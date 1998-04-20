Asthma
3rd Edition
Basic Mechanisms and Clinical Management
Description
Now available in its Third Edition, Asthma: Basic Mechanisms and Clinical Management has become the reference text in asthma. This highly successful text sheds new light on the basic physiological and molecular mechanisms of asthma, how current treatments work, and how best to apply the latest knowledge to control this important disease. The Third Edition has undergone radical revision and includes several new chapters. It retains the virtues of the previous volumes by bringing together all of the recent research findings by internationally recognized experts on the causative mechanisms of asthma, including in-depth clinical aspects and therapy. The book presents an integrated approach toward the treatment of this disease with new concepts, changes in asthma management, and the development of new therapeutic agents. Asthma provides extensive references for researchers and clinicians who need to keep abreast of recent developments in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinical aspects of asthma
- Extensively referenced throughout
Readership
Researchers, teachers, and clinicians in asthma and respiratory medicine in universities, medical schools, and industry. Undergraduates and postgraduates in medicine and science.
Table of Contents
M. Sears, Epidemiology.
B. Meijer, E. Bleecker, and D. Postma, Genetics of Asthma.
P. Jeffrey, Airway Pathology in Asthma.
N. Pride, Physiology.
L.J. Janssen, E.E. Daniel, and I.W. Rodger, Airway Smooth Muscle Cells.
F.L. Pearce, Mast Cells and Basophils.
C.M. Hawrylowicz and T.H. Lee, Monocytes, Macrophages and Dendritic Cells.
P. Venge, The Eosinophil.
G. Anderson, Lymphocytes.
J.L. Devalia, M.M. Abdelaziz, and R.J. Davies, Epithelial Cells.
Y.C. Liu, A.M. Khawaja, and D.F. Rogers, Pathophysiology of Airway Mucus Secretion in Asthma.
D.J. Godden, Tracheobronchial Circulation.
A. Wardlaw, Adhesion Molecules.
C. Persson, Microvascular-EpithelialExudation of Plasma.
P.M. OByrne, Prostaglandins and Thromboxane.
J. Drazen, Cysteinyl Leukotrienes.
D. Proud, Kinins.
K.F. Chung, Chemokines.
D.S. Robinson, Lymphokines.
F.K. Chung and P.J. Barnes, Other Mediators of Asthma.
P.J. Barnes, Nitric Oxide.
P.J. Barnes, Neural Control of Airway Function in Asthma.
N.C. Thomson, Humoral Control of Airway Tone.
P.J. Barnes, Nanc Nerves and Neuropeptides.
P.J. Barnes, Pathophysiology of Asthma.
R. Newton, P.J. Barnes, and L.M. Adcock, Transcription Factors.
T.R. Bai, C.R. Roberts, and P.D. Pare, Airway Remodeling.
D.W. Cockcroft, Allergens.
A.J. Newman-Taylor, Occupational Asthma.
W.W. Busse, E.C. Dick, R.F. Lemanske, Jr., and J.E. Gern, Infections.
S.D. Anderson, Asthma Provoked by Exercise.
R.A. Jorres and H. Magnussed, Atmospheric Pollutants.
P.J. Barnes and N.C. Thomson, Drug Induced Asthma.
A. Szezeklik, Aspirin-Induced Asthma.
A. Custovic and A. Woodcock, Allergen Avoidance.
I.P. Hall and A.E. Tattersfield, B-Agonists.
N.J. Gross, Anticholinergic Bronchodilators.
P.J. Barnes, Theophylline.
A.J. Chauhan, N.J. Withers, T.M. Krishna, and S.T. Holgate, Cromones.
P.J. Barnes, Glucocorticosteroids.
P.J. Barnes and K.F. Chung, Mediator Antagonists.
C.J. Corrigan, Immunomodulators.
P.J. Barnes, I.W. Rodger, and N.C. Thomson, Future Therapies for Asthma.
G.K. Crompton, Management of Severe Asthma.
A.J. Woolcock, Management of Asthma in Adults.
S. Pedersen, Asthma in Children.
S.D. Sullivan and K.B. Weiss, Pharmacoeconomics of Asthma Treatments.
M.R. Partridge, Education and Self Management. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 942
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120790272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525525
About the Editor
Peter Barnes
Peter Barnes is Professor of Thoracic Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Imperial College and Honorary Consultant Physician at Royal Brompton Hospital, London. He qualified at Cambridge and Oxford Universities was appointed to his present post in 1987. He has published over 1000 peer-review papers on asthma, COPD and related topics and has edited over 40 books. He is also amongst the top 50 most highly cited researchers in the world and has been the most highly cited clinical scientist in the UK and the most highly cited respiratory researcher in the world over the last 20 years. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2007, the first respiratory researcher for over 150 years. He is currently a member of the Scientific Committee of the WHO/NIH global guidelines on asthma (GINA) and COPD (GOLD). He also serves on the Editorial Board of over 30 journals and is currently an Associate Editor of Chest and respiratory Editor of PLoS Medicine. He has given several prestigious lectures, including the Amberson Lecture at the American Thoracic Society and the Sadoul Lecture at the European Respiratory Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Respiratory Medicine, Imperial College, London, UK, Airway Disease Section, National Heart and Lung Institute
Ian Rodger
Affiliations and Expertise
Merck Frosst Canada Inc., Point Claire-Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Neil Thomson
Neil Thomson is Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Glasgow, Head of Respiratory Medicine within the Division of Immunology, Infection & Inflammation and Honorary Consultant at Gartnavel General Hospital, Glasgow. He graduated from the University of Glasgow and undertook postgraduate training in Glasgow, London and McMaster University, Canada. He is a former member of the Committee for Safety of Medicine and former Chair of the Scientific Committee of the British Lung Foundation. He has co-edited several textbooks on asthma and COPD and published over 150 peer-reviewed papers on asthma. His current research interests include corticosteroid insensitivity in smokers with asthma, biomarkers in asthma and COPD and assessment of novel treatments for asthma.
Affiliations and Expertise
Western Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland
Reviews
Reviews of the Second Edition
"This book is clearly written... each chapter is extensively referenced and as up to date as possible... essential reading for academics and researchers in the field of asthma." --RESPIRATORY MEDICINE
"This is still the only book on asthma that brings together recent information on basic mechanisms and covers in depth clinical aspects and therapy." --TRENDS IN PHARMACOLOGICAL SCIENCES