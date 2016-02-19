Assessment Through Interviewing

This edition retains much of the material of the first edition, but includes extended material on planning for the interview, and on the conduct of the interview, aimed at making its coverage of the basic concepts more comprehensive. Use of groups for individual assessment and development, particularly in human relations training contexts, has increased immeasurably in the last decade, and this has necessitated a more extensive treatment of the theory and practice of group dynamics; the use of counselling interviews receives more attention in this edition, in recognition of recent advances in the use of the interview therapeutically