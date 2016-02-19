Assessment Through Interviewing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080211510, 9781483294414

Assessment Through Interviewing

2nd Edition

Authors: G. Shouksmith
eBook ISBN: 9781483294414
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This edition retains much of the material of the first edition, but includes extended material on planning for the interview, and on the conduct of the interview, aimed at making its coverage of the basic concepts more comprehensive. Use of groups for individual assessment and development, particularly in human relations training contexts, has increased immeasurably in the last decade, and this has necessitated a more extensive treatment of the theory and practice of group dynamics; the use of counselling interviews receives more attention in this edition, in recognition of recent advances in the use of the interview therapeutically

Table of Contents

(partial) Practising individual interviewing: The nature of the interview. What to assess. The do's and don'ts of interviewing. A case study in interviewing. 'Odds' and 'ends' about interviewing. Group interviewing: Background and development. Organizing and operating a group interviewing programme. A practical example of group selection. Interviews, groups and social behaviour : The interview and group theory. Beyond assessment. Groups as forces for change. Bibliography.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294414

About the Author

G. Shouksmith

Affiliations and Expertise

Massey University, New Zealand

Reviews

@qu:This edition includes extended material on planning for the interview and on the conduct of the interview, aimed at making its coverage of the basic concerns more comprehensive...a more extensive treatment of the theory and practice of group dynamics...

European Foundation for Management Development @source:

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.