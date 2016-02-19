Assembly Instructions for Polypeptide Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124624313, 9781483264417

Assembly Instructions for Polypeptide Models

1st Edition

Academic Press/Molecular Design Inc. Precision Molecular Models

Authors: Edward J. Barrett
eBook ISBN: 9781483264417
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 22
Description

Assembly Instructions for Polypeptide Models provides assembly procedures for? polypeptide chains and for modeling the ?-helix and the parallel and antiparallel ?-pleated sheets.

This text is divided into nine chapters and starts with a brief introduction to the basic unit of polypeptide or protein structure, which is the amino acid. The subsequent chapters deal with the components of the model system, including the torsion angles and the asymmetric ?-carbon atom. The remaining chapters present specific instructions for the construction of free amino acids, polypeptide end groups, side chain groups, secondary structures, and side chain torsion angles.

This book will prove useful to protein and peptide scientists, organic chemists, and biochemists.

Table of Contents


1. The Peptide Unit

2. Components of the System

3. The Torsion Angles Ѱ and ø

4. The Asymmetric α-Carbon Atom

5. Construction of Free Amino Acids and Polypeptide End Groups

6. Construction of Side Chain Groups

7. Common Polypeptide Secondary Structures

8. Construction of an α-Helix

9. Construction of β-Pleated Sheets

10. Side Chain Torsion Angles

Details

No. of pages:
22
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264417

Edward J. Barrett

