia/Hypoxia (N. Lahat, S. Shapiro). Ceramide Pathway and Apoptosis in Autoimmunity and Atherosclerosis (T. Goldkorn, J. George, S.N. Lavrentiadou, T. Ravid, A. Tsaba, Y. Shoenfeld, D. Harats). &agr;-Defensins: Potential Link between Inflammation, Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis (A.A. Higazi, D.B. Cines, K. Bdeir). Lipids and Immunity (S.M. Watkins, J.B. German, Y. Shoenfeld, M.E. Gershwin).

III Infections, Immunity and Atherosclerosis Immune Activation Augments Infection-Dependent Atherogenesis (G. Ricevuti, C.J. Wiedermann). Host Response Differences to Infection May Affect Disease Susceptibility in Atherosclerotic Patients (Jianhui Zhu, Yi Fu Zhou, S.E. Epstein). The Role of Chronic Infection in Atherosclerosis (S. Gupta, A. Sethi).

IV Atherosclerosis Related Autoantibodies Atherosclerosis: Evidence for the Role of Autoimmunity (Y. Shoenfeld, J. George, Y. Sherer, D. Harats). Oxidized Autoantigens in Atherosclerosis (E. Matsuura, K. Kobayashi, J. Kasahara, Y. Shoenfeld, T. Koike). Autoantibodies against Oxidized Palmitoyl Arachidonoyl Phosphocholine in Atherosclerosis (Ruihua Wu). Autoantibodies to Endothelial Cells and Oxidized LDL in Human Atherosclerosis and Hypertension (J. Frostegard). Technical and Clinical Aspects about Autoantibody Assays for Oxidized Low Density Lipoprotein (O. Närvänen, A. Erkkilä, S. Ylä-Herttuala). Is There a Role for Paraoxonase in Atherosclerosis and in Antiphospholipid Syndrome? (M. Lambert, P-Y Hatron, U. Michon-Pasturel, E. Hachulla, B. Devulder, J.-C. Fruchart, P. Duriez). Anti-Prothrombin Antibodies in Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis (Y. Sherer, M. Blank, O. Vaarala, A. Shaish, Y. Shoenfeld, D. Harats). Detection of Cellular Activity in Atherosclerosis by the Novel Cellscan System (N. Zurgil, Y. Levy, B. Gilburd, E. Trubiankov, M. Deutsch, Y. Shafran, Y. Shoenfeld).

V Anti-Endothelial Cell Antibodies (AECA) and Atherosclerosis (Section Editors: P. Youinou, P-L. Meroni). Pathogenicity of Antiendothelial Cell Autoantibodies (A. Bordron, R. Révélen, M. Dueymes, P. Youinou). Functional Heterogeneity of Pathogenic Anti-Endothelial Cell Antibodies (P-L. Meroni, E. Raschi, C. Testoni, M. Riboni, S. Praprotnik, Y. Shoenfeld). The Aspect of Anti-Proteinase 3 Antibodies as AECA (W-J. Mayet, A. Schwarting). Anti-Endothelial Cell Antibodies (AECA) in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Clinical Relevance (N. Sepp, G. Obermoser). Endothelial Cell Dysfunction in Atherosclerosis and Autoimmunity (G.S. Marder, H.M. Belmont). Modulation of Endothelial Cell Function by Normal Polyspecific Human Immunoglobulins (IVIg) (J-P. Duong Van Huyen, J. Chevalier, M.D. Kazatchkine, S. Kaveri).

VI Accelerated Atherosclerosis in Disease Cardiovascular Morbidity in the Hopkins Lupus Cohort (M. Petri). Atherosclerosis in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Clinical Relevance (S. Jiménez, M. Ramos-Casals, R. Cervera, J. Font, M. Ingelmo). SLE as a Model of Autoimmune Atherosclerosis (O. Vaarala). Oxidant Stress in SLE Patients: Relationship to Atherosclerosis (F. Violi, F. Micheletta, L. Iuliano). Antiphospholipid Syndrome and Atherosclerosis (O. Amengual, T. Atsumi, M.A. Khamashta, G.R.V. Hughes). "Endotheliology" in Antiphospholipid Antibodies (T. Atsumi, O. Amengual, M.A. Khamashta). Accelerated Atherosclerosis in the Aortic Arch and Cerebral Ischemia in a Patient with Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome (V. Pengo, A. Zocche, R. Scognamiglio, A. Biasiolo, T. Del Ros, A. Ruffatti). Rheumatoid Arthritis, Vasculitis, and Arteriosclerosis (P.A. Bacon, G.D. Kitas). Vasculitis of the Coronary Arteries and Atherosclerosis: Random Coincidence or Causative Relationship? (V. Štvrtinová, L. Rauová, A. Tuchyñivá, J. Rovenský). Dyslipoproteinemia and Premature Atherosclerosis in the Pediatric Rheumatic Diseases (D. Milojevic, N.T. Ilowite). Atherosclerosis and Familial Mediterranean Fever (P. Langevitz, A. Livneh, L. Neumann, J. Shemer, D. Buskila, M. Pras).

VII Genetics of Thrombosis Genetics of Arterial Thrombosis: Contribution to Atherosclerosis (E.C. Lau). Subject Index