Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126605617, 9780323139953

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design

1st Edition

Volume I: Design Representation and Models of Routine Design

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323139953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 1992
Page Count: 473
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design is a three-volume edited collection of key papers from the field of AI and design, aimed at providing a state-of-the art description of the field, and focusing on how ideas and methods from artificial intelligence can help engineers in the design of physical artifacts and processes. The books survey a wide variety of applications in the areas of civil, chemical, electrical, computer, VLSI, and mechanical engineering.

Table of Contents

Design Representation: Models of Routine Design.

Details

No. of pages:
473
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
21st October 1992
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139953

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.