Asian Facial Cosmetic Surgery

1st Edition
This unique how-to atlas presents in-depth, detailed, richly illustrated coverage of cosmetic surgical procedures that apply specifically to the Asian patient. Dr. Park, a pioneer in this field, along with Dr. Toriumi and a host of global experts present procedures for and pitfalls of cosmetic surgery in the Asian population. Inside, you'll find coverage of techniques not typically found in other Asian cosmetic surgery texts, including the single suture technique and the debulking technique for double eyelid surgery · anatomy for maxillofacial surgery · premaxillary reduction · and more.
- Discusses the anatomic differences between people of European descent and the Asian patient.
- Covers potential problems specific to Asian patients, including asymmetric eyelid creases · undesirably shaped eyelid crease · hollowness · "Westernization" · overly high eyelid crease · multiple creases · eyelid ptosis · scarring after epicanthal fold surgery · and more.
- Features augmentation rhinoplasty—covering both the use of alloplastic material and biological grafts
- LDetails the single suture technique and the debulking technique for double eyelid surgery · anatomy for maxillofacial surgery · premaxillary reduction · mandibulogram · aesthetic facial skeletal surgery · cheek dimple creation · mandible angle reduction · and Botox injection for masseteric hypertrophy.
- Uses 750 illustrations—most in full color—that depict every nuance of every procedure so you can quickly grasp each concept.
SECTION I. ASIAN BLEPHAROPLASTY
1. Introduction to Asian Blepharoplasty
Double Eyelid Operation
2. Single Suture Technique
3. Multiple Suture Technique
4. Partial Incision Technique
5. Skin-Levator-Skin Fixation Technique
6. Orbicularis-Levator Fixation Technique
7. Double Eyelid Operation for the Aging Patients
8. Complications, Unfavorable Results, and Critical Analysis
9. Revision Double Eyelid Operation
10. Medial Epicanthoplasty
11. Park Z-Epicanthoplasty
12. Lateral Canthoplasty
13. Forehead Lift for the Upper Eyelid
SECTION II. AUGMENTATION RHINOPLASTY
14. Introduction to Augmentation Rhinoplasty
Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Silicone Implant
15. Vestibular Approach
16. Sublabial Approach
17. Open Rhinoplasty
18. Columellar Strut Implant
19. Complication of Implant Augmentation and Critical Analysis
Augmentation Rhinoplasty. Other Approaches and
Considerations
20. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Autograft/Alloplast Combination
21. Revision Augmentation Rhinoplasty
22. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Cartilage Graft
23. Augmentation Rhinoplasty with Bone Graft
24. Nasal Tip Augmentation
25. Nasal Base Reduction
26. Lengthening of Short Nose
SECTION III. COSMETIC CHEILOPLASTY
27. Lip Augmentation
28. Lip Advancement
29. Lip Reduction
SECTION IV. AESTHETIC FACIAL SKELETAL SURGERY
30. Introduction to Aesthetic Facial Skeletal Surgery
31. Premaxillary Augmentation with Bone Graft
32. Paranasal Augmentation with Implant
33. Correction of Dish Face
34. Reduction Malarplasty
35. Maxillary and Mandibular Anterior Segmental
Ostectomy
36. Chin Augmentation with Silicone Implant
37. Genioplasty
38. Mandibulogram
39. Mandibular Angle Ostectomy
40. Mandibular Angle Splitting Ostectomy
41. Botulinum Type A Toxin Injection for Masseteric Muscle Hypertrophy
SECTION V. SKIN RESURFACING
42. Chemical Skin Rejuvenation
43. The Use of Laser, Intense Pulsed Light Source and Radio Frequency for the Skin Rejuvenation
SECTION VI. HAIR TRANSPLANTATION
44. Hair Transplantation
Jung Park
Founder, American Society of Asian Cosmetic Surgery; Program Director, Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship, President, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery; Volunteer Assistant Professor of Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN; Munster, IN
Dean Toriumi
Professor and Director, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor