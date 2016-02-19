Asian Blepharoplasty - The Short Incision Technique
1st Edition
Key Features
The Short Incision Technique was pioneered by Choladhis Sinrachtanant, MD. It is a technique for creating double eyelids in Asian subjects using an incision of no more than 1 cm wide.
Daringly simple yet versatile, the Short Incision Technique has been the workhorse of Dr. Choladhis Sinrachtanant for over 25 years in almost all cases of Asian blepharoplasty surgery. It has since gained international acceptance and renown. His refined technique is simple to understand, straightforward to perform, and more importantly, creates beautiful results with minimal downtime.
This book describes the vital concepts, technique and applications of Short Incision Technique which is easily learnt and quickly mastered with the accompanying instructional videos.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Overview
CHAPTER 1 Introduction
CHAPTER 2 Chinese Face Reading Philosophy and the Eyes
CHAPTER 3 Digital Photography for Documentation
Section 2 The Asian Eye and Upper Blepharoplasty
CHAPTER 4 Anthropometry of the Asian Eye
CHAPTER 5 Anatomy of the Asian Upper Eyelid
CHAPTER 6 Function of the Upper Eyelid
CHAPTER 7 Upper Eyelid Assessment
CHAPTER 8 Classification of Upper Blepharoplasty Techniques
Section 3 The Short Incision Technique for Upper Blepharoplasty
CHAPTER 9 The Philosophy of the Short Incision Technique
CHAPTER 10 Instruments for Upper Blepharoplasty
CHAPTER 11 The Short Incision Upper Blepharoplasty Surgery
CHAPTER 12 Management of Complications
CHAPTER 13 Versatile Applications of the Short Incision Technique
Section 4 Case Illustrations
CHAPTER 14 Case illustrations of the Short Incision Technique
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9789814371483