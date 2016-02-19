Astronomical Problems
1st Edition
An Introductory Course in Astronomy
Description
Astronomical Problems: An Introductory Course in Astronomy covers astronomical problems, together with a summary of the theory and the formula to be exercised. The book discusses the types of problems solved with the help of the celestial globe and how to solve astronomical problems. The text tackles problems on interpolation, the celestial sphere, systems of celestial coordinates, and culmination. Problems about the rising and setting of a heavenly body, precession, planetary movement, and parallax and aberration are also considered. The book presents problems about refraction, the apparent motion of the sun, time and longitude, and the calendar. The text also demonstrates problems related to the moon, planets, stars, comets, meteors and meteorites, and the structure of the universe. Miscellaneous problems and problems of artificial celestial bodies are also examined. Teachers and students of astronomy will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fourth Russian Edition
Introduction. How to Solve Astronomical Problems
I Interpolation (Problems 1-10)
II The Celestial Sphere (Problems 11-33)
III Systems of Celestial Coordinates (Problems 34-100)
IV Culmination, the Determination of Geographical Latitude, and the Coordinates of Celestial Bodies (Problems 101-169)
V Refraction (Problems 170-188)
VI The Apparent Motion of the Sun (Problems 189-217)
VII The Determination of Time and Longitude (Problems 218-302)
VIII The Calendar (Problems 303-324)
IX The Rising and Setting of a Heavenly Body (Problems 325-363)
X Precession (Problems 364-380)
XI Problems Solved with the Help of the Celestial Globe (Problems I-XIV)
XII Planetary Movement (Problems 381-466)
XIII Parallax and Aberration (Problems 467-506)
XIV The Earth (Problems 507-574)
XV The Movement and Phases of the Moon (Problems 575-619)
XVI Eclipses (Problems 620-654)
XVII Gravitation (Problems 655-733)
XVIII Astronomical Instruments and Methods (Problems 734-805)
XIX The Moon (Problems 806-826)
XX The Planets (Problems 827-874)
XXI Comets (Problems 875-910)
XXII Meteors and Meteorites (Problems 911-944)
XXIII The Sun (Problems 945-991)
XXIV The Movements and the Nature of the Stars (Problems 992-1084)
XXV Double Stars (Problems 1085-1123)
XXVI Variable Stars and Novae (Problems 1124-1154)
XXVII The Structure of the Universe (Problems 1155-1176)
XXVIII Miscellaneous Problems (Problems 1177-1200)
Problems of Artificial Celestial Bodies (Problems 1201-1212)
Answers and Solutions
Appendix
Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159508