Aspects of Nuclear Structure and Function
1st Edition
Aspects of Nuclear Structure and Function deals with various aspects of nuclear structure and function and covers topics ranging from the ultrastructure of the female gamete to the structure, biochemistry, and functions of the nuclear envelope. Banding patterns in chromosomes, histones and nonhistone proteins, and the transfer of genetic information in polytene cells are also discussed. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins by presenting a comparative view of some aspects of the ultrastructure of the vegetative (growth) aspects of oogenesis, with emphasis on microtubules, intercellular bridges of differentiating oocytes, and vitellogenesis as well as accessory structures of the egg envelope. The following chapters explore the structure, biochemistry, and functions of the nuclear envelope; banding patterns in chromosomes; chromosomal proteins (histones and nonhistone proteins); transfer of genetic information in polytene cells; and the intracellular biology of DNA polymerases in eukaryotic cells, their association with the nucleus, and how this association changes during the mitotic cell cycle. The relationship between eukaryotic DNA polymerases and DNA replication is also examined. This monograph should be a valuable resource for biochemists.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Comparative Aspects of the Ultrastructure of the Female Gamete
I. Introduction
II. Vegetative Phase
III. Membrane Systems of the Developing Oocyte
IV. Microtubules
V. Pigment
VI. Intercellular Bridges of Differentiating Oocytes
VII. Follicle Cells
VIII. Symbionts
IX. Nurse Cells
X. PyriformCell
XI. Vitellogenesis
XII. Cortical Granules
XIII. Egg Envelopes
XIV. Accessory Structures of the Egg Envelope
XV. Chorion
XVI. Bidder's Organ
XVII. Conclusion
References
Structure, Biochemistry, and Functions of the Nuclear Envelope
I. Introduction
II. Preparative Techniques
III. Morphology
IV. Biochemistry
V. Functions
References
Banding Patterns in Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Results and Significance of Banding Techniques with Special Reference to Man
III. Observations in Various Organisms
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Note Added in Proof
References
Chromosomal Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Histones
III. Nonhistone Proteins
References
Eukaryotic DNA Polymerases: Their Association with the Nucleus and Relationship to DNA Replication
I. Introduction
II. Requirements of DNA Polymerases
III. DNA Polymerase Associated with the Nucleus
IV. DNA Replication and the Nuclear Membranes
V. Multiple DNA Polymerases in Eukaryotic Cells
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Transfer of Genetic Information in Polytene Cells
I. Introduction
II. Polytene Chromosomes
III. Chromosome Puffs
IV. Chromosomal RNA
V. RNA from a Single Puff
VI. General Summary
References
Subject Index
