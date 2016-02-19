Aspects of Sponge Biology is the result of a symposium about sponge biology held in Albany, New York in May 1975. The symposium not only presents investigations, but also problem areas in the field of sponge biology. This book therefore shows that sponges are a very challenging and untouched subject area for future studies. This book is divided into three major parts, wherein the first part introduces and discusses sponge biology. The introduction and discussion include sponge biology principles, perspectives, and problems. The next two parts discuss cell and development biology, taxonomy, and ecology. Part 2 deals with several topics of the cellular aspect, including an analysis of reproduction in sponge populations and cytochemical studies of connective tissues in sponges. This part also looks into the cytological abnormalities in various normal and transformed cell lines. Part 3 describes the different types of sponge in their various habitats. Sponge feeding mechanisms, ecological factors controlling sponge distribution, and zoogeography of Brazilian marine Demospongiae are also discussed in this part. This book will be of important value to biology students and teachers. Specialists including zoologists, ecologists, comparative physiologists, and biologists will also benefit from this book.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors and Participants in the General Discussion

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction and General Discussion

Introduction: Principles and Perspectives in Sponge Biology

General Discussion: Problems in Sponge Biology

Topic 1. Does Asexual Production of Sponge Larvae Occur?

Topic 2. Intraspecific Strain Specificity—Its Reality, Its Genetic Interpretation

and Its Implications Vis-a-Vis Speciation

Topic 3. The Fate of Nurse Cells and Their Genetic Components

Topic 4. Is the "Carrier-Cell" System of Fertilization in Sponges Supported

by Convincing Evidence?

Topic 5. Color: What Is the Significance of Coloration in Sponges?

Topic 6. Factors Affecting Gemmule Formation and Hatching

Topic 7. What Do We Know about the Disposition of Silicon in Sponges?

Topic 8. Problems of Sponge Cell Culture

Topic 9. External Currents and Sponge Feeding

Cell and Developmental Biology

Analysis of Reproduction in Sponge Populations: An Overview with Specific Information on the Reproduction of Haliclona Loosanoffi

Cytochemical Studies of Connective Tissues in Sponges

Recent Investigations of the Involvement of 3' , 5' Cyclic AMP in the Developmental Physiology of Sponge Gemmules

Natural Gamete Release and Oviparity in Caribbean Demospongiae

Reproduction and Speciation in Halisarca

Feulgen Microspectrophotometric Analysis of Deoxribonucleoprotein Organization in Sponge Nuclei

The Effects of the Cytochalasins on Sponge Cell Reaggregation: New Insights through the Scanning Electron Microscope

Cytological Abnormalities in a Variety of Normal and Transformed Cell Lines Treated with Extracts from Sponges

Are Demospongiae Cell Membranes Unique among Living Organisms?

Taxonomy and Ecology

A Taxonomic Study of the Spongilla alba, S. cenota, S. wagneri Species Group (Porifera:Spongillidae) with Ecological Observations of S. alba

A Cytological Study of the Haliclonidae and the Callyspongiidae (Porifera, Demospongiae, Haplosclerida)

Zoogeography of Brazilian Marine Demospongiae

Ecological Factors Controlling Sponge Distribution in the Gulf of Mexico and the Resulting Zonation

Field Observations of Sponge Reactions as Related to Their Ecology

Sponge Feeding: A Review with a Discussion of Some Continuing Research

Life Cycles of Invertebrate Predators of Freshwater Sponge

Better Living through Chemistry: The Relationship Between Allelochemical Interactions and Competitive Networks

A New Ceratoporellid Sponge (Porifera: Sclerospongiae) from the Pacific

Subject Index



