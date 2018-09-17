Assistive Technology Service Delivery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129791, 9780128129807

Assistive Technology Service Delivery

1st Edition

A Practical Guide for Disability and Employment Professionals

Editors: Anthony Shay
eBook ISBN: 9780128129807
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129791
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2018
Page Count: 260
Description

Assistive Technology Service Delivery: A Practical Guide for Disability and Employment Professionals provides professionals working in vocational rehabilitation with the guidelines and methodologies they need to carry out their daily work at a high standard. Crucially, the techniques and tools described in the book are based on evidence gathered in rigorous research. Chapters cover an introduction to the accommodations system, the role of assistive technology as an accommodation and evidence-based practice in vocational rehabilitation, the service delivery process, from referral, through technology procurement and implementation, to the monitoring of outcomes.

Drawing on their extensive experience, the authors then present techniques, tools and tips for assistive technology service delivery, with illustrative case study examples. Written with practicing assistive technology professionals and students in mind, this book translates technical knowledge into content that professionals can understand and readily apply.

Key Features

  • Presented in a highly accessible style that translates technical knowledge into content that practicing professionals can understand and readily apply
  • Based on evidence-based practice, giving the reader the evidence to support the application of assistive technology in vocational rehabilitation
  • Written by highly-regarded assistive technology professionals who share their hands-on experience of applying the techniques, tools and tips covered in the book

Readership

Professional: Rehabilitation engineers; Vocational rehabilitation practitioners (including occupational therapists, teachers); Managers of organizations supplying assistive technology and vocational rehabilitation programs (e.g. government-funded rehabilitation programs, care management organizations; insurance companies; advocacy groups). Academic: Researchers working on rehabilitation engineering e.g. assistive technology design and delivery; Assistive technology graduate students; instructors teaching graduate courses in assistive technology

Table of Contents

1. Introduction and How to Use this Book

Section 1: Staging the Assistive Technology Service Delivery Process
2. Assistive Technology and the Accommodations Model
3. Evidence-Based Practice in Assistive Technology Service Delivery
4. Assistive Technology Strategies, Techniques, Tools, and Tips

Section 2: Overview of the Service Delivery Process
5. The Big Picture: The 50,000 Foot View

Section 3: Assistive Technology Service Delivery Process: Service Entry
6. Referral, Intake and Initial Assessment
7. Systematic Assessment
8. Plan Development, Recommendations and Report Writing

Section 4: Assistive Technology Service Delivery Process: Mid-Process Services
9. Task Analysis
10. Technology Procurement
11. Technology Development

Section 5: Assistive Technology Service Delivery Process: Service Completion
12. Ongoing Training, Support, and Maintenance
13. Follow-Up, Follow Along and Re-Referral
14. Case Closure
15. Consideration of Underserved Groups and Lower Resourced Environments

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128129807
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129791

About the Editor

Anthony Shay

Anthony Shay is a Capacity Building Specialist, Assistive Technologist, and Rehabilitation Specialist with the University of Wisconsin, Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute (USA). He holds a Doctoral Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Psychological Services. He is a WI Licensed Professional Counselor, a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, and holds an Assistive Technology and Accessible Design Certification. Anthony chairs the Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America’s (RESNA) Vocational Rehabilitation Professional Specialty Group (VRPSG).

Affiliations and Expertise

Capacity Building Specialist, Assistive Technologist, and Rehabilitation Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute (SVRI), WI, USA

Ratings and Reviews

