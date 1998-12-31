Asphalt Materials and Mix Design Manual
1st Edition
Description
The purpose of this manual is to familiarize industry and students with the technology of asphalt in its several forms namely asphalt cement, cutback asphalt, and asphalt emulsions. The laboratory work is designed to develop an understanding of asphalt properties, characteristics, testing procedures, and specifications.
The procedures outlined are all derived from ASTM designations and practice as recommended by the Asphalt Institute. Where the particular ASTM method permits alternate procedures, the one more applicable to the available equipment and the teaching situation was chosen.
The manual consists of the following:
ò 35 of the frequently used ASTM tests in Asphalt Binder and Mix Design. ò Sample computations and easy to use data sheets, most of which have been developed specifically for the manual. ò An up-to-date overview of Asphalt Technology including sources, historical development, and classifications of asphalt products. ò Easy to understand explanations for Voids Mineral Aggregate, Absorbed Asphalt, Effective Asphalt Content, Percent Air Voids, and Percent of Voids filled with Asphalt. ò A stand-alone asphalt manual, written specifically for university laboratory instruction, yet applicable for a commercial testing laboratory. Rarely will other reference materials need to be referred to. ò Dimensions in both the SI and the US Standard systems of measurement. ò An appendix with conversion factors, rules of safety and procedures, overview of SHRP SUPERPAVE, explanation of asphalt emulsions, and additional data sheets on single-sided pages.
Readership
Asphalt producers, manufacturers, distributors.
Table of Contents
Introduction Brief Overview of Bituminous Technology Tests for Aggregates and Mineral Filler Specific Gravity and Absorption Tests (C127 & C128) Resistance of Small-Size Coarse Aggregate (C131) Sieve Analysis of Coarse and Fine Aggregates (C136 & C117) Clay Lumps and Friable Particles in Aggregates (C142) Density of Hydraulic Cement (C188) Sand Equivalent Value of Soils and Fine Aggregate (D2419) Index of Aggregate Particle Shape and Texture (D3398) Flat and Elongated Particles in Coarse Aggregate (D4791) Standard Specifications for Wire Cloth and Sieves (E11) Tests for Asphalt Materials Penetration Tests (D5) Softening Point (D36) Specific Gravity Test (D70) Saybolt Furol Viscosity Test (D88) Flash Point Test (D92) Flash Point by the Pensky-Martens Closed Tester (D93) Water in Petroleum Products by Distillation (D95) Ductility Test (D113) Testing of Emulsified Asphalts (D244) Distillation of Cut-Back Asphalt Products (D402) Bulk Specific Gravity of Compacted Bituminous Mixtures (D1188) Moisture of Volatile Distillates (D1461) Theoretical Maximum Specific Gravity (D2041) Solubility Test (D2042) Kinematic Viscosity of Asphalts (D2170) Absolute Viscosity of Asphalts (D2171) Quantitative Extraction of Bitumen (D2172) Viscosity-Temperature Chart for Asphalts (D2493) Bulk Specific Gravity (D2726) Rolling Thin Film Oven Test (D2872) Flash Point of Cutback Asphalt (D3143) Mix Design Procedures Marshall Methods of Mix Design (D1559) Hveem Method of Mix Design (D1560, D1561) Effective Asphalt Content Determination Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 259
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1998
- Published:
- 31st December 1998
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514251
About the Author
Irving Kett
Affiliations and Expertise
California State University, Los Angeles, USA