Arterial Blood Gases Made Easy
2nd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
Part 1: The ABG explained
- Introduction
- Pulmonary gas exchange: the basics
- Disorders of gas exchange.
- Acid base balance: the basics
- Disorders of acid base balance
- ABG sampling technique
- When and why is an ABG required?
- Common ABG values
- Making ABG interpretation easy.
Part 2: The ABG in Practice
The second part of the book contains a series of 30 clinical scenarios each requiring interpretation of an arterial blood gas as the end point. Each scenario comprises a 2 page spread. The first page includes information on history and examination findings, with or without other important test results. The opposing page shows the ABG result in the style of a computer print-out and list a series of questions for the reader to answer. Each scenario has a corresponding ‘explanation’ at the back of the book.
Description
Arterial blood gas (ABG) analysis is a fundamental skill in modern medicine yet one which many find difficult to grasp. This book provides readers with the core background knowledge required to understand the ABG, explains how it is used in clinical practice and provides a unique system for interpreting results. Over half of the book is devoted to thirty clinical case scenarios involving analysis of arterial blood gases, allowing the reader to gain both proficiency in interpretation and an appreciation of the role of an ABG in guiding clinical diagnosis and management.
Key Features
- A practical guide written for all those who use this test and have to interpret the results.
- Utilises worked examples to allow the reader to gain confidence in interpreting ABGs and appreciate the usefulness of the test in a variety of different clinical settings.
- Written in a simple style and presents the concepts in a straightforward manner.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061929
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064791
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702061912
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702061905
About the Authors
Iain Hennessey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatric Surgeon and Clinical Lead for Innovation, Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, UK.
Alan Japp Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK