Asterisk Hacking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491518, 9780080554358

Asterisk Hacking

1st Edition

Authors: Joshua Brashars
eBook ISBN: 9780080554358
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491518
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 29th June 2007
Page Count: 272
Description

Asterisk Hacking provides detials of techniques people may not be aware of. It teaches the secrets the bad guys already know about stealing personal information through the most common, seemingly innocuous, highway into computer networks: the phone system.

This book provides detials to readers what they can do to protect themselves, their families, their clients, and their network from this invisible threat. Power tips show how to make the most out of the phone system for defense or attack.

Key Features

  • Contains original code to perform previously unthought of tasks like changing caller id, narrowing a phone number down to a specific geographic location, and more!
  • See through the eyes of the attacker and learn WHY they are motivated, something not touched upon in most other titles.

Readership

New and experienced Asterisk users

Table of Contents

What is Asterisk and why do you need it?
Installing Asterisk
Add-ons and Modules
Scripting
Asterisk Hardware Ninjutsu
Protocols, say what?
Asterisk Underground
Lock it down!
Reach out and touch someone: The future of Asterisk Hacking

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080554358
Paperback ISBN:
9781597491518

About the Author

Joshua Brashars

Affiliations and Expertise

External Threat Assessment Team, Secure Science Corporation, San Diego, CA

