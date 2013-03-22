Asthma, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771257, 9781455771523

Asthma, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Authors: Cathy Catrambone Linda Follenweider
eBook ISBN: 9781455771523
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771257
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2013
Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Cathy Catrambone, PhD, RN, at Rush University, focuses on Asthma. Article topics will include Assessment of Asthma, Pharmacotherapy, Asthma management, Asthma action plans, Pediatric Asthma, and Asthma and Obesity.

About the Authors

Cathy Catrambone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush University

Linda Follenweider Author

