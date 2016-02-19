Assessment of Research Needs for Advanced Fuel Cells covers the status of fuel cell research and development efforts, as well as inputs on research needs. Chapter 1 presents a summary of research recommendations and Chapters 2-6 describes the surveys on salient features of individual fuel cell types, including elaborations of long-term research needs relating to the expeditious introduction of improved fuel cells. The book further tackles phosphoric acid fuel cells; alkaline fuel cells; solid polymer electrolyte fuel cells; molten carbonate fuel cells; and high-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells.

Table of Contents



Preface

Members and Ex Officio Members of the DoE Advanced Fuel Cell Working Group (AFCWG)

Introduction

1. Summary of Research Recommendations

S-I. Advantages of Fuel Cells

S-II. Commercialization Schedules

S-III. Research Priorities for Selected FCs

S-IV. Long-Range Interdisciplinary Research to Support FC Development

S-V. General Recommendations on Research to Support FC Development

S-VI. Comments by AFCWG Members

2. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs)

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Marketplace for Present Acid FCs

2.3 The Acid FCs vs Competing Devices

2.4 Economics of PAFCs

2.5 Comparison of Acid and Alkaline FCs for Utility Use

2.6 The Incentive to Improve Present PAFC Technology

2.7 Historical Review of the Development of Acid FC Technology

2.8 PAFC Technology Demonstrations, 1976-1985

2.9 PAFC Technology Plans

2.10 Probable FC Component Costs

2.11 Carbon Corrosion and Cathode - Catalyst Stability in the PAFC

2.12 The PAFC Cathode Catalyst

2.13 Potential Improvements in PAFC Performance and Costs

2.14 The Current State of PAFC Technology; Performance Life

2.15 Conclusions and Recommendations for Future Research

References for Chapter 2

3. Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFCs)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 AFC Development

3.3 CO2 Removal

3.4 Electrocatalysis

3.5 Cathode Catalyst Supports

3.6 Engineering Designs

3.7 Recent Contributions to AFC Technology

3.8 Methods for CO2 Removal

3.9 FCs for Automotive Use

3.10 Hydrogen Sources

3.11 Storage of H2 in Transportation

3.12 Safety Aspects of H2

3.13 An Estimate of the Economic Prospects of the Alkaline Fuel Cell

3.14 Research Priorities for the AFC

3.15 Concluding Remarks

3.16 Acknowledgments

References for Chapter 3

4. Solid Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells (SPEFCs)

4.1 Background

4.2 Current Work

4.3 Early Objectives and Development

4.4 The FC for the Gemini Space Mission

4.5 Later Work at GE

4.6 State-of-the-Art SPE Technology

4.7 Current SPE Development Problems

4.8 Future Prospects for SPEFCs

4.9 Research Recommendations

References for Chapter 4

5. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Comparative Market Projections

5.3 Historical Perspectives

5.4 Cell Reactions and Principles of Operation

5.5 Electrolyte Tile (or Matrix)

5.6 Anode

5.7 Cathode

5.8 Stack Development

5.9 Fundamental Research Needs

List of Symbols Used in Chapter 5

References for Chapter 5

6. High - Temperature Solid - Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The Westinghouse SOFC

6.3 SOFC Research at BNL

References for Chapter 6