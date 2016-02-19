Asia and the New International Economic Order discusses issues concerning the establishment of the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Asia. The book addresses several themes concerning NIEO in Asia, such as trade, industrialization, food, raw materials, natural resources, regional integration, and socio-cultural issues. The text is comprised of 11 chapters; each tackles a specific region in Asia. The first chapter covers the socio-cultural imperatives. Chapters 2 and 3 discuss Japan’s and South Korea’s relationship with the NIEO, respectively. Chapters 4 and 5 cover China and the NIEO, while Chapters 6 and 7 tackle India and the NIEO. Chapter 8 talks about the natural resources and raw materials in Southeast Asia. Chapter 9 discusses the economic development of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Chapter 10 covers the NIEO-Indonesian relations. The last chapter deals with Australia and the NIEO. This book will be of great use to individuals who are interested in the activities of the NIEO in Asia.