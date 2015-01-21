Assessing and Measuring Environmental Impact and Sustainability
1st Edition
Description
Assessing and Measuring Environmental Impact and Sustainability answers the question “what are the available methodologies to assess the environmental sustainability of a product, system or process?” Multiple well-known authors share their expertise in order to give a broad perspective of this issue from a chemical and environmental engineering perspective. This mathematical, quantitative book includes many case studies to assist with the practical application of environmental and sustainability methods. Readers learn how to efficiently assess and use these methods.
This book summarizes all relevant environmental methodologies to assess the sustainability of a product and tools, in order to develop more green products or processes. With life cycle assessment as its main methodology, this book speaks to engineers interested in environmental impact and sustainability.
Key Features
- Helps engineers to assess, evaluate, and measure sustainability in industry
- Provides workable approaches to environmental and sustainability assessment
- Readers learn tools to assess the sustainability of a process or product and to design it in an environmentally friendly way
Readership
Chemical engineers, students and academics, plus any engineers with an interest in environmental impact.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Introduction
- Suitability Definitions, Systems Approach to Sustainability, and Ways to Express and Measure Sustainability
- Quantification of the Environmental Impacts: Footprints
- Sustainable Design, Planning, and Management
- Policies Toward the Sustainability
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 1. Engineering sustainability
- Introduction
- Extending boundaries
- Systems analysis approach to sustainability and engineering challenges
- Case studies
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Recent developments in the application of Fisher information to sustainable environmental management
- Introduction
- Information theory
- Comparison of Computational Approaches: Assessing Sustainability in Model Systems
- Application to real urban, regional, and national systems
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Disclaimer
- Appendix 2.1 Approaches to estimating FI
- Appendix 2.2 FI at tipping points
- References
- Chapter 3. Sustainable process index
- Measuring ecological impact—the normative base of the SPI
- Assigning footprints to material flows
- LCA with the SPI
- Applications of the SPI
- Characteristics of the SPI assessment
- Tools Based on the SPI
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Moving to a decision point in sustainability analyses
- Introduction
- Defining a system in the context of sustainability
- Indicator-based system assessment for sustainability
- History of sustainability analysis through the use of indicators and metrics
- Research methodology
- Case studies from engineering systems
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 5. Overview of environmental footprints
- Glossary
- Introduction
- Life cycle thinking and LCA framework
- Direct, indirect, and total effects
- Measuring environmental sustainability
- Key environmental footprints
- Other environmental footprints
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 6. N footprint and the nexus between C and N footprints
- Motivation
- Background on footprints
- Scale of footprints
- Nitrogen accounting and footprint
- Eco-LCA nitrogen footprint
- Eco-LCA nitrogen inventory and calculations
- Eco-LCA nitrogen footprint for 2002 US economy
- Eco-LCA nitrogen footprint for products
- Case study: comparison of Eco-LCA nitrogen footprint for fuels
- Nexus of carbon and nitrogen footprint
- C–N nexus for product scale: case study of fuels
- Appendix 6.1
- References
- Chapter 7. The water footprint of industry
- Introduction
- The WF concept
- Methods to trace natural resources use and pollution over supply chains
- Direct and indirect WFs of different sectors of the economy
- Water stewardship and transparency
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 8. Life cycle sustainability aspects of microalgal biofuels
- Introduction
- Background
- Political motivation
- LCA framework
- Sustainability metrics
- Case study
- Water footprint of biofuels
- Comparison of prior microalgal biofuel LCAS
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Methods and tools for sustainable chemical process design
- Nomenclature
- Introduction
- Sustainable process synthesis and design framework
- Case study
- Concluding remarks
- Appendix A
- References
- Chapter 10. Life cycle assessment as a comparative analysis tool for sustainable brownfield redevelopment projects: Cumulative energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions
- Introduction and purpose
- Relevance
- Brownfield site histories
- Environmental assessment and remediation
- Site development and building design features
- LCA methodology
- LCA results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Commuter transportation survey
- Appendix B CCGT LCA input data
- Appendix C Sigma site LCA input data
- References
- Chapter 11. The Environmental Performance Strategy Map: An integrated life cycle assessment approach to support the strategic decision-making process
- Introduction
- From Environmental Assessment to Strategic Environmental Maps
- The Environmental Bill of Materials and Technology Routing
- Uncertainty estimation in the definition of the EPSM
- The E3-Methodology in LCA evaluation
- Chapter Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 12. Green supply chain toward sustainable industry development
- Introduction
- Development of GSCM
- Formulation of GSC Model
- Further reading
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 13. Supply and demand planning and management tools toward low carbon emissions
- Introduction
- Carbon Pinch Analysis design method
- Carbon footprint improvement based on Pinch Analysis
- Carbon emission Pinch Analysis
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Setting a policy for sustainability: The importance of measurement
- Introduction
- The process analysis method
- Some examples of sustainability assessment
- Summary and conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Sustainability assessments of buildings, communities, and cities
- Introduction
- Framework of sustainability assessment
- Systems for sustainability assessment of buildings
- Sustainability assessment of urban communities
- Systems for sustainability assessment of cities
- Discussion and conclusions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 21st January 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128022337
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999685
About the Editor
Jiri Klemes
The Head of the Centre for Process Integration and Intensification at the University of Pannonia, Hungary; Chairperson of the CAPE Working Party of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering; The President of PRES and ESCAPE 24 Conference. The Subject Editor of the Journal of Cleaner Production (Elsevier), and Regional Editor of Applied Thermal Engineering (Elsevier) and Cleaner Technologies and Environmental Policy (Springer).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pannonia, Hungary
Reviews
"...offers a comprehensive review of the current state of the assessment and measurement of sustainability and provides valuable source material and recommended applications software to design engineers seeking sustainable solutions. Rating: 4 Stars out of 5" --TCE