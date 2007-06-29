Asterisk Hacking
1st Edition
Description
Asterisk Hacking provides detials of techniques people may not be aware of. It teaches the secrets the bad guys already know about stealing personal information through the most common, seemingly innocuous, highway into computer networks: the phone system.
This book provides detials to readers what they can do to protect themselves, their families, their clients, and their network from this invisible threat. Power tips show how to make the most out of the phone system for defense or attack.
Key Features
- Contains original code to perform previously unthought of tasks like changing caller id, narrowing a phone number down to a specific geographic location, and more!
- See through the eyes of the attacker and learn WHY they are motivated, something not touched upon in most other titles.
Readership
New and experienced Asterisk users
Table of Contents
What is Asterisk and why do you need it?
Installing Asterisk
Add-ons and Modules
Scripting
Asterisk Hardware Ninjutsu
Protocols, say what?
Asterisk Underground
Lock it down!
Reach out and touch someone: The future of Asterisk Hacking
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 29th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554358
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491518
About the Author
Joshua Brashars
Affiliations and Expertise
External Threat Assessment Team, Secure Science Corporation, San Diego, CA