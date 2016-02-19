Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Artificial Intelligence provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of artificial intelligence. This book presents the basic mathematical and computational approaches to problems in the artificial intelligence field. Organized into four parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various fields of artificial intelligence. This text then attempts to connect artificial intelligence problems to some of the notions of computability and abstract computing devices. Other chapters consider the general notion of computability, with focus on the interaction between computability theory and artificial intelligence. This book discusses as well the concepts of pattern recognition, problem solving, and machine comprehension. The final chapter deals with the study of machine comprehension and reviews the fundamental mathematical and computing techniques underlying artificial intelligence research. This book is a valuable resource for seniors and graduate students in any of the computer-related sciences, or in experimental psychology. Psychologists, general systems theorists, and scientists will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
Chapter I The Scope of Artificial Intelligence
1.0 Is There Such a Thing?
1.1 Problem Solving
1.2 Pattern Recognition
1.3 Game Playing and Decision Making
1.4 Natural Language and Machine Comprehension
1.5 Self-Organizing Systems
1.6 Robotology
Chapter II Programming, Program Structure, and Computability
2.0 The Relevance of Computability
2.1 Computations on Strings
2.2 Formal Grammars
2.3 Turing Machines
2.4 Linear Bounded Automata and Type 1 Languages
2.5 Pushdown Automata and Type 2 Languages
2.6 Finite Automata and Regular (Type 3) Languages
2.7 Summary and Comments on Practicality
II Pattern Recognition
Chapter III General Considerations in Pattern Recognition
3.0 Classification
3.1 Categorizing Pattern-Recognition Problems
3.2 Historical Perspective and Current Issues
Chapter IV Pattern Classification and Recognition Methods Based on Euclidean Description Spaces
4.0 General
4.1 Bayesian Procedures in Pattern Recognition
4.2 Classic Statistical Approach to Pattern Recognition and Classification
4.3 Classification Based on Proximity of Descriptions
4.4 Learning Algorithms
4.5 Clustering
Chapter V Non-Euclidean Parallel Procedures: The Perceptron
5.0 Introduction and Historical Comment
5.1 Terminology
5.2 Basic Theorems for Order-Limited Perceptrons
5.3 Substantive Theorems for Order-Limited Perceptrons
5.4 Capabilities of Diameter-Limited Perceptrons
5.5 The Importance of Perceptron Analysis
Chapter VI Sequential Pattern Recognition
6.0 Sequential Classification
6.1 Definitions and Notation
6.2 Bayesian Decision Procedures
6.3 Bayesian Optimal Classification Procedures Based on Dynamic Programming
6.4 Approximations Based on Limited Look Ahead Algorithms
6.5 Convergence in Sequential Pattern Recognition
Chapter VII Grammatical Pattern Classification
7.0 The Linguistic Approach to Pattern Analysis
7.1 The Grammatical Inference Problem
7.2 Grammatical Analysis Applied to Two-Dimensional Images
Chapter VIII Feature Extraction
8.0 General
8.1 Formalization of the Factor-Analytic Approach
8.2 Formalization of the Binary Measurement Case
8.3 Constructive Heuristics for Feature Detection
8.4 An Experimental Study of Feature Generation in Pattern Recognition
8.5 On Being Clever
III Theorem Proving and Problem Solving
Chapter IX Computer Manipulable Representations in Problem Solving
9.0 The Use of Representations
9.1 A Typology of Representations
9.2 Combining Representations
Chapter X Graphic Representations in Problem Solving
10.0 Basic Concepts and Definitions
10.1 Algorithms for Finding a Minimal Path to a Single Goal Node
10.2 An "Optimal" Ordered Search Algorithm
10.3 Tree Graphs and Their Use
Chapter XI Heuristic Problem-Solving Programs
11.0 General Comments
11.1 Terminology
11.2 The General Problem Solver (GPS)
11.3 The Fortran Deductive System-Automatic Generation of Operator-Difference Tables
11.4 Planning
Chapter XII Theorem Proving
12.0 Theorem Proving Based on Herbrand Proof Procedures
12.1 The Resolution Principle
12.2 Simple Refinement Strategies
12.3 Ancestory Strategies
12.4 Syntactic Strategies
12.5 Semantic Strategies
12.6 Heuristics
12.7 Quantification
12.9 Problems and Future Development
IV Comprehension
Chapter XIII Computer Perception
13.0 The Problem of Perception
13.1 Vision
13.2 Perception of Speech by Computer
Chapter XIV Question Answering
14.0 The Problem
14.1 Data Structures
14.2 Deductive Inference in Information Retrieval
14.3 Comprehension without logic
Chapter XV Comprehension of Natural Language
15.0 The Problem
15.1 Natural Language: The Mathematical Model
15.2 The Psychological Model
Chapter XVI Review and Prospectus
16.0 Things Done and Undone
16.1 Some Problems of Philosophy
16.2 A General Theory of Thought
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263175