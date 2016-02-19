Artificial Neural Networks
1st Edition
Description
This two-volume proceedings compiles a selection of research papers presented at the ICANN-91. The scope of the volumes is interdisciplinary, ranging from mathematics and engineering to cognitive sciences and biology. European research is well represented. Volume 1 contains all the orally presented papers, including both invited talks and submitted papers. Volume 2 contains the plenary talks and the poster presentations.
Table of Contents
Volume 1. Mathematical Theories of Networks and Dynamical Systems. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing I. Physics Connection. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms I. Artificial Associative Memories. Robotics and Control. Self-Organization and Vector Quantization. Neural Knowledge Data Bases and Non-rule-based Decision Making. Biological and Physiological Connection. Software Development. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms II. Hardware Implementations. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing II. Commercial and Industrial Applications. Neural Models for Cognitive Science and High-Level Brain Functions. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms III.Volume 2. Plenary Talks. Mathematical Theories of Networks and Dynamical Systems. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing I. Physics Connection. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms I. Artificial Associative Memories. Robotics and Control. Self-Organization and Vector Quantization. Neural Knowledge Data Bases and Non-rule-based Decision Making. Biological and Physiological Connection. Software Development. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms II. Hardware Implementations. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing II. Commercial and Industrial Applications. Neural Models for Cognitive Science and High-Level Brain Functions. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms III. Author Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 836
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 20th June 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298009
About the Editor
K. Mäkisara
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Research Centre of Finland, Espoo, Finland
O. Simula
J. Kangas
Affiliations and Expertise
Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland
T. Kohonen
Affiliations and Expertise
Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland