Asia and the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251165, 9781483152844

Asia and the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order

Editors: Jorge A. Lozoya A.K. Bhattacharya
eBook ISBN: 9781483152844
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 240
Description

Asia and the New International Economic Order discusses issues concerning the establishment of the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Asia. The book addresses several themes concerning NIEO in Asia, such as trade, industrialization, food, raw materials, natural resources, regional integration, and socio-cultural issues. The text is comprised of 11 chapters; each tackles a specific region in Asia. The first chapter covers the socio-cultural imperatives. Chapters 2 and 3 discuss Japan’s and South Korea’s relationship with the NIEO, respectively. Chapters 4 and 5 cover China and the NIEO, while Chapters 6 and 7 tackle India and the NIEO. Chapter 8 talks about the natural resources and raw materials in Southeast Asia. Chapter 9 discusses the economic development of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Chapter 10 covers the NIEO-Indonesian relations. The last chapter deals with Australia and the NIEO. This book will be of great use to individuals who are interested in the activities of the NIEO in Asia.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library

Introduction

Chapter 1 Social and Cultural Imperatives

Chapter 2 Japan and the NIEO

Chapter 3 The Republic of Korea and the NIEO

Chapter 4 The People's Republic of China and the NIEO: The Strategy of Domestic Development

Chapter 5 The People's Republic of China and the NIEO: Relations with the Third World

Chapter 6 The NIEO and Industrialization in India

Chapter 7 Food, Natural Resources, and the NIEO: The Case of India

Chapter 8 Natural Resources and Raw Materials in Southeast Asia

Chapter 9 The Economic Development of the Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Chapter 10 Indonesia and the NIEO

Chapter 11 Australia and the NIEO

Index

About the Editors and Contributors


About the Editor

Jorge A. Lozoya

A.K. Bhattacharya

