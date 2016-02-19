Arthropoda Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122610363, 9780323163088

Arthropoda Part B

1st Edition

Editors: Marcel Florkin
eBook ISBN: 9780323163088
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1971
Page Count: 504
Description

Chemical Zoology, Volume VI, Arthropoda Part B, provides zoologists and chemists with an overview of the state of knowledge in chemistry and zoology and an introduction to the existing literature. The treatise is arranged by phyla, an arrangement which seemed most suitable for presenting chemical information of zoological significance and for bringing to the attention of chemists those aspects of biochemical diversity of greatest potential interest. Each section, dealing with a major phylum, is introduced by a discussion of the biology and systematics of the group. This is followed by chapters dealing with various aspects of the biochemistry of the group. This volume contains 11 chapters that discuss the integument, hemolymph, blood respiratory pigments, hemolymph coagulation excretion, pigments, chemistry, toxicology, and pharmacology of Arthropoda. The respiration, energy metabolism, and chemical ecology of Crustacea as well as the oxidative metabolism of Insecta are also covered.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. The Integument of Arthropoda

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Composition

III. Chemical Aspects

IV. Formation of the Cuticle and Synthesis of Its Components

V. Sclerotization and Related Reactions

VI. Permeability of the Arthropod Cuticle to Water

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Hemolymph—Arthropoda

I. Introduction

II. Blood Volume, Osmotic Pressure, and Osmolar Effectors

III. Inorganic Cations

IV. Inorganic Anions

V. Carbohydrates and Related Substances

VI. Organic Acids

VII. Alcohols

VIII. Lipids

IX. Organic Phosphates

X. Hydrocarbons

XI. Free Amino Acids

XII. Proteins

XIII. Other Nitrogenous Constituents

References

Chapter 3. Blood Respiratory Pigments—Arthropoda

I. Introduction

II. Hemoglobin

III. Hemocyanin

References

Chapter 4. Hemolymph Coagulation in Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. Systems of Hemolymph Coagulation in Arthropods

III. Hemocytes Involved in Coagulation

IV. Coagulable Proteins of Plasma

V. Hemostasis

VI. Hemolymph Coagulation and Taxonomy

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Respiration and Energy Metabolism in Crustacea

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrate Metabolism

III. Oxidative Phosphorylation and Electron Transport

IV. The Citric Acid Cycle

V. Effect of Salinity on Metabolism

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Oxidative Metabolism of Insecta

I. Introduction

II. The Interaction between Glycolytic and Terminal Oxidative Metabolism

III. The Mitochondrion

IV. Oxidation and Phosphorylation

V. The Control of Pyruvate, Proline, and Glycerol Phosphate Oxidation

VI. Other Insects and Other Fuels

VII. The Development of the Machinery of Oxidative Metabolism

References

Chapter 7. Excretion—Arthropoda

I. Introduction

II. The Insect Excretory System

III. Excretion in Crustaceans

IV. Formed Bodies in the Malpighian Tubule

References

Chapter 8. Pigments—Arthropoda

I. Crustacea

II. Arachnida

III. Insecta

References

Chapter 9. Endocrines of Arthropods

I. General Characteristics of the Endocrines of Arthropods

II. Chelicerata

III. Crustacea

IV. Tracheata

V. Mode of Action of Hormones

VI. Economic Significance of the Endocrinology of Arthropods

VII. Comparative Aspects of Arthropod Endocrines

References

Chapter 10. Chemical Ecology—Crustacea

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Factors in the Environment

References

Chapter 11. Toxicology and Pharmacology—Arthropoda

I. General Introduction

II. Defensive Secretions

III. Insect Pheromones

IV. General Conclusions 3 References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323163088

About the Editor

Marcel Florkin

Ratings and Reviews

