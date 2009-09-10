ASTNA Patient Transport - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057493, 9780323066136

ASTNA Patient Transport

4th Edition

Principles and Practice

Editors: Renee Holleran
eBook ISBN: 9780323066136
eBook ISBN: 9780323168410
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th September 2009
Page Count: 848
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Whether you’re caring for patients on the ground or in the air, this trusted, one-of-a-kind resource is an essential tool for your success in transport nursing. The 4th edition has been extensively revised to keep you up to date with the latest technological advances and help you meet the ever-changing needs of this critical nursing field. Comprehensive overviews familiarize you with the most common diseases and injuries encountered in practice, accompanied by important management considerations to help you ensure the most effective communication and the safest patient care in all transport settings.

Key Features

  • Case studies presented at the end of each clinical chapter demonstrate how to apply concepts to scenarios similar to those you’ll encounter in practice.
  • Special Populations Unit helps you meet the unique care needs of pregnant, neonatal, pediatric, and military patients.
  • Competencies listed at the beginning of each chapter help you identify key components of effective patient care.
  • Collaborative, multidisciplinary focus meets the educational and reference needs of all transport health care providers and emphasizes the importance of teamwork in ensuring successful patient outcomes.

Table of Contents

Unit I. HISTORY AND THE CURRENT ROLE OF GROUND AND AIR TRANSPORT NURSES

1. History of Patient Transport

2. Preparation for Practice

3. Certification

4. Members of the Transport Team


Unit II. GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF PRACTICE

5. Transport Physiology

6. Extrication and Scene Management

7. Disaster Management

8. Communications

9. Safety and Survival


Unit III. PATIENT CARE PRINCIPLES

10. Patient Assessment and Preparation for Transport

11. Airway and Ventilation Management

12. Mechanical Ventilation NEW!

13. The Use of Technology During Transport NEW!

14. Shock Management


Unit IV. TRAUMA

15. General Principles of Trauma Management

16. Neurologic Trauma

17. Thoracic Trauma

18. Abdominal Trauma

19. Orthopedic Trauma

20. Burn Trauma


Unit V. MEDICAL PROBLEMS

21. Neurologic Emergencies

22. Cardiovascular Emergencies

23. Pulmonary Emergencies

24. Abdominal Emergencies

25. Infectious Diseases


Unit VI. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES

26. Cold-Related Emergencies

27. Heat-Related Emergencies

28. Diving Emergencies

29. Toxicologic Emergencies


Unit VII. SELECTED PATIENT POPULATIONS

30. The Pregnant Patient

31. The Neonatal Patient

32. The Pediatric Patient

33. Military Transport NEW!


Unit VIII. PATIENT CARE ISSUES

34. Research and Quality Management

35. Legal Issues

36. Ethical Issues

37. The Family and Transport


Unit IX. MANAGEMENT

38. Marketing

39. Accreditation for Air and Ground Medical Transport

40. Stress and Stress Management


APPENDIX

A. Post-Accident Resource Document

B. Medical Condition List and Appropriate Use of Air Medical Transport

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323066136
eBook ISBN:
9780323168410

About the Editor

Renee Holleran

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Manager, Adult Transport Service, Intermountain Life Flight, Salt Lake City, UT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.