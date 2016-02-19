Assembly Instructions for Polypeptide Models provides assembly procedures for? polypeptide chains and for modeling the ?-helix and the parallel and antiparallel ?-pleated sheets.

This text is divided into nine chapters and starts with a brief introduction to the basic unit of polypeptide or protein structure, which is the amino acid. The subsequent chapters deal with the components of the model system, including the torsion angles and the asymmetric ?-carbon atom. The remaining chapters present specific instructions for the construction of free amino acids, polypeptide end groups, side chain groups, secondary structures, and side chain torsion angles.

This book will prove useful to protein and peptide scientists, organic chemists, and biochemists.