Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Part A, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Taxonomy, Ecology and Population Genetics of Opisthorchis viverrini and Its Intermediate Hosts
Trevor N. Petney, Ross H. Andrews, Weerachai Saijuntha, Smarn Tesana, Sattracha Prasopdee, Nadda Kiatsopit and Paiboon Sithithaworn
2. Epidemiology of Opisthorchis viverrini Infection
Apiporn Suwannatrai, Prasert Saichua and Melissa Haswell
3. Reservoir Animals and Their Roles in Transmission of Opisthorchis viverrini
Sirikachorn Tangkawattana and Prasarn Tangkawattana
4. Social Influence in Liver Fluke Transmission: Application of Social Network Analysis of Food Sharing in Thai Isaan Culture
Waraphon Phimpraphai, Sirikachorn Tangkawattana, Suwicha Kasemsuwan and Banchob Sripa
5. Opisthorchis viverrini Draft Genome - Biomedical Implications and Future Avenues
Neil D. Young and Robin B. Gasser
6. Opisthorchiasis-Induced Cholangiocarcinoma: How Innate Immunity May Cause Cancer
Steven W. Edwards, Edward M. Spofford, Charlotte Price, Helen L. Wright, Kanin Salao, Sutas Suttiprapa and Banchob Sripa
7. Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Detection of Opisthorchis viverrini sensu lato in Human and Intermediate Hosts for Use in Control and Elimination Programs
Weerachai Saijuntha, Kanyarat Duenngai, Sirikachorn Tangkawattana, Trevor N. Petney, Ross H. Andrews and Paiboon Sithithaworn
Description
Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Volume 101, is a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology. This latest release covers topics of interest, including the Taxonomy, ecology and population genetics of Opisthorchis viverrini and its intermediate hosts, the Epidemiology, geospatial analysis of Opisthorchis viverrini infection and climate change effects in the Mekong basin, Reservoir species and transmission of Opisthorchis viverrini, The draft genome of Opisthorchis viverrini, Functional genomics and genetic manipulation of Opisthorchis viverrini, Microbiomes and liver fluke infection, and more.
Key Features
- Presents a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology
- Includes sections that cover taxonomy, ecology and population genetics
- Contains a large focus on Opisthorchis viverrini
Readership
Anyone with an interest in parasitology including students, research scientists, teachers, clinicians both veterinary and medical, control programme managers, fund managers and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128145760
About the Serial Volume Editors
Banchob Sripa Serial Volume Editor
Dr Sripa is an Associate Professor of Pathology in the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine at Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen,Thailand
Affiliations and Expertise
Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen, Thailand
Paul Brindley Serial Volume Editor
Dr Paul Brindley is a Director at the Brindley Laboratory, School of Medicine and Health Sciences at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., USA
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA