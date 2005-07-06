Assessment and Promotion of Work Ability, Health and Well-being of Ageing Workers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519894

Assessment and Promotion of Work Ability, Health and Well-being of Ageing Workers, Volume 1280

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 2nd International Symposium on Work Ability held in Verona, Italy between 18 and 20 October 2004, ICS 1280

Editors: Giovanni Costa Willem Goedhard Juhani Ilmarinen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519894
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2005
Page Count: 452
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

At present we are looking at increased life expectancies and prolonged periods of employment. The aged workforce as a natural result of this phenomenon presents society with great challenges.

At the 2nd International Symposium on Work Ability held in Verona, Italy between 18 and 20 October 2004 this problem was scientifically addressed. This book Assessment and Promotion of Work Ability, Health and Well-being of Ageing Workers contains the majority of papers presented here.

The book reflects the major themes of the meeting which are factors affecting work ability and employability of ageing workers, assessment of work ability in different occupations, Evaluation of work-related problems of ageing workers and promotion of health and work ability.

You will find very useful information and examples of methods, research and ongoing interventions.

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519894

About the Editors

Giovanni Costa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine and Public Health, University of Verona, Verona, Italy

Willem Goedhard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Netherlands Foundation of Occupational Health and Aging, The Netherlands

Juhani Ilmarinen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, Helsinki, Finland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.