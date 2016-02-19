Asian Blepharoplasty - The Short Incision Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814371483

Asian Blepharoplasty - The Short Incision Technique

1st Edition

Authors: Choladhis Sinrachtanant, MD Gordon Soo, MBBS(London), FRCSG, FCSH
Hardcover ISBN: 9789814371483
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 120
Key Features

The Short Incision Technique was pioneered by Choladhis Sinrachtanant, MD. It is a technique for creating double eyelids in Asian subjects using an incision of no more than 1 cm wide.

Daringly simple yet versatile, the Short Incision Technique has been the workhorse of Dr. Choladhis Sinrachtanant for over 25 years in almost all cases of Asian blepharoplasty surgery. It has since gained international acceptance and renown. His refined technique is simple to understand, straightforward to perform, and more importantly, creates beautiful results with minimal downtime.

This book describes the vital concepts, technique and applications of Short Incision Technique which is easily learnt and quickly mastered with the accompanying instructional videos.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Overview

CHAPTER 1 Introduction

CHAPTER 2 Chinese Face Reading Philosophy and the Eyes

CHAPTER 3 Digital Photography for Documentation

Section 2 The Asian Eye and Upper Blepharoplasty

CHAPTER 4 Anthropometry of the Asian Eye

CHAPTER 5 Anatomy of the Asian Upper Eyelid

CHAPTER 6 Function of the Upper Eyelid

CHAPTER 7 Upper Eyelid Assessment

CHAPTER 8 Classification of Upper Blepharoplasty Techniques

Section 3 The Short Incision Technique for Upper Blepharoplasty

CHAPTER 9 The Philosophy of the Short Incision Technique

CHAPTER 10 Instruments for Upper Blepharoplasty

CHAPTER 11 The Short Incision Upper Blepharoplasty Surgery

CHAPTER 12 Management of Complications

CHAPTER 13 Versatile Applications of the Short Incision Technique

Section 4 Case Illustrations

CHAPTER 14 Case illustrations of the Short Incision Technique

About the Author

