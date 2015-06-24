Arterial Blood Gases Made Easy

Arterial blood gas (ABG) analysis is a fundamental skill in modern medicine yet one which many find difficult to grasp. This book provides readers with the core background knowledge required to understand the ABG, explains how it is used in clinical practice and provides a unique system for interpreting results. Over half of the book is devoted to thirty clinical case scenarios involving analysis of arterial blood gases, allowing the reader to gain both proficiency in interpretation and an appreciation of the role of an ABG in guiding clinical diagnosis and management.