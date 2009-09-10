ASTNA Patient Transport
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Whether you’re caring for patients on the ground or in the air, this trusted, one-of-a-kind resource is an essential tool for your success in transport nursing. The 4th edition has been extensively revised to keep you up to date with the latest technological advances and help you meet the ever-changing needs of this critical nursing field. Comprehensive overviews familiarize you with the most common diseases and injuries encountered in practice, accompanied by important management considerations to help you ensure the most effective communication and the safest patient care in all transport settings.
Key Features
- Case studies presented at the end of each clinical chapter demonstrate how to apply concepts to scenarios similar to those you’ll encounter in practice.
- Special Populations Unit helps you meet the unique care needs of pregnant, neonatal, pediatric, and military patients.
- Competencies listed at the beginning of each chapter help you identify key components of effective patient care.
- Collaborative, multidisciplinary focus meets the educational and reference needs of all transport health care providers and emphasizes the importance of teamwork in ensuring successful patient outcomes.
Table of Contents
Unit I. HISTORY AND THE CURRENT ROLE OF GROUND AND AIR TRANSPORT NURSES
1. History of Patient Transport
2. Preparation for Practice
3. Certification
4. Members of the Transport Team
Unit II. GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF PRACTICE
5. Transport Physiology
6. Extrication and Scene Management
7. Disaster Management
8. Communications
9. Safety and Survival
Unit III. PATIENT CARE PRINCIPLES
10. Patient Assessment and Preparation for Transport
11. Airway and Ventilation Management
12. Mechanical Ventilation NEW!
13. The Use of Technology During Transport NEW!
14. Shock Management
Unit IV. TRAUMA
15. General Principles of Trauma Management
16. Neurologic Trauma
17. Thoracic Trauma
18. Abdominal Trauma
19. Orthopedic Trauma
20. Burn Trauma
Unit V. MEDICAL PROBLEMS
21. Neurologic Emergencies
22. Cardiovascular Emergencies
23. Pulmonary Emergencies
24. Abdominal Emergencies
25. Infectious Diseases
Unit VI. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES
26. Cold-Related Emergencies
27. Heat-Related Emergencies
28. Diving Emergencies
29. Toxicologic Emergencies
Unit VII. SELECTED PATIENT POPULATIONS
30. The Pregnant Patient
31. The Neonatal Patient
32. The Pediatric Patient
33. Military Transport NEW!
Unit VIII. PATIENT CARE ISSUES
34. Research and Quality Management
35. Legal Issues
36. Ethical Issues
37. The Family and Transport
Unit IX. MANAGEMENT
38. Marketing
39. Accreditation for Air and Ground Medical Transport
40. Stress and Stress Management
APPENDIX
A. Post-Accident Resource Document
B. Medical Condition List and Appropriate Use of Air Medical Transport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 10th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323066136
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168410
About the Editor
Renee Holleran
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Manager, Adult Transport Service, Intermountain Life Flight, Salt Lake City, UT