Aspects of Nuclear Structure and Function

1st Edition

Editors: K Leon
eBook ISBN: 9780323148993
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1974
Page Count: 476
Description

Aspects of Nuclear Structure and Function deals with various aspects of nuclear structure and function and covers topics ranging from the ultrastructure of the female gamete to the structure, biochemistry, and functions of the nuclear envelope. Banding patterns in chromosomes, histones and nonhistone proteins, and the transfer of genetic information in polytene cells are also discussed. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins by presenting a comparative view of some aspects of the ultrastructure of the vegetative (growth) aspects of oogenesis, with emphasis on microtubules, intercellular bridges of differentiating oocytes, and vitellogenesis as well as accessory structures of the egg envelope. The following chapters explore the structure, biochemistry, and functions of the nuclear envelope; banding patterns in chromosomes; chromosomal proteins (histones and nonhistone proteins); transfer of genetic information in polytene cells; and the intracellular biology of DNA polymerases in eukaryotic cells, their association with the nucleus, and how this association changes during the mitotic cell cycle. The relationship between eukaryotic DNA polymerases and DNA replication is also examined. This monograph should be a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents


List Of Contributors

Comparative Aspects of the Ultrastructure of the Female Gamete

I. Introduction

II. Vegetative Phase

III. Membrane Systems of the Developing Oocyte

IV. Microtubules

V. Pigment

VI. Intercellular Bridges of Differentiating Oocytes

VII. Follicle Cells

VIII. Symbionts

IX. Nurse Cells

X. PyriformCell

XI. Vitellogenesis

XII. Cortical Granules

XIII. Egg Envelopes

XIV. Accessory Structures of the Egg Envelope

XV. Chorion

XVI. Bidder's Organ

XVII. Conclusion

References

Structure, Biochemistry, and Functions of the Nuclear Envelope

I. Introduction

II. Preparative Techniques

III. Morphology

IV. Biochemistry

V. Functions

References

Banding Patterns in Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Results and Significance of Banding Techniques with Special Reference to Man

III. Observations in Various Organisms

IV. Summary and Conclusions

Note Added in Proof

References

Chromosomal Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Histones

III. Nonhistone Proteins

References

Eukaryotic DNA Polymerases: Their Association with the Nucleus and Relationship to DNA Replication

I. Introduction

II. Requirements of DNA Polymerases

III. DNA Polymerase Associated with the Nucleus

IV. DNA Replication and the Nuclear Membranes

V. Multiple DNA Polymerases in Eukaryotic Cells

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Transfer of Genetic Information in Polytene Cells

I. Introduction

II. Polytene Chromosomes

III. Chromosome Puffs

IV. Chromosomal RNA

V. RNA from a Single Puff

VI. General Summary

References

Subject Index

