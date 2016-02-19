Astronomical Problems: An Introductory Course in Astronomy covers astronomical problems, together with a summary of the theory and the formula to be exercised. The book discusses the types of problems solved with the help of the celestial globe and how to solve astronomical problems. The text tackles problems on interpolation, the celestial sphere, systems of celestial coordinates, and culmination. Problems about the rising and setting of a heavenly body, precession, planetary movement, and parallax and aberration are also considered. The book presents problems about refraction, the apparent motion of the sun, time and longitude, and the calendar. The text also demonstrates problems related to the moon, planets, stars, comets, meteors and meteorites, and the structure of the universe. Miscellaneous problems and problems of artificial celestial bodies are also examined. Teachers and students of astronomy will find the book useful.