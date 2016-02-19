Astrocytes Pt 3: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Astrocytes
1st Edition
Editors: Sergey Fedorff
eBook ISBN: 9780323148559
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 1987
Page Count: 486
Description
Astrocytes: Cell Biology and Pathology of Astrocytes, Volume 3 deals with the involvement of astrocytes in neurological and neuropathological states of brain function.
This volume discusses the expression of astrocyte-specific immunological markers and plasma membrane structures; the dynamics of the cytoskeleton and cell cycle; and the reactivity to injury and response of astrocytes in selected pathological and genetic states. The text also aims to inspire new ideas and research on astrocyte functions as well as on the pathogenesis of neurological disorders.
Neuroscientists, cell biologists, clinicians, neuropathologists, and pediatric neurologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Immunological Markers in Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. S-100 Protein
III. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP)
IV. Glutamine Synthetase
V. Brain-Specific Hyaluronectin: A Marker for White Matter Astrocytes?
VI. Other Astrocyte Markers
References
The Cytoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Intermediate Filaments
IV. Microfilaments
V. Microtubules
VI. Summary
References
Membrane Structure in Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. The Technique of Freeze Fracture
III. The Shape of the Astrocyte
IV. Specializations of Astrocyte Membrane Composition
V. The Nature of Assemblies
VI. Astrocytic Gap Junctions
VII. The "Polygonal Particle Junctions"
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Proliferation and Cell Cycle Parameters of Astrocytes
I. Introduction and Basic Considerations
II. Period of Proliferation of Astroglial Cells
III. Cell Cycle Parameters of Proliferating Astroglial Cells
IV. Mode of Proliferation of Astroglial Cells
V. Summary
References
Physiological and Pathological Aspects of Astrocytic Swelling
I. Introduction—Brain Edema and Astrocytic Swelling
II. Pathological and Experimentally Induced Astrocytic Swelling
III. Ion Transport Processes Involved in Astrocytic Swelling
IV. Extracellular Changes Indicative of Cell Swelling in Situ
V. Mechanisms of Astrocytic Swelling
VI. Conclusions and Functional Correlates of Astrocytic Swelling and Ion Transport
References
Developing Astroglia in Abnormal Thyroid States
I. Introduction
II. Astroglia Formation
III. Astrocyte Maturation
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Glial Hormone Receptors: Thyroid Hormones and Microtubules in Gliomas and Neuroblastomas
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Effects on Glial Cell Development
III. Effects of Hypothyroidism on Nuclear T3 Receptors and Microtubules in Glioma and Neuroblastoma Cells
IV. Prospective Studies: Subependymal Cell Model
References
The Role of Astrocytes in the Interaction Between the Immune and Nervous System
I. The Immunological Status of the Central Nervous System
II. The Antigen-Presenting Function of Astrocytes in Vitro
III. Possible in Vivo Correlates of the in Vitro Detected Immune Activity of Astrocytes
IV. Implications for Viral and Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis
References
Reactive Gliosis
I. Introduction
II. Glial Proliferation in Normal and Injured Adult Brain
III. Biochemical Markers of Reactive Gliosis
IV. Neurotrophic Properties of Reactive Astrocytes
V. Neural Tissue Transplantation: Response of Astrocytes in Host and Donor Tissue
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Gliosis Following CNS Injury: The Anatomy of Astrocytic Scars and their Influences on Axonal Elongation
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Repair and Astrocytic Responses to CNS Injury
III. Cytological Features of Glial Scar Matrices during Wallerian Degeneration in White and Gray Matter
IV. Scar Formation at Injured Surfaces of the CNS and Reconstitution of the Glial-Limiting Membrane
V. Evidence Supporting the Glial Scar Hypothesis
VI. Opposing Views Concerning the Inhibitory Influence of Glial Scars on Regeneration
VII. Summary, Synthesis of Observations, and Future Directions
VIII. Conclusion
References
Astrocyte Modifications in Neurological Mutations of the Mouse
I. Introduction
II. Mutations Affecting Neuronal Migration
III. Neuronal Degeneration in Staggerer Mutation
IV. Cerebellar Mutations and Astrocyte Metabolism
V. Mutations Affecting Myelination
References
Astrocytoma
I. Clinical and Pathological Characteristics
II. Cellular and Molecular Biology
References
Astrocytes in Huntington's Chorea
I. Introduction
II. Neuronal Death in Huntington's Chorea
III. Astrogliosis in Huntington's Chorea
IV. Oligodendrocytes and Myelin
V. Microglia in Huntington's Chorea
VI. Glial-Neuronal and Glial-Glial Relationships in Huntington's Chorea
VII. Reactive versus Normal Astrocytes
VIII. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
IX. Structural Protein Deficiencies in Huntington's Chorea
X. Glutamate, GABA, and Glial Cells
XI. Cell Membrane Changes in Huntington's Chorea
XII. Conclusions
References
Astrocytes in Alexander's Disease
I. Introduction
II. Types of Alexander's Disease
III. Pathological Changes
IV. Pathogenetic Considerations
References
Astrocytes in Epilepsy
I. Basic Mechanisms of Epilepsy
II. Astrocytes in Focal Epilepsy
III. Cell Culture Model for Astrocytes in Epilepsy
IV. Conclusions
References
Hepatic Encephalopathy: A Disorder of Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Etiological Factors
III. The Astrocyte Response
IV. Speculative Synthesis
V. Summary
References
Index
About the Editor
Sergey Fedorff
