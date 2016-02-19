Asia and the New International Economic Order
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order
Description
Asia and the New International Economic Order discusses issues concerning the establishment of the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Asia. The book addresses several themes concerning NIEO in Asia, such as trade, industrialization, food, raw materials, natural resources, regional integration, and socio-cultural issues. The text is comprised of 11 chapters; each tackles a specific region in Asia. The first chapter covers the socio-cultural imperatives. Chapters 2 and 3 discuss Japan’s and South Korea’s relationship with the NIEO, respectively. Chapters 4 and 5 cover China and the NIEO, while Chapters 6 and 7 tackle India and the NIEO. Chapter 8 talks about the natural resources and raw materials in Southeast Asia. Chapter 9 discusses the economic development of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Chapter 10 covers the NIEO-Indonesian relations. The last chapter deals with Australia and the NIEO. This book will be of great use to individuals who are interested in the activities of the NIEO in Asia.
Table of Contents
Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library
Introduction
Chapter 1 Social and Cultural Imperatives
Chapter 2 Japan and the NIEO
Chapter 3 The Republic of Korea and the NIEO
Chapter 4 The People's Republic of China and the NIEO: The Strategy of Domestic Development
Chapter 5 The People's Republic of China and the NIEO: Relations with the Third World
Chapter 6 The NIEO and Industrialization in India
Chapter 7 Food, Natural Resources, and the NIEO: The Case of India
Chapter 8 Natural Resources and Raw Materials in Southeast Asia
Chapter 9 The Economic Development of the Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
Chapter 10 Indonesia and the NIEO
Chapter 11 Australia and the NIEO
Index
About the Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152844