Asian Facial Cosmetic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416002901, 9781437710403

Asian Facial Cosmetic Surgery

1st Edition

Editors: Jung Park Dean Toriumi
eBook ISBN: 9781437710403
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416002901
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th October 2006
Page Count: 448
Description

This unique how-to atlas presents in-depth, detailed, richly illustrated coverage of cosmetic surgical procedures that apply specifically to the Asian patient. Dr. Park, a pioneer in this field, along with Dr. Toriumi and a host of global experts present procedures for and pitfalls of cosmetic surgery in the Asian population. Inside, you'll find coverage of techniques not typically found in other Asian cosmetic surgery texts, including the single suture technique and the debulking technique for double eyelid surgery · anatomy for maxillofacial surgery · premaxillary reduction · and more.

Key Features

  • Discusses the anatomic differences between people of European descent and the Asian patient.
  • Covers potential problems specific to Asian patients, including asymmetric eyelid creases · undesirably shaped eyelid crease · hollowness · "Westernization" · overly high eyelid crease · multiple creases · eyelid ptosis · scarring after epicanthal fold surgery · and more.
  • Features augmentation rhinoplasty—covering both the use of alloplastic material and biological grafts
  • LDetails the single suture technique and the debulking technique for double eyelid surgery · anatomy for maxillofacial surgery · premaxillary reduction · mandibulogram · aesthetic facial skeletal surgery · cheek dimple creation · mandible angle reduction · and Botox injection for masseteric hypertrophy.
  • Uses 750 illustrations—most in full color—that depict every nuance of every procedure so you can quickly grasp each concept.

Table of Contents

I. Preface

II. Acknowledgements

SECTION I. ASIAN BLEPHAROPLASTY

1. Introduction to Asian Blepharoplasty

Double Eyelid Operation

2. Single Suture Technique

3. Multiple Suture Technique

4. Partial Incision Technique

5. Skin-Levator-Skin Fixation Technique

6. Orbicularis-Levator Fixation Technique

7. Double Eyelid Operation for the Aging Patients

8. Complications, Unfavorable Results, and Critical Analysis

9. Revision Double Eyelid Operation

10. Medial Epicanthoplasty

11. Park Z-Epicanthoplasty

12. Lateral Canthoplasty

13. Forehead Lift for the Upper Eyelid

SECTION II. AUGMENTATION RHINOPLASTY

14. Introduction to Augmentation Rhinoplasty

Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Silicone Implant

15. Vestibular Approach

16. Sublabial Approach

17. Open Rhinoplasty

18. Columellar Strut Implant

19. Complication of Implant Augmentation and Critical Analysis

Augmentation Rhinoplasty. Other Approaches and
Considerations

20. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Autograft/Alloplast Combination

21. Revision Augmentation Rhinoplasty

22. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Cartilage Graft

23. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Bone Graft

24. Nasal Tip Augmentation

25. Nasal Base Reduction

26. Lengthening of Short Nose

SECTION III. COSMETIC CHEILOPLASTY

27. Lip Augmentation

28. Lip Advancement

29. Lip Reduction

SECTION IV. AESTHETIC FACIAL SKELETAL SURGERY

30. Introduction to Aesthetic Facial Skeletal Surgery

31. Premaxillary Augmentation with Bone Graft

32. Paranasal Augmentation with Implant

33. Correction of Dish Face

34. Reduction Malarplasty

35. Maxillary and Mandibular Anterior Segmental
Ostectomy

36. Chin Augmentation with Silicone Implant

37. Genioplasty

38. Mandibulogram

39. Mandibular Angle Ostectomy

40. Mandibular Angle Splitting Ostectomy

41. Botulinum Type A Toxin Injection for Masseteric Muscle Hypertrophy

SECTION V. SKIN RESURFACING

42. Chemical Skin Rejuvenation

43. The Use of Laser, Intense Pulsed Light Source and Radio Frequency for the Skin Rejuvenation

SECTION VI. HAIR TRANSPLANTATION

44. Hair Transplantation

About the Editor

Jung Park

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, American Society of Asian Cosmetic Surgery; Program Director, Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship, President, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery; Volunteer Assistant Professor of Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN; Munster, IN

Dean Toriumi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor

