Asthma, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 48-1
1st Edition
Authors: Cathy Catrambone Linda Follenweider
eBook ISBN: 9781455771523
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771257
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2013
Description
This issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Cathy Catrambone, PhD, RN, at Rush University, focuses on Asthma. Article topics will include Assessment of Asthma, Pharmacotherapy, Asthma management, Asthma action plans, Pediatric Asthma, and Asthma and Obesity.
About the Authors
Cathy Catrambone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University
Linda Follenweider Author
