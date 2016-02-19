Assessment Through Interviewing
2nd Edition
This edition retains much of the material of the first edition, but includes extended material on planning for the interview, and on the conduct of the interview, aimed at making its coverage of the basic concepts more comprehensive. Use of groups for individual assessment and development, particularly in human relations training contexts, has increased immeasurably in the last decade, and this has necessitated a more extensive treatment of the theory and practice of group dynamics; the use of counselling interviews receives more attention in this edition, in recognition of recent advances in the use of the interview therapeutically
(partial) Practising individual interviewing: The nature of the interview. What to assess. The do's and don'ts of interviewing. A case study in interviewing. 'Odds' and 'ends' about interviewing. Group interviewing: Background and development. Organizing and operating a group interviewing programme. A practical example of group selection. Interviews, groups and social behaviour : The interview and group theory. Beyond assessment. Groups as forces for change. Bibliography.
- English
- © Pergamon 1978
- 1st January 1978
- Pergamon
- 9781483294414
G. Shouksmith
Massey University, New Zealand
@qu:This edition includes extended material on planning for the interview and on the conduct of the interview, aimed at making its coverage of the basic concerns more comprehensive...a more extensive treatment of the theory and practice of group dynamics...
