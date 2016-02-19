Artificial Neural Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444891785, 9781483298009

Artificial Neural Networks

1st Edition

Editors: K. Mäkisara O. Simula J. Kangas T. Kohonen
eBook ISBN: 9781483298009
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th June 1991
Page Count: 836
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
255.00
185.00
157.25
230.00
195.50
300.00
255.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This two-volume proceedings compiles a selection of research papers presented at the ICANN-91. The scope of the volumes is interdisciplinary, ranging from mathematics and engineering to cognitive sciences and biology. European research is well represented. Volume 1 contains all the orally presented papers, including both invited talks and submitted papers. Volume 2 contains the plenary talks and the poster presentations.

Table of Contents

Volume 1. Mathematical Theories of Networks and Dynamical Systems. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing I. Physics Connection. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms I. Artificial Associative Memories. Robotics and Control. Self-Organization and Vector Quantization. Neural Knowledge Data Bases and Non-rule-based Decision Making. Biological and Physiological Connection. Software Development. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms II. Hardware Implementations. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing II. Commercial and Industrial Applications. Neural Models for Cognitive Science and High-Level Brain Functions. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms III.Volume 2. Plenary Talks. Mathematical Theories of Networks and Dynamical Systems. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing I. Physics Connection. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms I. Artificial Associative Memories. Robotics and Control. Self-Organization and Vector Quantization. Neural Knowledge Data Bases and Non-rule-based Decision Making. Biological and Physiological Connection. Software Development. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms II. Hardware Implementations. Pattern Recognition and Signal Processing II. Commercial and Industrial Applications. Neural Models for Cognitive Science and High-Level Brain Functions. Neural Network Architectures and Algorithms III. Author Index.

Details

No. of pages:
836
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483298009

About the Editor

K. Mäkisara

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Research Centre of Finland, Espoo, Finland

O. Simula

J. Kangas

Affiliations and Expertise

Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland

T. Kohonen

Affiliations and Expertise

Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.