Arthropoda Part B
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Zoology, Volume VI, Arthropoda Part B, provides zoologists and chemists with an overview of the state of knowledge in chemistry and zoology and an introduction to the existing literature. The treatise is arranged by phyla, an arrangement which seemed most suitable for presenting chemical information of zoological significance and for bringing to the attention of chemists those aspects of biochemical diversity of greatest potential interest. Each section, dealing with a major phylum, is introduced by a discussion of the biology and systematics of the group. This is followed by chapters dealing with various aspects of the biochemistry of the group. This volume contains 11 chapters that discuss the integument, hemolymph, blood respiratory pigments, hemolymph coagulation excretion, pigments, chemistry, toxicology, and pharmacology of Arthropoda. The respiration, energy metabolism, and chemical ecology of Crustacea as well as the oxidative metabolism of Insecta are also covered.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. The Integument of Arthropoda
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Composition
III. Chemical Aspects
IV. Formation of the Cuticle and Synthesis of Its Components
V. Sclerotization and Related Reactions
VI. Permeability of the Arthropod Cuticle to Water
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Hemolymph—Arthropoda
I. Introduction
II. Blood Volume, Osmotic Pressure, and Osmolar Effectors
III. Inorganic Cations
IV. Inorganic Anions
V. Carbohydrates and Related Substances
VI. Organic Acids
VII. Alcohols
VIII. Lipids
IX. Organic Phosphates
X. Hydrocarbons
XI. Free Amino Acids
XII. Proteins
XIII. Other Nitrogenous Constituents
References
Chapter 3. Blood Respiratory Pigments—Arthropoda
I. Introduction
II. Hemoglobin
III. Hemocyanin
References
Chapter 4. Hemolymph Coagulation in Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. Systems of Hemolymph Coagulation in Arthropods
III. Hemocytes Involved in Coagulation
IV. Coagulable Proteins of Plasma
V. Hemostasis
VI. Hemolymph Coagulation and Taxonomy
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Respiration and Energy Metabolism in Crustacea
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Oxidative Phosphorylation and Electron Transport
IV. The Citric Acid Cycle
V. Effect of Salinity on Metabolism
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Oxidative Metabolism of Insecta
I. Introduction
II. The Interaction between Glycolytic and Terminal Oxidative Metabolism
III. The Mitochondrion
IV. Oxidation and Phosphorylation
V. The Control of Pyruvate, Proline, and Glycerol Phosphate Oxidation
VI. Other Insects and Other Fuels
VII. The Development of the Machinery of Oxidative Metabolism
References
Chapter 7. Excretion—Arthropoda
I. Introduction
II. The Insect Excretory System
III. Excretion in Crustaceans
IV. Formed Bodies in the Malpighian Tubule
References
Chapter 8. Pigments—Arthropoda
I. Crustacea
II. Arachnida
III. Insecta
References
Chapter 9. Endocrines of Arthropods
I. General Characteristics of the Endocrines of Arthropods
II. Chelicerata
III. Crustacea
IV. Tracheata
V. Mode of Action of Hormones
VI. Economic Significance of the Endocrinology of Arthropods
VII. Comparative Aspects of Arthropod Endocrines
References
Chapter 10. Chemical Ecology—Crustacea
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Factors in the Environment
References
Chapter 11. Toxicology and Pharmacology—Arthropoda
I. General Introduction
II. Defensive Secretions
III. Insect Pheromones
IV. General Conclusions 3 References
Author Index
Subject Index
