Chemical Zoology, Volume VI, Arthropoda Part B, provides zoologists and chemists with an overview of the state of knowledge in chemistry and zoology and an introduction to the existing literature. The treatise is arranged by phyla, an arrangement which seemed most suitable for presenting chemical information of zoological significance and for bringing to the attention of chemists those aspects of biochemical diversity of greatest potential interest. Each section, dealing with a major phylum, is introduced by a discussion of the biology and systematics of the group. This is followed by chapters dealing with various aspects of the biochemistry of the group. This volume contains 11 chapters that discuss the integument, hemolymph, blood respiratory pigments, hemolymph coagulation excretion, pigments, chemistry, toxicology, and pharmacology of Arthropoda. The respiration, energy metabolism, and chemical ecology of Crustacea as well as the oxidative metabolism of Insecta are also covered.