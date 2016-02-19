Aspects of Civil Engineering Contract Procedure - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080316383, 9781483293301

Aspects of Civil Engineering Contract Procedure

3rd Edition

Authors: R. J. Marks R. J. E. Marks R. E. Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483293301
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1985
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Revised and expanded, this book provides an up-to-date and comprehensive description of civil engineering contract procedures, and covers the whole spectrum of the legal, contractual and valuation implications of contracts for construction works. This third edition covers relevent English Law up to 1983. The extensive amendments also include a thoroughly revised chapter on overseas contracts, and a comparison of the JCT 80 contract with the ICE contract.

Readership

Of interest to civil engineers, construction engineers, consultants and professionals concerned with contracts and their documentation, students of civil engineering, quantity surveyors and lawyers.

Table of Contents

Table of cases. Table of statutes. Introduction. Legal aspects of contracts. Types of contract and their standard forms. Preparation of the contract documents. Cost. Tendering procedure. Indemnities and insurances. Forfeiture, determination and frustration. Liquidated damages, delay and extension of time. Management and settlement of measurement contracts. Management and settlement of cost reimbursement contracts. Overseas contracts - finance and procedures. Appendices. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293301

About the Author

R. J. Marks

R. J. E. Marks

R. E. Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.