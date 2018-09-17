Assistive Technology Service Delivery: A Practical Guide for Disability and Employment Professionals provides professionals working in vocational rehabilitation with the guidelines and methodologies they need to carry out their daily work at a high standard. Crucially, the techniques and tools described in the book are based on evidence gathered in rigorous research. Chapters cover an introduction to the accommodations system, the role of assistive technology as an accommodation and evidence-based practice in vocational rehabilitation, the service delivery process, from referral, through technology procurement and implementation, to the monitoring of outcomes.

Drawing on their extensive experience, the authors then present techniques, tools and tips for assistive technology service delivery, with illustrative case study examples. Written with practicing assistive technology professionals and students in mind, this book translates technical knowledge into content that professionals can understand and readily apply.