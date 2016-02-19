Artificial Intelligence, Expert Systems & Symbolic Computing
1st Edition
Description
This volume contains papers in the areas of artificial intelligence, expert systems, symbolic computing and applications to scientific computing. Together, they provide an excellent overview of the dynamic state of these closely related fields. They reveal a future where scientific computation will increasingly involve symbolic and artificial intelligence tools as these software systems become more sophisticated; also a future where systems of computational science and engineering will be problem solving environments created with components from numerical analysis, computational geometry, symbolic computing and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
AI Techniques. (Contributors: C.P. McGann, J.B. Grimson, D.P. Finn, S. Daley, H. Wang, R.A. Kowalski, D. Bouchaffra, E. Maim). Knowledge Bases. (Contributors: W. Loyolla, F. Gomide, M.J. Mendes, E.B. Tanyi, D.A. Linkens, S. Bennett, D. Seidel). Problem Solving Environments for Scientific Computing. (Contributors: G.O. Cook, Jr., J.F. Painter, E.N. Houstis, J.R. Rice, F. Rechenmann, R.L. Peskin, S.S. Walther, T. Boubez, N.J. Hurley, D.P. Finn, N. Sagawa, I. Gladwell, M. Lucks, P.E. Buis, W.R. Dyksen, S. Chaumette, M.C. Counilh, J. Roman, B. Vauquelin, P. Charrier). Symbolic Computing. (Contributors: J. Grotendorst, B. de Jager, T.C. Scott, M.B. Monagan, G.J. Fee, R.M. Corless, L. Buisson, F. Rechenmann, V.G. Ganzha, E.V. Vorozhtsov). Computational Geometry. (Contributors: Q.J. Ge, B. Ravani, J.R. Rice, R.J. Renka, A.K. Cline, B. Joe, T.J. Baker, R.E. LaBarre). Computational Vision. (Contributors: S.A. Filatova, P.V. Golubstov, V. Cappellini, A. Mecocci, V. Anastassopoulos, A.N. Venetsanopoulos, L. Gong, C.A. Kulikowski, R.S. Mezrich, A. Del Bimbo, P. Nesi, M.J. Brooks, R.J.P. de Figueiredo). Applications. (Contributors: A. Caminada, C. Oussalah, N. Giambiasi, M.F. Colinas, J. Kerneis, O. P&acaron;str&acaron;vanu, M. Voicu, D.G. King, M. Hitz, T.I. Ören, K.M. Yip, C. de Prada, M.A. Piera, J. Edmunds, R. Ahmed-Ouamer, P. Prevot, K. Rajagopal). Software Systems. (Contributors: M. Akian, A. Sulem, A. Uhrmacher, C.G. Hagerty, D.E. Zimmerman, C.A. Kulikowski, B.L. Rosser, A. Montanari, E. Ratto, L.C. Botten, M.J. Caden, F. Quante, L. Gianetto, H. Kirsch, M. Ruckhaeberle, M. Thomas).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 5th November 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598882
About the Editor
E.N. Houstis
J.R. Rice
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA