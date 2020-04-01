Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Data is more than a comprehensive introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning as tools in the generation and analysis of healthcare data. The book is split into two sections with an introduction to current healthcare data challenges followed by specific applications and case studies. In the first section, the editors explore how AI is used as a tool in the analysis of healthcare data, specifically focusing on machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. They take a deep dive into data privacy, cybersecurity, and the ethics of data sharing. In the second section, expert chapter authors explore how AI tools can help to interrogate data across a range of healthcare applications including AI driven wearables and sensors and AI assisted surgery. This book will be useful for researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in computer science, data science, bioinformatics, health informatics, biomedical engineering, and clinical engineering.
Key Features
- Highlights different data techniques in healthcare data analysis, including machine learning and data minin
- Illustrates different applications and challenges across the design, implementation, and management of intelligent systems and healthcare data networks
- Includes applications and case studies across all areas of AI in healthcare data
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in computer science, data science, bioinformatics, health informatics, biomedical engineering, clinical engineering. Healthcare professionals interested in the applications of AI in healthcare data
Table of Contents
1. Current healthcare data challenges
Bias and dataset collection
Data quality and data management and analysis
2. The rise in Artificial Intelligence
3. AI as a Tool in the analysis of healthcare data
4. Machine Learning: changing algorithms, models, and tools
5. Deep Learning: neural networks
6. Natural language processing
7. Privacy and Ethics
Information sharing, data access, and block chains
Data Governance and data protection
Cybersecurity
Impact of AI on healthcare insurances and policies
Part II: Applications and Case Studies
8. Drug discovery data under AI application
9. Diagnostics and treatment decisions using AI application
10. Medical image analysis using AI application
11. Personalized medicine using AI application
12. AI assisted surgery
13. Smart healthcare
AI driven wearables and sensors
Smart hospitals: interoperability
Smart homes
14. Telehealth and remote patient monitoring
15. Care management using AI applications
16. Future perspectives and outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184387
About the Editor
Adam Bohr
Adam Bohr, PhD is a researcher at Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company focused on diabetes care medication and devices. He is also a co-founder of Sonohaler, a digital health and medical device startup focused on asthma management. He has published more than 35 peer reviewed academic papers and book chapters and has a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from University College London. He is also a guest researcher at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Copenhagen and is a digital health futurist and a healthcare AI proponent.
Affiliations and Expertise
Novo Nordisk and Sonohaler, Frederiksberg, Denmark
Kaveh Memarzadeh
Kaveh Memarzadeh, PhD is currently in charge of research management and communications at Orthopaedic Research UK (ORUK). A UK based medical charity that funds projects into the betterment and improvement of human movement and augmentation. He has published numerous peer-reviewed academic papers and has a PhD in nanotechnology and microbiology. He is also a visiting lecturer at University College London, teaching on a range of topics from the future of prosthetics/bionics to utilisation of nanotechnology for antimicrobial bone implants. At his spare time he utilises the power of social media to share his passion for nature with hundreds of thousands of people.
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Research UK (ORUK), London, UK