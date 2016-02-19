Artificial Intelligence, Expert Systems & Symbolic Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444897039, 9780444598882

Artificial Intelligence, Expert Systems & Symbolic Computing

1st Edition

Editors: E.N. Houstis J.R. Rice
eBook ISBN: 9780444598882
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 5th November 1992
Page Count: 470
Description

This volume contains papers in the areas of artificial intelligence, expert systems, symbolic computing and applications to scientific computing. Together, they provide an excellent overview of the dynamic state of these closely related fields. They reveal a future where scientific computation will increasingly involve symbolic and artificial intelligence tools as these software systems become more sophisticated; also a future where systems of computational science and engineering will be problem solving environments created with components from numerical analysis, computational geometry, symbolic computing and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents

AI Techniques. (Contributors: C.P. McGann, J.B. Grimson, D.P. Finn, S. Daley, H. Wang, R.A. Kowalski, D. Bouchaffra, E. Maim). Knowledge Bases. (Contributors: W. Loyolla, F. Gomide, M.J. Mendes, E.B. Tanyi, D.A. Linkens, S. Bennett, D. Seidel). Problem Solving Environments for Scientific Computing. (Contributors: G.O. Cook, Jr., J.F. Painter, E.N. Houstis, J.R. Rice, F. Rechenmann, R.L. Peskin, S.S. Walther, T. Boubez, N.J. Hurley, D.P. Finn, N. Sagawa, I. Gladwell, M. Lucks, P.E. Buis, W.R. Dyksen, S. Chaumette, M.C. Counilh, J. Roman, B. Vauquelin, P. Charrier). Symbolic Computing. (Contributors: J. Grotendorst, B. de Jager, T.C. Scott, M.B. Monagan, G.J. Fee, R.M. Corless, L. Buisson, F. Rechenmann, V.G. Ganzha, E.V. Vorozhtsov). Computational Geometry. (Contributors: Q.J. Ge, B. Ravani, J.R. Rice, R.J. Renka, A.K. Cline, B. Joe, T.J. Baker, R.E. LaBarre). Computational Vision. (Contributors: S.A. Filatova, P.V. Golubstov, V. Cappellini, A. Mecocci, V. Anastassopoulos, A.N. Venetsanopoulos, L. Gong, C.A. Kulikowski, R.S. Mezrich, A. Del Bimbo, P. Nesi, M.J. Brooks, R.J.P. de Figueiredo). Applications. (Contributors: A. Caminada, C. Oussalah, N. Giambiasi, M.F. Colinas, J. Kerneis, O. P&acaron;str&acaron;vanu, M. Voicu, D.G. King, M. Hitz, T.I. Ören, K.M. Yip, C. de Prada, M.A. Piera, J. Edmunds, R. Ahmed-Ouamer, P. Prevot, K. Rajagopal). Software Systems. (Contributors: M. Akian, A. Sulem, A. Uhrmacher, C.G. Hagerty, D.E. Zimmerman, C.A. Kulikowski, B.L. Rosser, A. Montanari, E. Ratto, L.C. Botten, M.J. Caden, F. Quante, L. Gianetto, H. Kirsch, M. Ruckhaeberle, M. Thomas).

